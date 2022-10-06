Read full article on original website
charlestondaily.net
Mushrooms, an Illuminated Site-Based on Display in Hampton Park November 5 to December 11
CHARLESTON, S.C. — More than 100 illuminated mushrooms will take over an area of Hampton Park from Nov. 5 through Dec. 11. This art display relaunches Art in the Park, a public art initiative organized by the nonprofit Charleston Parks Conservancy. North Carolina artist Meredith Connelly, who encases lighting...
charlestondaily.net
The Black Food Truck Festival Returns to Exchange Park November 19-20, 2022
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Black Food Truck Festival is back this fall celebrating Black businesses and culture with food, music, and family-friendly activities and entertainment. Tickets are on sale now for the two-day festival on Nov. 19-20 at the Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson. The springtime festival drew 15,000...
Your guide to Lowcountry pumpkin patches
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Pick the perfect pumpkin from the patch, visit a local farm or enjoy a pumpkin-themed festival — here’s a breakdown of Lowcountry pumpkin patches: Boone Hall The pumpkin patch at Boone Hall is celebrating its 26th season and is known to be one of the largest fall festivals in the state. […]
Fall Festival happening Saturday in Goose Creek
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Goose Creek will hold its 2022 Fall Festival on Saturday to celebrate the season. The city will host its annual Fall Festival at the Marguerite H. Brown Municipal Center on October 8, featuring vendors, crafts, games, and more. Admission and parking are free. The event begins at […]
holycitysinner.com
Charleston’s 2022 Halloween Events & Parties
For a place that has been dubbed the Holy City, there sure are a lot of sinister and ghoulish activities happening during the Halloween season. Check out what Charleston has to offer below. This list will be updated as more plans are announced, so be sure to check back often!
The Post and Courier
Home Team BBQ opens 6th SC restaurant in Mount Pleasant
Smoked chicken wings, pulled pork nachos, Gamechangers and daily chef-driven barbecue specials have landed in Mount Pleasant. Home Team BBQ is now open at 3563 Highway 17 in the former home of the Rusty Rudder. The new restaurant joins Home Team BBQ's other locations in downtown Charleston, West Ashley, Sullivan's...
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Hot Properties, Oct. 10
Hot Properties highlights recently sold or leased commercial properties in the Charleston region. Send in your transactions using our online form. The Bend at Carolina Park is now 100% leased. According to Belk Lucy, The Bend is positioned in the heart of Mount Pleasant’s Carolina Park master-planned community and is comprised of five multi-tenant buildings. Completion of the project is expected in November.
charlestondaily.net
Ring My Belle, the official beauty sponsor of Lexus Charleston Fashion Week, is Hiring
We are looking for the most talented stylists in Charleston to join our team. You will be among the top talent working at the RingMyBelle Beauty Bar with Lexus Charleston Fashion Week. And our soon-to-launch beauty-on-demand app offers among the best pay in the industry. Work whenever you want and...
holycitysinner.com
Ax Throwing Venue to Open on James Island
The Axe Hole, Charleston’s latest ax throwing venue, is planning to open on James Island before the end of the year. Alongside ax throwing, the venue will also offer food and drinks. The Axe Hole, which is planning to open in December, will be located at 915 Folly Road, Unit S.
The Post and Courier
Charleston restaurant always backlogged with reservations to offer up a night's worth
A Charleston restaurant that keeps a reservation waitlist of thousands at any given time is offering a full night of tables to a certain sect of guests. American Express card-holders will get an exclusive chance to book reservations at FIG for one day only. The booking process starts at 10 a.m. Oct. 11, and the reservations can be cashed in on Nov. 1.
abcnews4.com
Animal shelters across the Lowcountry asking for help; overcrowding reaches breaking point
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A dire situation as formed at the Charleston Animal Society as major capacity problems are risking dozens of dogs and cats to be left without even a temporary home. There's just no space to take in any more animals, partly due to Hurricane Ian. Officials...
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Nightclub Trio Expanding to the Queen City
Popular Charleston nightclub Trio is expanding to North Carolina. According to a report from Axios Charlotte, the Holy City business plans to open in the Queen City next year. Owner Eric Gussin told the outlet that Trio is hoping to open at 1513 South Mint St. in March 2023. You can learn more here.
Why are lights out on the Ravenel Bridge?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Lights on the Ravenel Bridge have been out for more than a week, leaving drivers in the dark during their nighttime commutes. According to officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), a power transformer responsible for powering lights on the bridge suffered damage when Hurricane Ian hit the Lowcountry coast. […]
live5news.com
Georgetown County to hold meeting for residents concerned about proposed solar farm
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Planning Department is meeting with the community and solar developer Silicon Ranch to discuss concerns about a proposed solar farm. Holly Richardson with Georgetown County says this farm would be home to two 100-megawatt solar farm systems and a substation to supply...
The Post and Courier
Huge rent increases have Charleston-area residents questioning if they should move
Two years of huge rent increases in the already-expensive Charleston area have caused some tenants to take extra jobs, consider relocating to the rural edges of the suburbs or leave altogether for more affordable cities. Stress-inducing monthly rates have radiated out from the pricey Charleston peninsula and Mount Pleasant to...
abcnews4.com
West Ashley High School announces death of Athletic Director
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — West Ashley High School announced Monday evening that athletic director Jeff Fipps died earlier in the day after a battle with cancer. It is with heavy heart that we inform the Wildcat Community that our close friend, colleague, and Athletic Director, Jeff Fipps, passed away after a long battle with cancer," the school posted on Facebook. "Coach Fipps was a beloved member of our faculty, a strong advocate for our student-athletes, and a close friend to many. His presence will be sorely missed.
1 arrested, 4 rescued from water following Saturday night boat crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is facing a felony charge of boating under the influence following a Saturday night boat crash that sent four people into the water near North Charleston. U.S. Coast Guard officials told News 2 that four people were pulled from the Cooper River after being ejected when their 25-foot […]
holycitysinner.com
For the 11th Time in 12 years, Charleston Voted the Best Small City in the U.S. by Condé Nast Traveler Readers
For the eleventh time in the last twelve years, Charleston has been named the best small city in the U.S., according to. magazine’s 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards. After ten straight years of topping the list, the Holy City in 2021 fell to second place, but has now reclaimed it’s spot at the top.
Power out after car struck utility pole along Savannah Highway
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to a collision with caused damage to a utility pole along US 17/Savannah Highway on Monday afternoon. A vehicle struck the pole outside of Bessinger’s Bar-B-Q around 3:00 p.m. Crews are routing traffic around the crash. They have one lane open in both directions along Savannah Highway […]
This Is The Coziest Restaurant In South Carolina
Cheapism found the coziest places around the country to enjoy a meal, including this spot in South Carolina.
