Read full article on original website
Related
BYU Unveils Alternate Uniform for Arkansas Game
For the second consecutive week, BYU will wear an alternate uniform against Arkansas
kjzz.com
Golfer beats up another player for 'playing too slow' at Hill Air Force Base
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — A man was arrested after police say he beat up another golfer at the Hill Air Force Base Golf Course after accusing another player of playing too slowly. David Robles, 61, was booked on charges related to aggravated assault and disorderly conduct on October 8.
College Football Fans React To Stunning Saturday Night Upset
Entering the season, the Utes of Utah were the Pac-12 favorite and conference's playoff hopeful. The tide has turned. Chip Kelly and the Bruins of UCLA took Kyle Whittingham and the Utah Utes to the woodshed in a 42-32 victory at the Rose Bowl this Saturday evening. Utah drops to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kslsports.com
Kyle Whittingham: We Now Have To Bounce Back
PASADENA, CA- Not much went the way the Utes would have like them to in Pasadena. Head coach Kyle Whittingham acknowledged a mixed bag performance- some good, some…not so good, but made clear Utah football needs to bounce back. What Whittingham said in his post-game press conference is true....
kslsports.com
Salt Lake Stars Moving To Maverick Center
SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake City Stars will play their home games at Maverik Center for the 2022-23 season. The Jazz G League affiliate announced the move on Monday after spending the last several seasons playing at the Salt Lake Community College Redwood Campus. “The Stars look...
Parkites share excitement, concerns over hosting Olympics again
While Thursday night's meeting was the final in-person event of the listening tour, there are still two virtual meetings to come. A long list of rules greeted guests as they walked into the meeting room at the Park City Library Thursday evening for the Mountain Meditation Center’s Olympic Community Conversation. Some of these rules including requests such as respect your neighbor, listen without judgment, no arguing and no solutions.
kslsports.com
Cougar Basketball Legend Attends BYU-Notre Dame Game
LAS VEGAS – BYU men’s basketball legend Shawn Bradley attended the Cougars’ football game in Las Vegas against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Fighting Irish hosted the No. 16 Cougars at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, on Saturday, October 8. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Look: UCLA's Crowd For Big Game vs. Utah Is Embarrassing
The UCLA football program has become infamous for its inability to draw a crowd at Rose Bowl Stadium. Despite being 5-0 on the season and ranked as the No. 18 team in the country, the Bruins fanbase failed to fill the stadium for a marquee home matchup against the No. 11 Utah Utes on Saturday.
kslnewsradio.com
Aggressive deer encounters have wildlife officials encouraging caution
SALT LAKE CITY– After two families in Bountiful, Utah and Evanston, Wyoming reported encounters with aggressive deer, wildlife officials are asking people to be extra careful around the animals this fall. “People don’t really think that they can be dangerous because they are not a predator, but that is...
ksl.com
Utah founder of Vivint donating $35M to Primary Children's Hospital
LEHI — A Utah family is donating $35 million to Primary Children's Hospital in the hope of inspiring others to open their wallets to improve children's health care in the growing southern end of Salt Lake County. Todd Pedersen, founder and chairman of Vivint Smart Home, and his wife...
The Soda Wars: Which Utah soda shop is the best?
Dirty soda: what’s the best soda in Utah?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hiker warns others after bobcat encounter in Neffs Canyon
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A woman out on a hike in the Wasatch Mountains warned others after she encountered a bobcat while on her walk Sunday. Mikala Jordan was on a trail in Neffs Canyon when she spotted the bobcat. At first, the bobcat was facing away from Jordan, before it turned around and began walking towards her.
kjzz.com
Locations released for two new temples in California, Singapore
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The locations of the recently announced Modesto California Temple and Singapore Temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were announced on Monday. According to Church officials, the Singapore structure will be built on a one-acre site located at 233 Pasir Panjang...
ksl.com
Deer attack in Bountiful kills family's pet
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A couple said a deer attacked their dog Sunday last week, leaving significant enough internal injuries for the pet to be put down. Lacey Randall said Thursday evening, her 15-year-old dachshund, Bella, was out front briefly when she and her husband, Matt Unrein, started to hear a disconcerting noise coming from that direction.
SLCPD: ‘Area secured’ at Sugarmont Apartments, one in custody
UPDATE: 10/9/22 2:14 P.M. SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) states that the scene at Sugarmont Apartments has been secured. Police say all road closures have been lifted. SLCPD is currently working to confirm information about the incident and will provide updates as they are available. One person […]
Man assaulted for ‘taking too much time’ at Hill Air Force Base golf course
HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah (ABC4) – A man was allegedly assaulted while playing golf at the Hill Air Force Base’s Hubbard Memorial Golf Course on Saturday, while one witness captured the incident on video. A Davis County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to the golf course on a report of the assault. Upon arrival, the […]
KUTV
Suspects arrested after stolen RV, trailers recovered from remote area in Utah County
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were arrested for their alleged involvement in stealing an RV and multiple trailers that have since been recovered. Deputies said after their initial post about the stolen RV, someone contacted them and said they recognized the woman in the photo from security video. She was later identified as 45-year-old Dana Leigh Conley of Salt Lake City.
Welcome Home: The Lookout at Deer Valley
DEER VALLEY, Utah — Five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and 5,843 square feet make 6633 Lookout Drive a refuge of spaciousness. It offers the privacy of a luxury single-family home without […]
KSLTV
Evanston woman recovering in hospital after run in with buck
EVANSTON, Wyoming — A woman in Evanston is hospitalized tonight after she was gored by a buck just outside her back door Thursday morning. The buck also jabbed her husband when he jumped in to help. It was a real shock for a neighborhood that is used to seeing plenty of deer.
KPCW
Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
647K+
Views
ABOUT
KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"https://www.kpcw.org/
Comments / 0