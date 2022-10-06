ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Savannah Greek Festival attendees on what they enjoyed most

By Hollie Lewis, Angel Colquitt
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Greek Festival kicked off its 71st year at St. Paul’s Greek Orthodox Church Thursday.

Festivities included authentic Greek food like Gyro sandwiches and Baklava as well as vibrant art, Greek music and dancing.

Here is what some of the visitors had to say about the festival:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uitnM_0iOzxZBM00

Angela Baumgartner has lived in Savannah for a few years. She said she enjoyed looking around the festival and tasting the food.

“I like eating the food, my favorite thing to eat is the gyros,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gu4kF_0iOzxZBM00

“We come every year,” said Heather Anderson, who enjoyed festival food like the spanakopita. She also enjoyed the entertainment, “I like the dancers,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kSMeH_0iOzxZBM00

“It’s something that I look forward to every year because I love the food and I love the atmosphere. It’s a great thing to come to every year,” Sharon Mays said. “I think that it really embraces the variety of the people who live here and the many cultures who come together within Savannah.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LAe5P_0iOzxZBM00

“The food is good, the dancing music is good, the fellowship, God bless everybody here,” Bill Earnhart said.

Joan Earnhart said she likes to come out to the festival on the first day because the food is fresh, and she really enjoys the Greek salad.

“I have a friend here and I always like to see her, and I love to watch them dance,” Joan said. On what the festival brings to the City of Savannah she said, “It brings us all together and everybody enjoys good music, a good time and good food.”

Photo Gallery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jkgpx_0iOzxZBM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R3nsR_0iOzxZBM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nSB50_0iOzxZBM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12y0BG_0iOzxZBM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ndLpU_0iOzxZBM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oG5bP_0iOzxZBM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mOHKZ_0iOzxZBM00

Comments / 0

Related
wtoc.com

Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Get ready for food, music, carnival games, and so much more because The Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival returns this week for the 23rd year. Kathryn Johnson is the CEO of the Richmond Hill Bryan County Chamber of Commerce and she spoke with WTOC about the festivities.
RICHMOND HILL, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Garden Tours showcasing gardens for donations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you were out in the Habersham Woods area Sunday, you may have noticed people walking around and umbrellas on some different lawns. That was all part of this year’s Savannah Garden Tours. Savannah Garden Tours is a team of volunteers that showcase gardens for...
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Government
Savannah, GA
Society
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Society
Local
Georgia Government
eatitandlikeit.com

New Realm Brewing Savannah closes -are we surprised?

I wish I could say I am surprised. Virginia-based New Realm Brewing Company announced on Monday that they would be closing their Savannah location. The reaction from the community? A whole lot of “meh.”. That would include the view from this seat. The idea seemed like a good one....
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Greek Festival#Localevent#Good Music#Good Food#Dance#Greek Salad#Gyro
WSAV News 3

Brightside Advocacy Center unveils second supervised visitation center

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Making foster children feel more comfortable as they are visiting with their parents and learning to grow as a family—that’s one of the missions of Brightside Child & Family Advocacy.  Because of the overwhelming success of the program, Brightside cut the ribbon on a second “Bright House” location.   The home is […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Local church hosting ‘The Pink and Purple Runway Experience’

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship will be hosting an event celebrating survivors of breast cancer and domestic violence Saturday, October 15. The Pink and Purple Runway Experience will feature hair, makeup, and fashion artistry with a pink and purple twist alongside the powerful stories of breast cancer and domestic violence survivors. The […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care Center hosts 4th annual fundraising gala

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) —It was a great weekend for the JC Lewis Primary Health Care Center and the people it serves. The agency hosted its 4th annual healthcare fundraising gala. Proceeds from the event go toward funding continued access to medical, dental, and behavioral health treatment services for those who are homeless, uninsured, or underinsured. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Ghost Pirates open training camp, hold inaugural practice

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Training camp is officially underway for Savannah’s coolest new sports team. The Savannah Ghost Pirates held a special jersey reveal on Friday and on Monday, announced their 30-man camp roster. On Monday holding practice for the very first time as a team. “It was just a lot of compete out there, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
WSAV News 3

You have to see this spooky coffee shop in Midway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you live in Midway you probably already know about this haunted spot but for outsiders looking for somewhere new to get their cup of joe, you have to check out Haunted Grounds Coffee. Courtney Bautista, head boo-rista and part owner of Haunted Grounds, spoke with WSAV NOW about the coffee […]
MIDWAY, GA
WSAV News 3

What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Fall has found its way to Savannah and there’s plenty to do this weekend to celebrate. Savannah Greek Festival When: Thursday, October 6 through Saturday, October 8 Where: Hellenic Community Center Price: No price is listed on the event page. More information is available through the link here. Sulfur Street Fair […]
SAVANNAH, GA
holycitysinner.com

Burnt Church Distillery Launches New Ready-to-Drink Cocktail: Island Time

BLUFFTON, SC – Watterson Brands and the Burnt Church Distillery, 120 Bluffton Rd. are pleased to announce the launch of Island Time, a new ready-to-drink line of cocktail beverages. Currently available in three flavors; Whiskey Mule; Piña Colada Vodka Soda; and Grapefruit Orange Gin & Tonic; the 12 oz. canned cocktails come in packs of four and are available for purchase at the Distillery and soon wherever Burnt Church Distillery products are sold in South Carolina and Georgia.
BLUFFTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Savannah State University celebrates Homecoming 2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah State University (SSU) is celebrating Homecoming 2022 with a weeklong schedule of events themed “We are Significant. Steadfast. Unstoppable.”  Events include the coronation of Mr. and Miss Savannah State University, a Golf Scramble and Greek Step Show, culminating with the Homecoming football game on Saturday, Oct. 8. when the SSU […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Remembering SERG Group founder Steve Carb

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — He was a partner in the largest restaurant ownership group based in the Lowcountry. He was the ultimate businessman who knew every inch of his restaurants, from the napkins to the pizza, seafood and everything in between. Steve Carb is being remembered for much more than food. The SERG […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
californiaexaminer.net

Search For Missing Savannah, Georgia Child

According to Facebook postings from the Chatham County Police Department in Savannah, Georgia, authorities are actively searching for a youngster who was last seen at his house on Wednesday morning. In an effort to locate 20-month-old Quinton Simon alive, police have been spending 18- to 20-hour days on the case.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

53K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy