Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hburgcitizen.com
A beacon of light for the grieving: How Camp Lighthouse seeks to help area families dealing with death
A cluster of children and adults — some in yellow bandanas and raincoats — trudged down the slope against a gray, misting sky, as they headed toward the site of one last ceremony of the weekend. They had just participated in the first Harrisonburg session of Camp Lighthouse, a two-day day camp for children and teenagers who are grieving the recent loss of a loved one.
WHSV
Shenandoah Valley Pride returns to Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday in Harrisonburg, The Shenandoah Valley Pride festival was held for the first in two years. It was a busy day downtown as many people came out to enjoy musical performances and vendors and celebrate the city’s diversity. “It means a lot for us...
NBC 29 News
BRHBA Parade of Homes showcasing a variety of new homes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Home Builders Association’s Parade of Homes is allowing people to tour homes and apartments throughout Charlottesville, Albemarle County, Waynesboro, and the area of Zion Crossroads. The event gives you the chance to view new homes with the latest design trends and cutting-edge...
crozetgazette.com
Albemarle High School Teachers Lament Chaotic Year
On a spring day toward the end of last school year, a sea of Albemarle High School students charged through the hallways at lunchtime. News of a fight in the cafeteria had sent the outdoor breezeway crowd scrambling inside to see, but when someone in the throng yelled “Gun, gun!” the stream became a panicked rush. “For around ten minutes, we just had a stampede going through the school, screaming,” said then-freshman Kayden Wright. “The administrators lost control of the bottom floor of the building. It was bad.” He paused, reflecting. “I think that was the epitome of what school was like last year.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
breezejmu.org
Miss Gay Harrisonburg 25th Anniversary
A new drag queen was crowned miss Gay Harrisonburg on October 1st. Sam Game celebrated with the queens and gained insight on their tight-knit community.
NBC 29 News
Sentara Health hosts multiple free drive-thru flu clinics across Virginia and North Carolina
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, October 8, Sentara Health hosted 17 free drive-thru flu clinics across Virginia and North Carolina. An infection prevention specialist with Sentara says it’s important to get your flu shot because they are not yet sure how bad the flu season this year will be.
WHSV
Areas of MBU evacuated Saturday morning for reported threats
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - An area of Mary Baldwin University was evacuated Saturday after threats were reported, Staunton Police Department said on Facebook. They said they and MBU security responded to the call around 12:30 a.m. and students were evacuated during the search. Around 2:30 a.m. SPD said they sent...
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces $180k in Community Business Launch Funding
(WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Friday, $180,000 in the Community Business Launch (CBL) grants. This is for the Downtown Lynchburg Association, Nelson County, and the Waynesboro Economic Development Authority, Youngkin said. CBL provides funding to offer training to entrepreneurs and conduct business plan competitions that align with local...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pagevalleynews.com
A&P reopens as Super Fresh
October 9, 1986 — A&P’s Luray store will officially reopen today (Thursday) as Super Fresh Food Market. Super Fresh is a wholly- owned subsidiary of the Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company (A&P). The store located in the East Luray Shopping Center has been closed since 9 p.m....
NBC 29 News
Report suggests what’s driving up costs in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s getting even pricier to own a home in Charlottesville, according to doxoInsights. The company released a report on the spending statistics of households in U.S. cities in 2022. Household payments in Charlottesville are above the national average. “Charlottesville kind of falls in the middle...
WHSV
“It would literally grow back within hours”: Waynesboro tenants managing mold
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Life for a family of five can get complicated quickly, but when you throw in insufficient housing that stays covered in mold, that chaos turns into danger. Alanna Shifflett is just one person in the Shenandoah Valley living in an unsafe rental property. When she and...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia receives nearly $6 million in federal funding for health worforce
The Commonwealth of Virginia will receive nearly $6 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Act for community health workforce training. According to the press release, Nelson Community Wellness Alliance Inc. of Lovingston will receive $2,998,720 and the Virginia Department of Health will receive $2,999,487 to support the Richmond/Henrico, Central Shenandoah and Blue Ridge Health Districts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs19news
Six new stores at Barracks Shopping Center
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –- The Barracks Road Shopping Center is welcoming some new stores for local shoppers. Six new stores ranging from food, to furniture, to clothing and more are coming by early 2023. Some stores include Soma, Brazo Tacos and more. Although the pandemic took a toll...
PhillyBite
Virginia's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
cbs19news
Another Crozet-area teen reported as runaway
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for help regarding a runaway. According to police, 16-year-old Landon Peery is from the Crozet area. He may be with his girlfriend, who is another juvenile, or staying with friends in the Waynesboro area. Peery is a...
breezejmu.org
JMU volleyball sweeps Old Dominion for second time in as many days
So far into JMU volleyball’s season, conference play in Godwin has produced only one result — a three set sweep for the Dukes. That was once again true on Saturday, as JMU swept Old Dominion (25-21, 25-10, 25-18). This is JMU’s fourth sweep of a Sun Belt opponent,...
WHSV
Slavic Christian Church of Harrisonburg hosts fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg church held a second fundraiser Sunday, Oct. 9 to send aid to Ukrainian refugees. As the war continues, many Ukrainian people are displaced. Slavic Christian Church of Harrisonburg set out to raise money to provide clothes, food and shelter for refugees. For many at...
Virginia men charged with defrauding Parkland school shooter's brother
The head of a Virginia company accused of exploiting immigration detainees seeking bail has now been charged with defrauding the brother of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz.
breezejmu.org
JMU women's soccer ties South Alabama 0-0
JMU women's soccer took on South Alabama in a top Sun Belt Conference soccer showdown. After two hard-fought halves, the two squads ended in a tie, finishing 0-0.
breezejmu.org
Analysis | Tight ends work best in threes
Sure, the offense usually doesn’t have more than two tight ends on the field. Doesn’t mean the Dukes aren’t disappointed to have their three main tight ends back at their disposal. JMU football was without redshirt senior tight end Noah Turner for the first three games with...
Comments / 0