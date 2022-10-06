ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

OutThere Colorado

Colorado residents no longer the least obese in nation, losing title held for years

Recently released data from the CDC shows that while Colorado is still one of the least obese states in the country, it can no longer claim the number one spot. In 2020, it was estimated that 24.2 percent of Coloradans were obese. New data shows that in 2021, that number jumped to 25.1 percent. Not only does this mean that obesity has risen in Colorado over the past year, this also means that Colorado now has a higher share of obese residents compared to Hawaii....
COLORADO STATE
Medical News Today

Dementia: Early bedtime, sleeping over 8 hours linked to increase risk

New research suggests that people’s bedtimes and the amount of time they spend in bed (TIB) may influence their chances of developing dementia. Even in those who did not develop dementia, long TIB was associated with greater cognitive decline in people ages 60–74 years and men. The researchers...
MENTAL HEALTH
EverydayHealth.com

People Diagnosed With Early Onset Dementia Are at Higher Risk for Suicide

The risk of suicide is nearly seven times higher after a diagnosis of young-onset (under the age of 65) dementia, according to a new UK study published online October 3 in JAMA Neurology. The risk of suicide was also higher within the first few months of diagnosis and in people who had previously been diagnosed with depression or anxiety.
MENTAL HEALTH
Fox 19

Ohio reports first monkeypox-related death

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio has its first monkeypox-related fatality, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The ODH monkeypox dashboard recorded the fatality Thursday. 5It does not specify when the person died, where the person lived, the manner of death or whether they had underlying health conditions. The Centers for...
CINCINNATI, OH
Newsweek

People With Early-Onset Dementia More Likely To Kill Themselves: Study

People stricken by early-onset dementia are up to seven times more likely to die by suicide, warns research. The study, published in JAMA Neurology, of more than 590,000 patients in England found an increased risk of suicide associated with dementia in patients diagnosed before the age of 65. Researchers also found a rise in the risk of suicide among people diagnosed with dementia in the previous three months.
MENTAL HEALTH
News-Medical.net

Increased risk for all-cause dementia in people who abstain from alcohol

In a recent Addiction journal paper researchers perform an in-depth analysis of the alcohol-dementia relationship and determine whether certain levels of alcohol consumption increases the risk of dementia. Study: The relationship between alcohol use and dementia in adults aged more than 60 years: a combined analysis of prospective, individual-participant data...
HEALTH
hcplive.com

Poor Visual Acuity in Older Adults Associated With Depression, Altered Neurobiology

A recent study found that worsened visual acuity and depression were associated with neurobiological changes visible through MRI scans. Research suggests that depressive symptoms in older adults were associated with poor visual acuity, and that visual health was associated with altered brain neurobiology. One of the primary contributors to diminished...
MENTAL HEALTH
Gillian May

The Link Between Alcohol and Depression

As a former mental health nurse who also struggled with alcohol abuse and depression, I have a unique take on this subject. In addition to my personal experience, I also watched my father die from alcoholism several years ago. However, I believe that my father died from intractable depression that got worse over the years and led to him abusing alcohol to self-medicate. My personal and professional experiences have given me a deeper insight into the profound link between alcohol and depression.
ADDitude

All Adults Should Get Anxiety and Depression Screenings, Says U.S. Task Force

All adults under age 65, including pregnant and postpartum people, should be routinely screened for anxiety and depression, according to new and groundbreaking draft recommendations from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF). 1. The task force, which comprises independent medical experts, has never before called for routine mental health...
MENTAL HEALTH
Tufts Daily

Bite-Size Science: Adderall shortage propelled by increase in ADHD diagnoses, supply chain issues

Adderall, the drug used to treat the most commonly diagnosed mental disorder in American children, is currently in short supply. Pharmaceutical companies are reporting that they are unable to supply Adderall, which is used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Adderall is a brand name for the drug combining amphetamine and dextroamphetamine. Taking it helps improve symptoms commonly associated with ADHD, including hyperactivity, limited attention span and impulsive behaviors. People with ADHD who can’t fill their Adderall prescriptions will not only struggle to focus on daily life tasks, but may also experience withdrawal symptoms such as fatigue and moodiness.
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

A common parasitic disease could change a person's mind on politics

A common parasitic infection called Toxoplasmosis might influence a person’s thinking habits geared towards politics. The new study was published in Evolutionary Psychology. Toxoplasmosis is a parasitic disease that is “considered a leading cause of death attributed to foodborne illness in the United States,” according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The infection is from a parasite called the Toxoplasma gondii. Toxoplasma can infect humans and other warm-blooded animals, including rodents and birds. It remains persistent in the central nervous system. This parasite enters the body through contaminated food or water or transmission, such as “cleaning the litter box of an infected cat.” It is one of the most widespread parasitic diseases.
HEALTH

