Read full article on original website
Related
WTVCFOX
Experts urge caution for Chattanooga as dry spell sparks concerns over fires
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A massive Gatlinburg fire has killed one and left multiple businesses completely damaged. Now, Chattanooga and eastern parts of Tennessee are experiencing a dry spell and experts are urging caution about the increased potential for fires. Sunday morning a Gatlinburg business block was struck by...
WTVCFOX
Fire leaves East Ridge home with thousands of dollars in damages
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — A fire left an East Ridge family's home with thousands of dollars in damages Tuesday morning. East Ridge Fire, East Ridge Police, and Hamilton County EMS were dispatched to 1314 Sewanee Drive at 6:13 a.m. Upon arrival, officials say smoke was coming from the residence.
WTVCFOX
Walker County broadband internet expansion easing digital restraints for rural community
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — Walker County, Georgia has many locations without internet service which is hurting schools, homes, and businesses. But now, the county is expanding broadband internet throughout the areas that need it. "We have some areas in the county don't even have internet access or areas that...
WTVCFOX
Brush fire contained on Apison Pike Sunday night
Apison, Tenn. — The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department responded to a brush fire Sunday evening. It happened in the 10900 block of Apison Pike, between Sandy Trail & McDonald Rd. just after 5 p.m. No structures are in danger. Crews were able to get the fire under control within...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVCFOX
2 campers hurt after gas leak leads to fire in Murray County Monday morning
MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. — Two campers were rushed to the hospital after a fire connected to a portable propane gas stove caught fire, according to Murray County Sheriff Jimmy Davenport. Sheriff Davenport says the incident happened Monday morning on Highway 411. The two campers apparently weren't aware that there...
WTVCFOX
Good Samaritan carries neighbor with broken leg, hip to safety; still helping months later
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It took three trips to the emergency room to figure out what was putting Dona Cox in a whirlwind of pain. "So, I finally called an ambulance and they took me to the ER again and the doctor said he was sorry that they had missed it all this time. My hip was actually shattered and my leg was broke and he was taking me to surgery," said Cox.
WTVCFOX
A busy fall for Chattanooga's Charles H. Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — For the people behind The Charles H. Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center this is a busy time of year. "We turn out world class programs, exhibits, content, you name it," Heritage Center Director of Operations, Steven Thomas said. Thomas literally works hands-on with pretty...
WTVCFOX
Man charged with shooting brother in Chattanooga, dumping him at local hospital
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man faces charges in Chattanooga after police say he shot his brother. The incident happened in early September. Police were only able to make an arrest after the victim became conscious to tell investigators what happened. A police report we obtained says just after midnight...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVCFOX
Minor ejected from motorcycle in incident in Whitfield County Monday, GSP says
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A minor was ejected from a motorcycle in an accidental incident in Whitfield County Monday, Georgia State Patrol says. GSP says the driver accelerated on a gravel driveway, causing the motorcycle to rotate and the minor to be ejected. The driver was taken to Erlanger...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga Hip Hop Week kicks off Sunday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Sunday marked the first day of Chattanooga Hip Hop Week. Sunday Family Day and composed of a lineup of vendors, live music and fun. The week will include a series of panels and a showcase. Mayor Kelly made an official proclamation recognizing Hip-Hop Week earlier this...
Comments / 0