‘Ghosts’ Cast Teases the Season 2 Halloween Episode: A Seance, and a Ghost of Hetty’s Past! (VIDEO)
Ghosts is back for Season 2 and the cast stopped by the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio at New York Comic Con to share all the details on their upcoming Halloween episode. Sitting down with Jim Halterman, stars Danielle Pinnock, Sheila Carrasco, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Román Zaragoza, and Rebecca...
Zach Woods, Lenora Crichlow recall 'Avenue 5' Season 2 dangers
"Avenue 5" stars Zach Woods and Lenora Crichlow share some of the dangers of filming the space comedy.
‘Wednesday’ Spins Deliciously Dark Mystery in New Trailer (VIDEO)
Things are getting mysterious and spooky, and perhaps a little kooky in the newest trailer for Netflix‘s upcoming series Wednesday. Dropped during the Tim Burton-directed show’s New York Comic Con presentation on the Javits Center’s Empire Stage where stars Jenna Ortega, Luis Guzmán, Gwendoline Christie, and showrunners Miles Millar and Al Gough unveiled the latest sneak peek. Wednesday is set to fittingly arrive on Wednesday, November 23.
‘The Winchesters’ Adds Tom Welling as Mary’s Father Samuel Campbell
There’s going to something of a Smallville reunion on The Winchesters. During the Supernatural prequel’s New York Comic Con panel, it was announced that Tom Welling has been cast as Mary’s (Meg Donnelly) father, Samuel Campbell. In Supernatural the role was played by Mitch Pileggi, who now plays Jared Padalecki’s father on Walker.
Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd delight Back to the Future fans as they reunite at Comic Con
Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd delighted Back to the Future fans as they reunited 37 years after the film’s release.The pair starred ââas time-travelling high school student Marty McFly (Michael) and Dr “Doc” Emmett Brown in the 1985 film and its two sequelsOn Sunday (9 October), the pair appeared together at New York Comic Con to speak on a panel about the franchise’s legacy.The pair hugged as they greeted each other, with Fox, 61, who has Parkinson’s disease, saying that they had had “instant chemistry”.“The best part of this movie was working with Chris,” he said of his...
‘Let the Right One In’ Team Talks Movie Changes & Child Vampires at NYCC (VIDEO)
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the series premiere of Let the Right One In.]. The novel Let the Right One In has gotten two adaptations, the 2008 Swedish film being the most popular. At the core of each story is a vampire, turned around 10-12 years old, who befriends a bullied, lonely boy. The story’s other key relationship is between the vampire and her caretaker, an adult man posing as her father who helps keep her fed (to tell you how would spoil the narrative for new viewers).
