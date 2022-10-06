Read full article on original website
Trump records lawyer meets with FBI in Mar-a-Lago probe
WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for former president Donald Trump who signed a letter stating that a “diligent search” for classified records had been conducted and that all such documents had been given back to the government has spoken with the FBI, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Russia-Ukraine war live: ‘desperation’ grows in Russian military and society, says UK; Putin ‘would consider Biden G20 meeting’
Head of GCHQ says Russian commanders are ‘worried about the state of their military machine’; Russian foreign minister says Moscow open to talks
Now Trump is openly challenging the feds to indict him: Just say yes, DOJ
After watching Donald Trump's two back-to-back rallies this weekend, one in Nevada and another in Arizona, it's hard to escape the idea that he must want to be prosecuted. It's unimaginable that anyone who is under investigation by the FBI would say the things he said if he didn't. Of course, most observers will simply say that it's the usual Trump hyperbole, meant to convince his followers of his innocence — but he's in the maw of the criminal justice system now, and it doesn't work that way. Trump's running commentary must have the leadership of the Department of Justice asking themselves if there will be still be such a thing as the rule of law if he gets away with it.
Fox News’ ‘Grotesque’ Personal Attack On Biden
On his show, Sean Hannity aired a 2018 voicemail between Joe & Hunter Biden that showed how much love the President has for his son.
Totenberg tests tenet of journalism with source friendships
NEW YORK (AP) — Journalists often have to be friendly to sources to get information. But what happens when they are friends? National Public Radio’s Nina Totenberg has tested those limits throughout a legendary career covering the Supreme Court. She details her close friendship with the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in a new memoir, but that has caused some discomfort among people who have questioned whether her loyalties were really with her listeners. NPR has stood by its longtime reporter and says editorial safeguards are in place. It recalls a time in Washington when such relationships between leaders and journalists were more common.
Sorokin, under house arrest, speaks about deportation fight
NEW YORK (AP) — Convicted swindler Anna Sorokin spoke to The New York Times about how important it is to her to remain in New York despite risks of deportation. The 31-year-old Sorokin was released Saturday from U.S immigration custody to house arrest. She told the Times she would feel like she was “running from something” if she were to let herself be deported to Germany. Under the name Anna Delvey, Sorokin passed herself off for years as the wealthy daughter of a German diplomat. She was convicted in 2019 of conning $275,000 from banks, hotels and swank New Yorkers. Her case became the basis for the Netflix series “Inventing Anna.”
Bosnian Serbs protest alleging vote-rigging by Dodik
SARAJEVO, Bosnia (AP) — Thousands have rallied in Bosnia for the second time in a week, alleging that a pro-Russian Bosnian Serb leader rigged the presidential vote during Bosnia’s general election. Final results of the Oct. 2 ballot in Bosnia are yet to be announced. The election was held for all levels of government in both the Serb-dominated and Bosniak-Croat parts of the Balkan country, as well as for the central institutions. Leading Bosnian Serb politician Milorad Dodik has claimed victory in the race to become president of the Serb entity. But opposition leaders say their candidate Jelena Trivic is the winner, and that Dodik and his allies had rigged the ballot.
OAS boss vows to cooperate in ethics probe of romance claim
MIAMI (AP) — The head of the Organization of American States says he won’t interfere in an internal ethics probe into claims he had a romance with a staffer, and he insists he took no action to favor the younger woman allegedly involved. Luis Almagro made the comments late Friday from the capital of Peru at the conclusion of the OAS’s annual meeting. The OAS chief was reacting to a report by The Associated Press that revealed he is facing a probe over a purported relationship with the Mexican-born woman two decades his junior. Several current and former staffers, as well as regional diplomats, told AP that the relationship between the two was an open secret inside the Washington-based peace and democracy-building organization.
Thousands protest after deadly attack on Pakistan school van
PESHAWAR (AP) — Thousands of people protested in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday after a gunman opened fire on a school van, killing the driver and critically injuring a child, a decade after schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai was shot by the Taliban in the same city. Monday’s attack took place in...
Russia adds popular rapper, writer to “foreign agent” list
Russian authorities on Friday declared a popular rapper and writer, as well as one of Russia’s most prominent feminists, to be “foreign agents”, a legal designation widely seen as part of the Kremlin’s efforts to stifle critical voices. Oxxxymiron, a dual Russian-British national whose real name is Miron Fyodorov, was added to the register alongside science-fiction author Dmitry Glukhovsky and Alyona Popova, who has headed the Russian campaign for legislation to protect victims of domestic violence. Both Fyodorov and Glyukhovsky have voiced strong opposition to Moscow’s ongoing war in Ukraine, with a Moscow court in June ordering Glukhovsky’s arrest in absentia on the charge of “discrediting the Russian army.”
White House Says “Too Soon” To Know If Russian Government Behind U.S. Airport Cyber Attacks
Some of the Unites States’ largest airports were targeted for cyberattacks by someone within Russia on Monday, according to a senior U.S. official briefed on the situation. According to officials, the systems targeted do not handle air traffic control, internal airline communications, coordination, or transportation security. White
Weather reporter experiences technical glitch during broadcast but decides to have fun with it
Rather than trying to avoid it or ignore it entirely, Jennifer leaned right into it, taking it like a sport.
Kyrgyzstan cancels Russian-led military drill on its land
The Central Asian nation of Kyrgyzstan has unilaterally cancelled joint military drills between the six nations comprising the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), less than a day before they were due to start on its territory. Kyrgyz defense officials did not specify a reason Sunday for cancelling the “Indestructible Brotherhood-2022” command and staff exercises, which were set to be held Monday to Friday. The move by the government in Bishkek comes a month after CSTO member Armenia criticized the bloc for failing to come to its aid after fighting broke out in its border with Azerbaijan in September, further underscoring possible tensions within the bloc.
Midterm elections 2022 - live: Latest news, polls and analysis
The 2022 midterm season has entered its final sprint, with candidates making their general election pitches to voters ahead of the big day in November.Most analysts expect Republicans to take control of the House of Representatives, while the balance of the Senate remains more favourable to Democrats. However, with Democrats celebrating a string of recent successes, the party believes it may have a shot at maintaining its majority of both chambers of Congress. In Ohio, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina, Senate races between Democrats and Republicans have narrowed and the GOP is making a last-ditch effort to hold on to several...
