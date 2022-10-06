Read full article on original website
FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 5 Sunday Night (Bengals at Ravens)
In a unique fantasy format, single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical scoring to the main slate. However, kickers are included in these contests, and there is an "MVP" roster slot. The MVP receives 1.5-times his total fantasy points, making this spot crucial. Our Brandon Gdula has done a...
Brandon Marsh in Phillies' Saturday Wild Card Game 2 lineup
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is starting Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Marsh is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. Our models project Marsh for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs,...
Will Brennan starting for Cleveland Saturday in Wild Card Game 2
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Brennan is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. In Game 2 of the Wild Card Series, Brennan is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting seventh in the order versus Rays starter Tyler Glasnow. Our models project Brennan for...
Isaac Paredes starting Saturday for Tampa Bay in Wild Card Game 2
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. In Game 2 of the Wild Card Series, Paredes is getting the nod at second base, batting sixth in the order versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. Our models project Paredes for...
Astros vs Mariners: ALDS Game 1 Odds, Preview and Predictions
Our MLB betting experts dive into the American League Division Series opener between the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners with
Cardinals bench Dylan Carlson on Saturday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson is not starting in Saturday's Wild Card Game Two contest against the Philadelphia Phillies. Carlson will take a break after Lars Nootbaar was shifted to center field and Juan Yepez was aligned in right. Per Baseball Savant in four at-bats, Carlson has recorded a...
Owen Miller sitting for Guardians on Saturday in Wild Card Game 2
Cleveland Guardians infielder Owen Miller is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. In Game 2 of the Wild Card Series, Miller is being replaced at designated hitter by Will Brennan versus Rays starter Tyler Glasnow. In 472 plate appearances this season, Miller...
Brandon Drury sitting Sunday in Wild Card Game 3 for San Diego
San Diego Padres infielder/outfielder Brandon Drury is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 3 of the Wild Card Series, Drury is bieng replaced at first base by Wil Myers versus Mets starter Chris Bassitt. In 568 plate appearances this season,...
Wil Myers in Padres' lineup Sunday night for Wild Card Game 3
San Diego Padres infielder/outfielder Wil Myers is starting Sunday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Wild Card Game 3, Myers is geting the nod at first base, batting sixth in the order versus Mets starter Chris Bassitt. In 286 plate appearances this season, Myers has a...
Padres send Wil Myers to bench on Saturday night
San Diego Padres utility-man Wil Myers is not starting in Saturday's Wild Card Game Two contest against the New York Mets. Myers will watch from the bench after Brandon Drury was picked as San Diego's starting first baseman. According to Baseball Savant in four at-bats, Myers has produced a 0.057...
Darin Ruf taking over Mets' designated hitting role in Saturday's Wild Card Game 2 lineup
New York Mets utility-man Darin Ruf is batting eighth in Saturday's Wild Card Game Two lineup against the San Diego Padres. Ruf will start as New York's designated hitter after Dan Vogelbach was benched versus Padres' lefty Blake Snell. numberFire's models project Ruf to score 7.0 FanDuel points at the...
10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets Heading Into Week 6
Which fantasy football waiver-wire additions should you make ahead of Week 6?. Here are some of the best pickups you can make for your squads this week. (I'll stick to players rostered on no more than 60% of Yahoo teams and also list some other viable pickups who may be available in shallower leagues or relevant only in deeper leagues.)
Schefter: Rondale Moore (knee) expected to play for Cardinals in Week 5
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore is expected to play Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Moore entered the weekend with a questionable tag, and reports on Friday suggested he'd be a true game-time decision versus the undefeated Eagles. However, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the second-year pass-catcher will most likely be able to suit up.
Week 5's Perfect NFL DFS Lineups
Ever finish a week of daily fantasy football and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each week here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Week 5's lineups are listed below. These lineups come from the Sunday main slate. As always, make sure to...
Report: Sixers sign 3-time champ Patrick McCaw to a training camp deal
With the preseason continuing to chug along, the Philadelphia 76ers continue to clean up the roster and make some moves to their unit. The Sixers could always use bodies in practice before the regular season begins on Oct. 18 and on Tuesday, they made an addition to their roster for training camp purposes.
Dan Vogelbach out of Mets' Saturday's Wild Card Game 2 lineup
New York Mets first baseman Dan Vogelbach is not starting in Saturday's Wild Card Game Two contest against the San Diego Padres. Vogelbach will sit on the bench after Darin Ruf was chosen as Saturday's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant in four at-bats this postseason, Vogelbach has recorded a .120...
