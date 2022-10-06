Alyssa Milano is set to deliver the keynote address at MIPCOM Cannes’ annual Women in Global Entertainment Power Lunch, co-hosted by A+E Networks in partnership with The Hollywood Reporter. The Women in Global Entertainment Power Lunch will take place at the Majestic Hotel on Oct. 17.More from The Hollywood Reporter'House of the Dragon' Star Paddy Considine on King Viserys' Heartbreaking Episode 8Busan: Korean Content Veterans Discuss Their Industry's Stunning Global GrowthOscars: Dominican Republic Picks 'Bantú Mama' as International Feature Submission “Alyssa is a fantastic spokesperson for women and has been a strong voice and influencer championing women in our industry,” said Melissa...

MOVIES ・ 21 MINUTES AGO