NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
HP, Lenovo and Dell See PC Shipments Continue to Decline in Q3, While Apple Bucks the Trend
Global personal computer shipments declined 15% year-over-year in the third quarter, according to IDC. Lenovo, HP, and Dell declined saw year-over-year shipments fall by 16%, 28% and 21% respectively. Apple was the only manufacturer to see third quarter PC shipments rise by 40%, IDC found. The personal computing market saw...
GM and Ford Shares Fall After UBS Downgrades on Expectations for Weakening Demand
DETROIT — Shares of General Motors and Ford Motor each tumbled Monday after a pair of UBS downgrades citing expectations for weakening demand amid inflationary pressures. Ford's stock was down by more than 8% during intraday trading before closing at $11.37 per share, a decline of 6.9%. GM was off by as much as 7.5% before closing at $32.29 per share, down by 4%.
Five9 Shares Plunge More Than 20% After CEO Announces Resignation
Shares of cloud software provider Five9 closed down 25% Monday after CEO Rowan Trollope announced his resignation. Trollope is leaving to pursue become CEO of a venture-backed pre-IPO startup, he said on Twitter. He's being succeeded by former Five9 CEO Mike Burkland, who resigned from the position in 2017 after...
European Markets Set to Continue Sell-Off, Tracking Global Negativity
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are set for another fall on Monday morning, tracking negative global sentiment as investors bet that last week's U.S. jobs data will keep the Federal Reserve on an aggressive path of interest rate hikes. U.S. stock futures were lower in...
Bitcoin Falls to Start the Week as Investors Look Ahead to Inflation Data
Bitcoin on Monday fell to its lowest level in over a week as investors continued to digest strong jobs data from Friday that pushed risk assets including cryptocurrencies even deeper into the red. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap was down by about 1.3% to $19,213.00, according to Coin Metrics....
Chinese Chip Stocks Tumble After U.S. Calls for New Curbs on High-End Tech
Sweeping new U.S. rules mean companies must apply for a license if they want to sell certain advanced computing semiconductors or related manufacturing equipment to China, the U.S. announced Friday. Notably, the changes also mean foreign companies will need a license if they use American tools to produce specific high-end...
Bank of England Intervenes in Bond Markets Again, Warns of ‘Material Risk' to UK Financial Stability
LONDON — The Bank of England on Tuesday announced an expansion of its emergency bond-buying operation as it looks to restore order to the country's chaotic bond market. The central bank said it will widen its purchases of U.K. government bonds — known as gilts — to include index-linked gilts from Oct. 11 until Oct. 14. Index-linked gilts are bonds where payouts to bondholders are benchmarked in line with the U.K. retail price index.
Jim Cramer Goes Over the Best and Worst Q3 Performers on the Dow
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday named the biggest losers and winners on the Dow Jones Industrial Average during the third quarter. "Anything economically sensitive has been crushed and even high-dividend yields are no protection when the Fed is on the warpath," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday named the...
GM Is Launching a New Business to Connect Homes and Businesses With EV Chargers, Energy Storage
GM is starting a new business unit to offer electricity storage and management for homes and businesses. The new unit, called GM Energy, will provide battery packs, EV chargers, and software to help customers optimize charging and ride out electric grid disruptions. General Motors on Tuesday said that it is...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. stock markets started October with a bang, but have now posted four straight losing sessions. The tech-laden Nasdaq on Monday closed at its lowest level in two years, and it looks like Tuesday morning will bring more declines. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, days before his bank reports quarterly earnings, told CNBC that he thinks the S&P 500 could fall another 20% depending on how the Federal Reserve continues to handle its battle against decades-high inflation. Investors are looking forward to reams of economic data this week, including inflation reports Wednesday and Thursday, as well as earnings reports from several big companies, including Delta Air Lines and Citigroup. Read live market updates here.
