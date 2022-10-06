ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Fire leaves East Ridge home with thousands of dollars in damages

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — A fire left an East Ridge family's home with thousands of dollars in damages Tuesday morning. East Ridge Fire, East Ridge Police, and Hamilton County EMS were dispatched to 1314 Sewanee Drive at 6:13 a.m. Upon arrival, officials say smoke was coming from the residence.
EAST RIDGE, TN
Brush fire contained on Apison Pike Sunday night

Apison, Tenn. — The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department responded to a brush fire Sunday evening. It happened in the 10900 block of Apison Pike, between Sandy Trail & McDonald Rd. just after 5 p.m. No structures are in danger. Crews were able to get the fire under control within...
Good Samaritan carries neighbor with broken leg, hip to safety; still helping months later

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It took three trips to the emergency room to figure out what was putting Dona Cox in a whirlwind of pain. "So, I finally called an ambulance and they took me to the ER again and the doctor said he was sorry that they had missed it all this time. My hip was actually shattered and my leg was broke and he was taking me to surgery," said Cox.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Chattanooga Hip Hop Week kicks off Sunday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Sunday marked the first day of Chattanooga Hip Hop Week. Sunday Family Day and composed of a lineup of vendors, live music and fun. The week will include a series of panels and a showcase. Mayor Kelly made an official proclamation recognizing Hip-Hop Week earlier this...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

