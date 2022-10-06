Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Justin Bieber Postpones Remainder of World Tour a Month After Announcing Break
The show won’t go on! Justin Bieber is officially postponing the remainder of his Justice World Tour. On Thursday, Bieber’s team confirmed that the remaining dates of the tour will be postponed until next year. The shows affected are all dates up to and including March 2023 date....
After postponing tour again, Justin Bieber’s mixed messaging upsets fans
The latter half of Justin Bieber’s Justice World tour has been postponed again, but some fans are calling on the “Peaches” singer to just cancel the tour altogether. The tour “ended with Rock in Rio,” his Brazil show in early September, according to a statement Thursday on the Justice World tour Instagram account. That was the final show Bieber headlined on Sept. 4 before saying that he would take a break from touring to prioritize his health.
Coldplay Suspends Tour As Chris Martin Recovers From “Serious Lung Infection”
Chris Martin contracted a “serious lung infection” which forced him and his band Coldplay to cancel their upcoming shows in Brazil. “With deep regret, we’ve been forced to postpone our upcoming shows in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo until early 2023,” read the statement released by the group and shared on Twitter on Tuesday. “Due to a serious lung infection, Chris has been put under strict doctor’s orders to rest for the next three years weeks,” the statement continued. “We’re working as fast as possible to lock in the new dates and will follow up with more information in the...
Woman who filmed girl hugging Meghan Markle forced to deny she was planted by PR staff
The woman who filmed a girl hugging Meghan Markle on a walkabout outside Windsor Castle has denied she was planted in a PR stunt. Isabelle Charters, 25, met the Duchess of Sussex on 13 September as she greeted mourners and viewed floral tributes in the wake of the Queen's death with her husband, Prince Harry.
This is the oldest surviving portrait of the first true King of England who is related to the current British royals
King Athelstan presenting a book to a saintPublic Domain Image. King Athelstan (reigned from 927 - 939) is considered to be the first true King of England by modern historians. While the first sovereign of Britain was Egbert, it was Athelstan who was considered to be the King of all of England.
buckinghamshirelive.com
New Covid variant BF.7 spreading rapidly and could be dominant within weeks
Another new Covid subvariant has been detected and is now spreading rapidly around the world - already making up a quarter of new cases in some countries. BF. 7, also known as BA. 5.2.1.7, is now making up 25% of cases in Belgium and 10% of cases in Denmark, France and Germany.
A former palace insider said Meghan Markle believed she would be 'the Beyoncé of the UK,' new book claims
The Times of London published an excerpt from Valentine Low's upcoming book, "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown." A palace insider told Low they believed Meghan Markle thought she'd be the "Beyonce of the UK." Another excerpt claimed that Markle threatened to break up with Prince Harry if he...
The 8 deadliest cancers revealed – and the symptoms you must never ignore
SADLY, one in two of us will develop cancer at some point during our lifetime. But some cancers are much more deadly than others, which is why it's vital to know the signs and catch it early - when you have the best chance of treating and surviving it. There...
The World’s Largest Clear-Cut Diamond Is Mounted on the Queen’s Scepter. Now South Africa Wants It Back.
The death of Queen Elizabeth II last week has raised questions regarding the ownership of the world’s largest known clear-cut diamond. The Great Star of Africa, otherwise known as Cullinan I, is currently mounted on the late sovereign’s royal scepter but originally hails from South Africa. The 530-carat diamond was presented to King Edward VII in 1907, two years after it was discovered in a private mine in Cullinan. Many South Africans view Britain’s acquisition of the jewel as illegitimate and are calling for the British royal family to return it to the country, as reported by CNN.“The Cullinan Diamond must...
travelnoire.com
British Woman Dies On Beach In Portugal After Feeling Unwell After Swimming
An unnamed British woman died on a beach in Portugal after allegedly going for a swim and feeling unwell. The tourist died on September 21 after going into the sea in Albufeira, Portugal in an Algarve resort town. The National Maritime Authority (AMN) released a statement confirming the death of the 45-year-old tourist.
