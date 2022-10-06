Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
Campout in Springfield raises awareness on veteran homelessness
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield residents had the opportunity to sleep in boxes outside and learn about homeless veterans while raising money. The Fifth Street Renaissance held its fifth annual Campout for Homeless Veterans over the weekend. Participants who attended the event camped out in boxes from 3 p.m....
newschannel20.com
Bereavement group in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Memorial Hospital bereavement support group is back. The group meetings will be from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month. The goal of the meetings is to provide a safe space for adults to express their feelings...
newschannel20.com
Carve for the Carillon brings smiles to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Hundreds of people came out to carve pumpkins on Saturday and Sunday in Springfield. The annual Carve for the Carillon was held at Washington Park. The free event lets kids and their families carve out their own version of jack-o-lanterns. "All of these smiling faces...
newschannel20.com
Hazardous waste drop off in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Household Hazardous Waste drop-off is back on in Springfield at the end of October. The event is only available for Springfield residents. People can stop by the Illinois State Fairgrounds from 9 am. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 22. to drop off their hazardous waste.
newschannel20.com
Hitting the road in honor of veterans
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Many spent the weekend honoring the nation's fallen veterans while donating to support those who are still with us. On Sunday, Staab Funeral Home held its 9th annual Ride in Honor motorcycle ride. Riders traveled across the area to visit the Camp Butler National Cemetery,...
newschannel20.com
Donating books to Lincoln Library
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Saturday, friends of the Lincoln Library held their Fall Book Round-Up. People dropped off gently used books, DVDs, CDs, videogames, and albums to raise money at book sales for items that the Library may need. Once sorted-organizers say the books are ready to be...
newschannel20.com
Reproductive rights rally in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield was one of the many rallies cross the U.S. this weekend in support of reproductive rights. People came out for a peaceful rally in downtown Springfield to urge Illinoisans to take action and protect reproduction in the state. Organizers say that while Illinois currently...
newschannel20.com
Celebrity Bark-tenders come out for APL
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — On Sunday, the Animal Protection League (APL) held its celebrity bark-tender event. Local celebrities were at the blue grouch pub throughout the day to help raise money for the APL. People enjoyed live music, a few raffles, and a dog-kissing booth. This is the event's...
newschannel20.com
Lawrence ave closed in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Lawerence Avenue between Chatham road and Monroe Street is closed for construction. Crews are working on milling and paving the avenue. The work began on Monday at 6 a.m. and continued until 6 p.m. on Monday. The road will be closed on Tuesday as well...
newschannel20.com
Some concealed carry permits in 2 counties may be invalid
ALTON, Ill. (WICS) — Some concealed carry permit holders in Greene and Jersey counties may have invalid permits, according to our media partners at WLDS. The Illinois State Police Firearms Services Bureau received a complaint In December of 2020 saying Terry Lumma was not teaching the concealed carry license classes according to state law.
newschannel20.com
Riverton five-sport athlete shines in cross country
Riverton junior Isaac Crumrine is a five-sport athlete. Crumrine is a member of the baseball, track, basketball, soccer, and cross country teams. However, in cross country, Crumrine is shining on a statewide level. The Hawk runner is currently ranked in Illinois' top 20 in Class 1A. "We're up at 4:45...
