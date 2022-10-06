Read full article on original website
Related
ABC News
4 out of 5 people with long COVID have trouble performing day-to-day activities: CDC
Most people suffering from long COVID are experiencing some trouble performing day-to-day activities, new federal data shows. As of Sept. 26, 81% of adults with ongoing symptoms of COVID lasting three months or longer -- or four out of five adults -- are experiencing limitations in their daily activities compared to before they had the virus.
Scientists found going to bed before 9 p.m. has a 70% higher risk of developing dementia.
In a recent study, scientists found early sleeping had a 70% higher risk of developing dementia. Sleep may impact both physical and mental health and has been linked to various health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, dementia, depression, and obesity.
Your bedtime and DREAMS can predict your dementia risk, scientists say
YOUR sleep habits can actually predict how likely you are to develop brain-wasting condition dementia, experts have said. For years, scientists have believed that a good night's sleep is key to preventing the deadly condition. They also thought dreaming was a sign of good brain health. But now, two new...
Sober October warning: As new research suggests abstaining from alcohol might RAISE the risk of dementia, can a drink a day actually be good for you?
You'd be forgiven for assuming Sober October is a positive trend to get involved with for your health — and virtually every doctor would agree with you. But a recent review of available studies indicated that abstaining from alcohol completely may actually raise the risk of dementia. That research,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Colorado residents no longer the least obese in nation, losing title held for years
Recently released data from the CDC shows that while Colorado is still one of the least obese states in the country, it can no longer claim the number one spot. In 2020, it was estimated that 24.2 percent of Coloradans were obese. New data shows that in 2021, that number jumped to 25.1 percent. Not only does this mean that obesity has risen in Colorado over the past year, this also means that Colorado now has a higher share of obese residents compared to Hawaii....
Medical News Today
Dementia: Early bedtime, sleeping over 8 hours linked to increase risk
New research suggests that people’s bedtimes and the amount of time they spend in bed (TIB) may influence their chances of developing dementia. Even in those who did not develop dementia, long TIB was associated with greater cognitive decline in people ages 60–74 years and men. The researchers...
EverydayHealth.com
People Diagnosed With Early Onset Dementia Are at Higher Risk for Suicide
The risk of suicide is nearly seven times higher after a diagnosis of young-onset (under the age of 65) dementia, according to a new UK study published online October 3 in JAMA Neurology. The risk of suicide was also higher within the first few months of diagnosis and in people who had previously been diagnosed with depression or anxiety.
Fox 19
Ohio reports first monkeypox-related death
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio has its first monkeypox-related fatality, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The ODH monkeypox dashboard recorded the fatality Thursday. 5It does not specify when the person died, where the person lived, the manner of death or whether they had underlying health conditions. The Centers for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nightmares in your 40s or 50s may be a dementia warning sign, study claims
Dementia may be lurking around the corner for middle-aged adults who regularly experience nightmares, a study suggests. Researchers say bad dreams become common in the years — and potentially even decades — before memory loss kicks in. The University of Birmingham team said their findings were 'important', and...
People With Early-Onset Dementia More Likely To Kill Themselves: Study
People stricken by early-onset dementia are up to seven times more likely to die by suicide, warns research. The study, published in JAMA Neurology, of more than 590,000 patients in England found an increased risk of suicide associated with dementia in patients diagnosed before the age of 65. Researchers also found a rise in the risk of suicide among people diagnosed with dementia in the previous three months.
News-Medical.net
Increased risk for all-cause dementia in people who abstain from alcohol
In a recent Addiction journal paper researchers perform an in-depth analysis of the alcohol-dementia relationship and determine whether certain levels of alcohol consumption increases the risk of dementia. Study: The relationship between alcohol use and dementia in adults aged more than 60 years: a combined analysis of prospective, individual-participant data...
MedicalXpress
Combination of poor gait and weak hand grip could be early indicators of dementia
Walking speed and grip strength could be early indicators of dementia before the onset of noticeable symptoms, a Monash University study reveals. Researchers found slow walking speed combined with weak hand grip was a stronger predictor of cognitive decline and dementia in older adults than either measure alone. The study...
hcplive.com
Poor Visual Acuity in Older Adults Associated With Depression, Altered Neurobiology
A recent study found that worsened visual acuity and depression were associated with neurobiological changes visible through MRI scans. Research suggests that depressive symptoms in older adults were associated with poor visual acuity, and that visual health was associated with altered brain neurobiology. One of the primary contributors to diminished...
EatingWell
Walking 9,800 Steps per Day May Cut Dementia Risk in Half, New Research Suggests
Aging and genetics are the biggest risk factors for dementia, according to the U.K. nonprofit Alzheimer's Society. Still, little lifestyle habits can make a big difference as well, a growing body of research suggests. Admittedly, cognitive decline might seem like a far-off worry. But the habits you have today can...
The Link Between Alcohol and Depression
As a former mental health nurse who also struggled with alcohol abuse and depression, I have a unique take on this subject. In addition to my personal experience, I also watched my father die from alcoholism several years ago. However, I believe that my father died from intractable depression that got worse over the years and led to him abusing alcohol to self-medicate. My personal and professional experiences have given me a deeper insight into the profound link between alcohol and depression.
ADDitude
All Adults Should Get Anxiety and Depression Screenings, Says U.S. Task Force
All adults under age 65, including pregnant and postpartum people, should be routinely screened for anxiety and depression, according to new and groundbreaking draft recommendations from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF). 1. The task force, which comprises independent medical experts, has never before called for routine mental health...
Tufts Daily
Bite-Size Science: Adderall shortage propelled by increase in ADHD diagnoses, supply chain issues
Adderall, the drug used to treat the most commonly diagnosed mental disorder in American children, is currently in short supply. Pharmaceutical companies are reporting that they are unable to supply Adderall, which is used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Adderall is a brand name for the drug combining amphetamine and dextroamphetamine. Taking it helps improve symptoms commonly associated with ADHD, including hyperactivity, limited attention span and impulsive behaviors. People with ADHD who can’t fill their Adderall prescriptions will not only struggle to focus on daily life tasks, but may also experience withdrawal symptoms such as fatigue and moodiness.
A common parasitic disease could change a person's mind on politics
A common parasitic infection called Toxoplasmosis might influence a person’s thinking habits geared towards politics. The new study was published in Evolutionary Psychology. Toxoplasmosis is a parasitic disease that is “considered a leading cause of death attributed to foodborne illness in the United States,” according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The infection is from a parasite called the Toxoplasma gondii. Toxoplasma can infect humans and other warm-blooded animals, including rodents and birds. It remains persistent in the central nervous system. This parasite enters the body through contaminated food or water or transmission, such as “cleaning the litter box of an infected cat.” It is one of the most widespread parasitic diseases.
Conditions That Look Like Depression But Aren't
There are lots of conditions that mimic depression. So, before you self-diagnose, you'll want to read this. And also talk with your doctor.
hcplive.com
Psychological Resilience Linked to Better Physical Function in Older Adults with T2D
Greater psychological resilience was associated with lower BMI, fewer hospitalizations, and greater mental QOL in the T2D population. New data associate psychological resilience with better physical function and quality of life (QOL) in a cohort of older adults with a history of type 2 diabetes (T2D). Greater resilience was linked...
Comments / 0