Psychiatrist ‘unable to sleep’ after seeing material viewed by Molly Russell
Expert tells London inquest material 14-year-old viewed online would ‘certainly’ have affected her
Meghan Markle Was Fuming About Not 'Getting Paid' For Royal Tour, 'Failed To Understand The Point' Of Public Outings: Book
Talk about a not-so-pretty penny. Meghan Markle was apparently left less than thrilled about the reality of her role as the Duchess of Sussex after marrying into the royal family in 2018. In a new bombshell book titled "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown," author Valentine Low claims the...
'Idol' Singer Darius Campbell Danesh's Cause of Death Revealed
Singer Darius Campbell Danesh died from respiratory arrest caused by inhalation of chloroethane, a medical examiner confirmed, per Deadline. The former Pop Idol contestant's death was ruled accidental by the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office. He was found in his Rochester apartment in August. "The results of medical examinations...
Shakira reveals shocking reaction of tax chiefs after they found out she was dating Gerard Pique amid £13m fraud probe
SHAKIRA has hit out at Spanish tax chiefs, accusing them of "salivating" at the prospect of taking her money amid the singer's ongoing legal woes. The "Hips Don't Lie" singer, 45, is facing up to eight years in jail if found guilty of six counts of tax fraud. Spanish prosecutors...
'Slip of the tongue': Journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography admits error after telling American news channel that the Queen's coffin would be making its journey 'by royal train' from Scotland 'over to the UK'
The journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography has admitted making an error after telling a US news channel that the Queen's coffin would travel from Scotland 'over to the UK'. Omid Scobie, a favoured journalist of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, mistakenly appeared to suggest that Scotland is...
Mexico has quietly become the most popular destination for Americans moving abroad. Here's why expats are happy with their financial situations after moving south of the border.
An analysis from HireAHelper finds around 16,000 Americans moved to Mexico last year, the top country for expats per another report.
Harry and Meghan announce plan to donate $1 million to American women in need through the Archewell Foundation - in a project 'inspired by the Duchess' Archetypes podcast'
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will help women in need across the US with a $1million dollar fund in a charity project inspired by Meghan's podcast. Harry and Meghan's charitable Archewell Foundation has teamed up with The VING Project to give grants of $1,000 to women throughout the US who have been nominated by teenagers aged between 14 and 18 for inspiring others.
Tekashi 6ix9ine slams Brittney Griner during trip to Russia
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has given folks new reasons who detest the diminutive emcee. During a concert tour stop in Russia, Tekashi actually had the intestinal fortitude to say “f— Brittney Griner” while touring the capital city of Russia over the weekend. Meanwhile, Griner is languishing in a...
Tenants offering 12 months rent in advance, 50% bids above asking price, paying deposits on-site to secure a flat: Welcome to London’s rental crisis
It’s the perfect storm. Renters are returning to London in droves as offices and universities return in person. Interest rates are rising, which in turn, pushes mortgage rates up for landlords. And everyone is poorer because of a cost-of-living and energy crisis. All of this has made renting in...
Coldplay postpone shows after Chris Martin contracts ‘serious' health problem
Coldplay have announced that they are postponing a run of tour dates due to frontman Chris Martin’s ill health.The band were due to play eight dates in São Paulo, Brazil, which have been rescheduled for early 2023.In a statement posted on Instagram on Tuesday, 4 October, Coldplay expressed “deep regret” at the postponements.Mr Martin, 45, has been put under strict doctor’s orders to rest for the next three weeks.“We’re so grateful for your understanding at this challenging time where we need to prioritise Chris’s health,” the band said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Conor Benn insists he’s ‘clean’ and Chris Eubank Jr fight can go aheadNew trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever unveils Letitia Wright in lead roleEllie Goulding believes no-one is ‘into ballads’ post-pandemic
