ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, CT

Yale Medicine Settles With DEA After Ex-Nurse Replaced Fentanyl With Salt Water: Feds

By Josh Lanier
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2myRqH_0iOzwOBK00
2 milligrams of fentanyl, a lethal dose for most people. Photo Credit: United States Drug Enforcement Administration

Yale University agreed to pay more than $300,000 for violating the Controlled Substances Act after a nurse at a former fertility clinic there admitted to tampering with vials of fentanyl meant for patients, federal authorities said.

Police arrested Donna Monticone, 49, in November 2020 after investigators discovered she had removed the high-powered synthetic opioid from glass vials meant for surgery patients at Yale Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, the DEA said.

She injected herself with the drug and replaced what she used with saline so the vials would appear full, officials said.

The Justice Department found that 75 percent of the fentanyl doctors at the Orange medical center prescribed to patients from June to October 2020 was diluted with saline.

Monticone pleaded guilty to tampering with a consumer product in March 2021, the DEA said.

A civil audit of Yale Medicine that followed Monticone's arrest found 685 instances of sloppy bookkeeping that violated the Controlled Substances Act.

"The investigation also found that Yale failed to maintain an initial inventory, failed to keep a record of the destruction of controlled substances, and was unable to readily produce DEA e222 forms, which are required records for purchase and sale of Schedule II controlled substances," the DEA said.

Auditors also said they found discrepancies with 665 units of controlled substances, including fentanyl, ketamine, and anesthetics.

to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Orange, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dea#Salt Water#Fentanyl#Yale Medicine#Yale University#The Justice Department#Dea E222#Daily Voice New
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
WTNH

Hartford man awarded $100 million in what is believed to be largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history

HARTFORD, Conn. (WNTH) — A Hartford man who was left paralyzed after a work-related injury was awarded $100 million in what is believed to be the largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history. In 2017, Juan “Mikey” Cruz was working at Phillips Lighting North America’s Locust Street warehouse when a 1,300-pound cube of lighting equipment […]
HARTFORD, CT
Yale Daily News

City disputes FOCUS account of homeless encampment clearing

A homeless encampment at a New Haven-area park was abandoned by its residents — not evacuated by police — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker told the News. His account clashes with that given by leaders of the Yale orientation program FOCUS on New Haven, which cleared the encampment under the supervision of city officials over a month ago.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

TD Bank in Fairfield robbed by man wearing Air Jordan sneakers, police say

FAIRFIELD — Local police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Monday afternoon on Post Road. Police said dispatchers at the Fairfield Emergency Communications Center received a call around 3:15 p.m. Monday reporting a robbery at the TD Bank at 1643 Post Road. The male suspect allegedly fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash after demanding money from the teller.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

1 Dead, 2 Wounded In Bridgeport Shooting, Police Say

A report of shots fired in Fairfield County led to the discovery of one person shot to death and two others with gunshot wounds. The incident took place in Bridgeport around 1:40 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 8 near the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Broad Street. Bridgeport police and AMR medics...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Duo Indicted For Murder Of Marist College Dad At Hotel In Poughkeepsie

Two transient men have been indicted by a grand jury for the unprovoked shooting death of a father of three from the region. Dutchess County District Attorney William Grady announced on Friday, Oct. 7, that a grand jury voted to indict Roy Johnson and Devin Taylor in the death of Long Island resident Paul Kutz, age 53, of East Northport, at the Courtyard by Marriott in the Town of Poughkeepsie on Sunday, Oct. 2.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
378K+
Followers
56K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy