Harrisonburg, VA

hburgcitizen.com

A beacon of light for the grieving: How Camp Lighthouse seeks to help area families dealing with death

A cluster of children and adults — some in yellow bandanas and raincoats — trudged down the slope against a gray, misting sky, as they headed toward the site of one last ceremony of the weekend. They had just participated in the first Harrisonburg session of Camp Lighthouse, a two-day day camp for children and teenagers who are grieving the recent loss of a loved one.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Shenandoah Valley Pride returns to Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday in Harrisonburg, The Shenandoah Valley Pride festival was held for the first in two years. It was a busy day downtown as many people came out to enjoy musical performances and vendors and celebrate the city’s diversity. “It means a lot for us...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

BRHBA Parade of Homes showcasing a variety of new homes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Home Builders Association’s Parade of Homes is allowing people to tour homes and apartments throughout Charlottesville, Albemarle County, Waynesboro, and the area of Zion Crossroads. The event gives you the chance to view new homes with the latest design trends and cutting-edge...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
crozetgazette.com

Albemarle High School Teachers Lament Chaotic Year

On a spring day toward the end of last school year, a sea of Albemarle High School students charged through the hallways at lunchtime. News of a fight in the cafeteria had sent the outdoor breezeway crowd scrambling inside to see, but when someone in the throng yelled “Gun, gun!” the stream became a panicked rush. “For around ten minutes, we just had a stampede going through the school, screaming,” said then-freshman Kayden Wright. “The administrators lost control of the bottom floor of the building. It was bad.” He paused, reflecting. “I think that was the epitome of what school was like last year.”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Areas of MBU evacuated Saturday morning for reported threats

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - An area of Mary Baldwin University was evacuated Saturday after threats were reported, Staunton Police Department said on Facebook. They said they and MBU security responded to the call around 12:30 a.m. and students were evacuated during the search. Around 2:30 a.m. SPD said they sent...
STAUNTON, VA
WSET

Gov. Youngkin announces $180k in Community Business Launch Funding

(WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Friday, $180,000 in the Community Business Launch (CBL) grants. This is for the Downtown Lynchburg Association, Nelson County, and the Waynesboro Economic Development Authority, Youngkin said. CBL provides funding to offer training to entrepreneurs and conduct business plan competitions that align with local...
VIRGINIA STATE
pagevalleynews.com

A&P reopens as Super Fresh

October 9, 1986 — A&P’s Luray store will officially reopen today (Thursday) as Super Fresh Food Market. Super Fresh is a wholly- owned subsidiary of the Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company (A&P). The store located in the East Luray Shopping Center has been closed since 9 p.m....
LURAY, VA
NBC 29 News

Report suggests what’s driving up costs in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s getting even pricier to own a home in Charlottesville, according to doxoInsights. The company released a report on the spending statistics of households in U.S. cities in 2022. Household payments in Charlottesville are above the national average. “Charlottesville kind of falls in the middle...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia receives nearly $6 million in federal funding for health worforce

The Commonwealth of Virginia will receive nearly $6 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Act for community health workforce training. According to the press release, Nelson Community Wellness Alliance Inc. of Lovingston will receive $2,998,720 and the Virginia Department of Health will receive $2,999,487 to support the Richmond/Henrico, Central Shenandoah and Blue Ridge Health Districts.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Six new stores at Barracks Shopping Center

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –- The Barracks Road Shopping Center is welcoming some new stores for local shoppers. Six new stores ranging from food, to furniture, to clothing and more are coming by early 2023. Some stores include Soma, Brazo Tacos and more. Although the pandemic took a toll...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
PhillyBite

Virginia's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Another Crozet-area teen reported as runaway

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for help regarding a runaway. According to police, 16-year-old Landon Peery is from the Crozet area. He may be with his girlfriend, who is another juvenile, or staying with friends in the Waynesboro area. Peery is a...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
breezejmu.org

Analysis | Tight ends work best in threes

Sure, the offense usually doesn’t have more than two tight ends on the field. Doesn’t mean the Dukes aren’t disappointed to have their three main tight ends back at their disposal. JMU football was without redshirt senior tight end Noah Turner for the first three games with...
HARRISONBURG, VA

