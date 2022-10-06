Read full article on original website
Governor voids territorial orders targeting Native Americans
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor has voided four pre-statehood proclamations that targeted Native Americans during what was a tumultuous time across the western frontier. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham described the 19th century proclamations by former territorial governors as offensive. She said rescinding the proclamations would help to heal old wounds and build bonds with Native American communities. One proclamation called for Native Americans to be excluded from the census, while others targeted “hostile Indians” during the decades when the federal government tried to defeat Navajos, Apaches and others. A Santa Fe historian discovered the proclamations in the archives of a California library and brought them to the attention of tribal and state officials.
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Residents are being allowed to return to a coastal Florida island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian. But the governor on Saturday is still warning residents that the disaster isn’t over. Many of the homes still standing on Estero Island lack basic services. Gov. Ron DeSantis says portable restrooms, hand-washing stations, shower trailers and other essentials are being trucked in for residents who want to stay. While residents were initially allowed back on the island after the storm, officials shut down access to allow teams to finish searching the wreckage for possible victims.
US-2 near Stevens Pass closes again amid Bolt Creek Fire
SKYKOMISH, Wash. – US-2 near Skykomish closed again Sunday morning, to give crews a chance to remove a burned tree from the roadway, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). WSDOT said there isn’t a detour in place. The highway has closed and been reopened multiple...
