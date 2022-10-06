ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heber City, UT

Comments / 0

kslsports.com

Kyle Whittingham: We Now Have To Bounce Back

PASADENA, CA- Not much went the way the Utes would have like them to in Pasadena. Head coach Kyle Whittingham acknowledged a mixed bag performance- some good, some…not so good, but made clear Utah football needs to bounce back. What Whittingham said in his post-game press conference is true....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Salt Lake Stars Moving To Maverick Center

SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake City Stars will play their home games at Maverik Center for the 2022-23 season. The Jazz G League affiliate announced the move on Monday after spending the last several seasons playing at the Salt Lake Community College Redwood Campus. “The Stars look...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Parkites share excitement, concerns over hosting Olympics again

While Thursday night's meeting was the final in-person event of the listening tour, there are still two virtual meetings to come. A long list of rules greeted guests as they walked into the meeting room at the Park City Library Thursday evening for the Mountain Meditation Center’s Olympic Community Conversation. Some of these rules including requests such as respect your neighbor, listen without judgment, no arguing and no solutions.
PARK CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Cougar Basketball Legend Attends BYU-Notre Dame Game

LAS VEGAS – BYU men’s basketball legend Shawn Bradley attended the Cougars’ football game in Las Vegas against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Fighting Irish hosted the No. 16 Cougars at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, on Saturday, October 8. The...
PROVO, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Aggressive deer encounters have wildlife officials encouraging caution

SALT LAKE CITY– After two families in Bountiful, Utah and Evanston, Wyoming reported encounters with aggressive deer, wildlife officials are asking people to be extra careful around the animals this fall. “People don’t really think that they can be dangerous because they are not a predator, but that is...
EVANSTON, WY
ksl.com

Utah founder of Vivint donating $35M to Primary Children's Hospital

LEHI — A Utah family is donating $35 million to Primary Children's Hospital in the hope of inspiring others to open their wallets to improve children's health care in the growing southern end of Salt Lake County. Todd Pedersen, founder and chairman of Vivint Smart Home, and his wife...
LEHI, UT
kjzz.com

Locations released for two new temples in California, Singapore

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The locations of the recently announced Modesto California Temple and Singapore Temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were announced on Monday. According to Church officials, the Singapore structure will be built on a one-acre site located at 233 Pasir Panjang...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Deer attack in Bountiful kills family's pet

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A couple said a deer attacked their dog Sunday last week, leaving significant enough internal injuries for the pet to be put down. Lacey Randall said Thursday evening, her 15-year-old dachshund, Bella, was out front briefly when she and her husband, Matt Unrein, started to hear a disconcerting noise coming from that direction.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
ABC4

SLCPD: ‘Area secured’ at Sugarmont Apartments, one in custody

UPDATE: 10/9/22 2:14 P.M. SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) states that the scene at Sugarmont Apartments has been secured. Police say all road closures have been lifted. SLCPD is currently working to confirm information about the incident and will provide updates as they are available. One person […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Suspects arrested after stolen RV, trailers recovered from remote area in Utah County

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were arrested for their alleged involvement in stealing an RV and multiple trailers that have since been recovered. Deputies said after their initial post about the stolen RV, someone contacted them and said they recognized the woman in the photo from security video. She was later identified as 45-year-old Dana Leigh Conley of Salt Lake City.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Evanston woman recovering in hospital after run in with buck

EVANSTON, Wyoming — A woman in Evanston is hospitalized tonight after she was gored by a buck just outside her back door Thursday morning. The buck also jabbed her husband when he jumped in to help. It was a real shock for a neighborhood that is used to seeing plenty of deer.
EVANSTON, WY
KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local!

