Tulsa, OK

Historic Greenwood District added to National Register of Historic Places

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Greenwood Historic District has been added to The National Register of Historic Places.

Placement on the National Register brings recognition, some protection, and possibly some financial incentives.

Greenwood was previously listed with the Oklahoma Historical Society and the State Historic Preservation Office.

The National Register includes the 100 to 300 blocks of N. Greenwood Avenue and 419 N. Elgin Avenue.

Tulsa, OK
