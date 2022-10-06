Read full article on original website
Will Blisk Join Apex Legends?
As most longtime members of the Apex Legends community can likely attest to, Kuben Blisk has long been a name that players have been murmuring about in hopes of seeing them become a playable Legend one day. Blisk was formerly a deuteragonist in Respawn's Titanfall, and an antagonist in Titanfall...
Apex Legends Halloween Skins 2022 Detailed
Apex Legends' Halloween celebration is in full swing. Here are all of the skins players can pick up during the event. Every year, the month of October brings a variety of spooky-themed events and cosmetics to a variety of online games. This year, Respawn has brought back Fight or Fright to Apex Legends, with four limited-time modes rotating each week throughout October. The event began on Oct. 4 and is set to run up until Nov. 1.
What is a Marksman Rifle in Fortnite?
Wondering what's considered a Marksman Rifle in Fortnite? Here's what you need to know. Some of Fortnite's weekly or daily quests can be a bit vague. Rather than detailing exactly what you need to do to complete them, they'll generalize the requirements slightly. For example, a quest might ask players to deal damage using a melee weapon. As any player knows, Fortnite rarely has melee weapons. In fact, the only one that is consistently on hand is the player's pickaxe. When the game calls for a melee weapon, it usually means your trusty pickaxe.
Apex Legends Players Experiencing Ghostly Encounters in Olympus After Dark Map
The Fight or Fright Event has taken over Apex Legends and players taking part in the festivities have reported ghostly encounters within the new Olympus After Dark map. Apex Legends recently launched the Fight or Fright event in which players are treated to various Halloween skins and exclusive game modes during its time. This event will be taking place from Oct. 4 through Nov. 1 and will be having a weekly rotation of unique game modes for fans to enjoy. Most noteworthy is the return of the popular Olympus map, albeit with a new spooky makeover. It is aptly named Olympus After Dark and features terrifying visuals and easter eggs that users such as Aethira have discovered.
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in October 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in October. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
Full Team of Apex Legends Hackers Banned During Live Stream
With great power comes great responsibility, and an Apex Legends pro certainly put that power to good use recently, hilariously getting an entire squad of cheaters banned live on stream. Of course, no one should ever cheat in the first place, but if you're going to do it, don't do...
Forgotten Warzone Gun Climbs Up Tier Lists After Latest Patch
Call of Duty: Warzone went through its last big update on Sept. 28 and with it, many forgotten guns have climbed tier lists thanks to receiving some needed buffs. YouTuber and content creator WhosImmortal recently released a video detailing the changes made in the latest Warzone update and going over his thoughts on which guns he considered to be meta picks before going into Warzone 2. One weapon choice that surprised many by climbing to the top of his list was the Black Ops Cold War gun, the QBZ-83.
Players discover that it’ll cost up to $1,750 to claim a single free game via PlayStation Stars
That's equivalent to 25 new PS5 games
Best STG-44 Loadout in Warzone Season 5
The STG-44 is a popular assault rifle that can be taken to the next level with the proper loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone. With the season five reloaded update bringing buffs and nerfs to various different weapons, players are currently wondering which loadouts they should be equipping onto their favorite guns. For fans of assault rifles, one of the best to use right now is the STG-44.
How to Claim Watchpoint Pack in Overwatch 2
On Tuesday, Overwatch 2 was finally launched, and with its release comes a new battle pass system, obtainable gift skins, and features. The Watchpoint Pack, a pre-order kit for the game, was also a part of its release, containing exclusive items and functions. Here's what's in it and how to claim it.
How to Land at the Driftwood in Fortnite
Part of Chapter 3 Season 4's weekly quests in Fortnite tasks players with landing at The Driftwood. Here's where you can find it. Not every location in Fortnite is easy to spot using the map. Outside of named locations and select Landmarks, you'll need to do a bit of recon to find some of the smaller areas of interest. As part of Fortnite's Week 3 weekly quests, players need to land at The Driftwood, though they're not given much indication of where that might be. Here's where you need to start looking.
Is Overwatch 2 Free on Xbox?
Wondering if Overwatch 2 is free on Xbox? Here's what you need to know. Overwatch 2 has made a number of changes to the formula of the original. From gameplay to heroes, things are looking a little different in the online shooter's sequel. Despite server issues and lengthy queues having plagued the game since its launch last week, plenty of players have been diving into everything Overwatch 2 has to offer.
The First Gameplay Trailer For Dead Space Is Now Available
The first gameplay trailer for Dead Space has just been released, keeping with the game’s promise to do so. The trailer highlights the remake’s impressive new graphics and deadly returning foes. The trailer starts with clips we have already seen from earlier teasers, such as infected humans banging...
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reportedly Getting Paid DLC With Classic Maps
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will reportedly get classic maps from the series as paid DLC. For years, Call of Duty charged as much as $15 for new multiplayer maps. As time went on, this would include other things such as new weapons, zombies maps, or new Spec Ops levels. However, those who didn't own the maps wouldn't be able to play with those who had them, creating a segregated player base. It was far from ideal especially because some games had 4 DLC packs, meaning you'd spend another $60 just to be able to play with everyone. When Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was released in 2019, Activision decided to embrace the battle pass model that was popularized by Fortnite, allowing for free maps while still including a popular form of monetization.
Dr Disrespect Not a Fan of Apex Legends Map Storm Point
Content creator Dr Disrespect has tweeted his thoughts on Apex Legends' new ranked split map and he does not seem to be pleased with the change. Apex Legends is keeping with the Halloween spirit during its Fight or Fright event, which brings new cosmetics, maps, and modes to the game. This frightful event will be live from Oct. 4 through Nov. 1 and will be introducing exclusive game modes on a weekly basis. Players can also look forward to fun easter eggs during this event such as mysterious ghost sightings in Olympus After Dark that further celebrate the scary holiday.
Best Destiny 2 Exotic weapons and armor 2022
We break down all the best Exotics in Destiny 2’s latest expansion, The Witch Queen, and its following seasons, and which is right for you.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Dev Reveals Angry Fan Voicemails From 2009
Former Infinity Ward community manager Robert Bowling has revealed some hilarious angry voicemails sent in by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players after it released in 2009. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was the quintessential Xbox 360 game when it released. While it hardly invented it, it was the champion of toxic lobbies and has created some memorable moments due to how social (for lack of a better word) that game was. It was a game that had people screaming into their mics because they were annoyed with other players and the game itself. Although it was a massive hit, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was a pretty unbalanced game thanks to things like One Man Army, Commando Pro, Last Stand, and so, so much more. It was a wild experience, part of why it is remembered so fondly is because of how out of control everything was.
God of War Ragnarok Goes Gold Ahead of PS4, PS5 Release
God of War Ragnarok suffered just one delay back in mid-2021, but now, the game has officially gone gold ahead of its release on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 systems. That means that it's now on the fast track to launch on November 9th and should experience no more delays between now and then. PlayStation's Santa Monica Studio and individuals who worked on the game celebrated the announcement this week by thanking all those who contributed as well as the fans who supported the project.
GTA Online Halloween 2022 events and rewards
Pick up GTA Online Halloween vehicles, masks, and more
Early Overwatch 2 tier lists declare Lucio supremacy
The Overwatch 2 tier list has only one true S-rank
