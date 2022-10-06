ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

explorebigsky.com

GOP House candidate paid vendors with bad checks and misreported debts

Montana’s campaign finance watchdog found Alden Tonkay, candidate for House District 82, accrued more than $2,000 in debts that he improperly classified as expenditures. The Montana Commissioner of Political Practices found this week that a Republican candidate for House District 82 in Helena tried to pay vendors with bad checks and misreported accrued debts as expenditures, referring the matter to the Lewis and Clark County attorney for possible prosecution.
HELENA, MT

