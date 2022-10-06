Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd delighted Back to the Future fans as they reunited 37 years after the film’s release.The pair starred ââas time-travelling high school student Marty McFly (Michael) and Dr “Doc” Emmett Brown in the 1985 film and its two sequelsOn Sunday (9 October), the pair appeared together at New York Comic Con to speak on a panel about the franchise’s legacy.The pair hugged as they greeted each other, with Fox, 61, who has Parkinson’s disease, saying that they had had “instant chemistry”.“The best part of this movie was working with Chris,” he said of his...

MOVIES ・ 19 MINUTES AGO