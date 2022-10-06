While Thursday night's meeting was the final in-person event of the listening tour, there are still two virtual meetings to come. A long list of rules greeted guests as they walked into the meeting room at the Park City Library Thursday evening for the Mountain Meditation Center’s Olympic Community Conversation. Some of these rules including requests such as respect your neighbor, listen without judgment, no arguing and no solutions.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 13 HOURS AGO