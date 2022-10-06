ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

charlestondaily.net

The Black Food Truck Festival Returns to Exchange Park November 19-20, 2022

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Black Food Truck Festival is back this fall celebrating Black businesses and culture with food, music, and family-friendly activities and entertainment. Tickets are on sale now for the two-day festival on Nov. 19-20 at the Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson. The springtime festival drew 15,000...
LADSON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Your guide to Lowcountry pumpkin patches

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Pick the perfect pumpkin from the patch, visit a local farm or enjoy a pumpkin-themed festival — here’s a breakdown of Lowcountry pumpkin patches: Boone Hall The pumpkin patch at Boone Hall is celebrating its 26th season and is known to be one of the largest fall festivals in the state. […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Fall Festival happening Saturday in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Goose Creek will hold its 2022 Fall Festival on Saturday to celebrate the season. The city will host its annual Fall Festival at the Marguerite H. Brown Municipal Center on October 8, featuring vendors, crafts, games, and more. Admission and parking are free. The event begins at […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
holycitysinner.com

Charleston’s 2022 Halloween Events & Parties

For a place that has been dubbed the Holy City, there sure are a lot of sinister and ghoulish activities happening during the Halloween season. Check out what Charleston has to offer below. This list will be updated as more plans are announced, so be sure to check back often!
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Home Team BBQ opens 6th SC restaurant in Mount Pleasant

Smoked chicken wings, pulled pork nachos, Gamechangers and daily chef-driven barbecue specials have landed in Mount Pleasant. Home Team BBQ is now open at 3563 Highway 17 in the former home of the Rusty Rudder. The new restaurant joins Home Team BBQ's other locations in downtown Charleston, West Ashley, Sullivan's...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Charleston Regional Business Journal

Hot Properties, Oct. 10

Hot Properties highlights recently sold or leased commercial properties in the Charleston region. Send in your transactions using our online form. The Bend at Carolina Park is now 100% leased. According to Belk Lucy, The Bend is positioned in the heart of Mount Pleasant’s Carolina Park master-planned community and is comprised of five multi-tenant buildings. Completion of the project is expected in November.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Ax Throwing Venue to Open on James Island

The Axe Hole, Charleston’s latest ax throwing venue, is planning to open on James Island before the end of the year. Alongside ax throwing, the venue will also offer food and drinks. The Axe Hole, which is planning to open in December, will be located at 915 Folly Road, Unit S.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston restaurant always backlogged with reservations to offer up a night's worth

A Charleston restaurant that keeps a reservation waitlist of thousands at any given time is offering a full night of tables to a certain sect of guests. American Express card-holders will get an exclusive chance to book reservations at FIG for one day only. The booking process starts at 10 a.m. Oct. 11, and the reservations can be cashed in on Nov. 1.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Charleston Nightclub Trio Expanding to the Queen City

Popular Charleston nightclub Trio is expanding to North Carolina. According to a report from Axios Charlotte, the Holy City business plans to open in the Queen City next year. Owner Eric Gussin told the outlet that Trio is hoping to open at 1513 South Mint St. in March 2023. You can learn more here.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Why are lights out on the Ravenel Bridge?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Lights on the Ravenel Bridge have been out for more than a week, leaving drivers in the dark during their nighttime commutes. According to officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), a power transformer responsible for powering lights on the bridge suffered damage when Hurricane Ian hit the Lowcountry coast. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

West Ashley High School announces death of Athletic Director

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — West Ashley High School announced Monday evening that athletic director Jeff Fipps died earlier in the day after a battle with cancer. It is with heavy heart that we inform the Wildcat Community that our close friend, colleague, and Athletic Director, Jeff Fipps, passed away after a long battle with cancer," the school posted on Facebook. "Coach Fipps was a beloved member of our faculty, a strong advocate for our student-athletes, and a close friend to many. His presence will be sorely missed.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Power out after car struck utility pole along Savannah Highway

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to a collision with caused damage to a utility pole along US 17/Savannah Highway on Monday afternoon. A vehicle struck the pole outside of Bessinger’s Bar-B-Q around 3:00 p.m. Crews are routing traffic around the crash. They have one lane open in both directions along Savannah Highway […]
CHARLESTON, SC

