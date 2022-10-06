ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Times

After postponing tour again, Justin Bieber’s mixed messaging upsets fans

The latter half of Justin Bieber’s Justice World tour has been postponed again, but some fans are calling on the “Peaches” singer to just cancel the tour altogether. The tour “ended with Rock in Rio,” his Brazil show in early September, according to a statement Thursday on the Justice World tour Instagram account. That was the final show Bieber headlined on Sept. 4 before saying that he would take a break from touring to prioritize his health.
Coldplay Suspends Tour As Chris Martin Recovers From “Serious Lung Infection”

Chris Martin contracted a “serious lung infection” which forced him and his band Coldplay to cancel their upcoming shows in Brazil. “With deep regret, we’ve been forced to postpone our upcoming shows in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo until early 2023,” read the statement released by the group and shared on Twitter on Tuesday. “Due to a serious lung infection, Chris has been put under strict doctor’s orders to rest for the next three years weeks,” the statement continued. “We’re working as fast as possible to lock in the new dates and will follow up with more information in the...
Justin Bieber
Robb Report

The World’s Largest Clear-Cut Diamond Is Mounted on the Queen’s Scepter. Now South Africa Wants It Back.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II last week has raised questions regarding the ownership of the world’s largest known clear-cut diamond. The Great Star of Africa, otherwise known as Cullinan I, is currently mounted on the late sovereign’s royal scepter but originally hails from South Africa. The 530-carat diamond was presented to King Edward VII in 1907, two years after it was discovered in a private mine in Cullinan. Many South Africans view Britain’s acquisition of the jewel as illegitimate and are calling for the British royal family to return it to the country, as reported by CNN.“The Cullinan Diamond must...
travelnoire.com

British Woman Dies On Beach In Portugal After Feeling Unwell After Swimming

An unnamed British woman died on a beach in Portugal after allegedly going for a swim and feeling unwell. The tourist died on September 21 after going into the sea in Albufeira, Portugal in an Algarve resort town. The National Maritime Authority (AMN) released a statement confirming the death of the 45-year-old tourist.
Popculture

'Idol' Singer Darius Campbell Danesh's Cause of Death Revealed

Singer Darius Campbell Danesh died from respiratory arrest caused by inhalation of chloroethane, a medical examiner confirmed, per Deadline. The former Pop Idol contestant's death was ruled accidental by the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office. He was found in his Rochester apartment in August. "The results of medical examinations...
Daily Mail

'Slip of the tongue': Journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography admits error after telling American news channel that the Queen's coffin would be making its journey 'by royal train' from Scotland 'over to the UK'

The journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography has admitted making an error after telling a US news channel that the Queen's coffin would travel from Scotland 'over to the UK'. Omid Scobie, a favoured journalist of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, mistakenly appeared to suggest that Scotland is...
Daily Mail

Harry and Meghan announce plan to donate $1 million to American women in need through the Archewell Foundation - in a project 'inspired by the Duchess' Archetypes podcast'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will help women in need across the US with a $1million dollar fund in a charity project inspired by Meghan's podcast. Harry and Meghan's charitable Archewell Foundation has teamed up with The VING Project to give grants of $1,000 to women throughout the US who have been nominated by teenagers aged between 14 and 18 for inspiring others.
rolling out

Tekashi 6ix9ine slams Brittney Griner during trip to Russia

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has given folks new reasons who detest the diminutive emcee. During a concert tour stop in Russia, Tekashi actually had the intestinal fortitude to say “f— Brittney Griner” while touring the capital city of Russia over the weekend. Meanwhile, Griner is languishing in a...
The Independent

Coldplay postpone shows after Chris Martin contracts ‘serious' health problem

Coldplay have announced that they are postponing a run of tour dates due to frontman Chris Martin’s ill health.The band were due to play eight dates in São Paulo, Brazil, which have been rescheduled for early 2023.In a statement posted on Instagram on Tuesday, 4 October, Coldplay expressed “deep regret” at the postponements.Mr Martin, 45, has been put under strict doctor’s orders to rest for the next three weeks.“We’re so grateful for your understanding at this challenging time where we need to prioritise Chris’s health,” the band said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Conor Benn insists he’s ‘clean’ and Chris Eubank Jr fight can go aheadNew trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever unveils Letitia Wright in lead roleEllie Goulding believes no-one is ‘into ballads’ post-pandemic
