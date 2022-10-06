Read full article on original website
Related
She served District 205 for over a half century. Remembering Donna Sharp
A woman who worked in several key non-teaching capacities at Galesburg School District 205 for 51 years has died after a lengthy struggle with Alzheimer’s disease. Donna Sharp served first served as secretary for the Special Education Department. In 1956 she was promoted to registrar at Galesburg High School and continued in that capacity until 1970 when she assumed the position of administrative assistant to the superintendent of schools.
Galesburg’s oldest lumber store to close. Here’s what’s next for Peoples
It will soon be the end of an era for Galesburg’s original retail home center and longest operating lumber yard. Peoples Do It Center will close its retail hardware and lumber store at 468 E. Berrien St., after the end of business Oct. 31. Peoples will continue and expand its rental division and also move its Stihl Outdoor Power Equipment Sales & Service across the street to 465 E. Berrien St.
United Way of Knox County Director Dunn resigns, Hayleigh Miller promoted to Director
United Way of Knox County announced a new Executive Director on Monday. Laun Dunn is resigning from the post after 5 years as the UW of KC Board has promoted Communications and Marketing Director Hayleigh Miller to Executive Director. Miller will assume her duties as director on Oct. 24. Dunn...
Tour The Spoon River Valley Scenic Drive Fall Festival on Galesburg Live
In this edition of Galesburg Live, Chris Postin has a conversation with Carrie Ward, the Chairperson of the Spoon River Valley Scenic Drive Fall Festival as she takes us on a virtual tour through all the official stops!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Candidates for Knox County offices to meet at forum Tuesday. Listen live on WGIL
Knox County residents will get a chance to see and hear candidates for county office at a candidate’s forum from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, on the second floor of the Galesburg Public Library, 40 E Simmons St. The Galesburg NAACP is organizing the forum, which will include candidates...
Former Register-Mail associate editor dead at 94
A well-known and former awarding winning editor at The Galesburg Register-Mail has died. Norma Cunningham, who served as associate editor at The Register-Mail before retiring in 1994, died Wednesday. She was 94. Obituary: Norma M. (Munson) Cunningham, July 30, 1928 ~ October 5, 2022. Cunningham started working at the paper...
New behavioral hospital in Peoria will be largest of its kind in Illinois south of Chicago
OSF HealthCare and US HealthVest have signed a letter of intent to form a joint venture to build a behavioral health facility in Peoria. Together they will develop and construct what will be the largest behavioral hospital focused on adults south of Chicago. The planned 100-bed hospital will be located...
Build new, or use an existing building? Railroad Hall of Fame says it’s decision time
The National Railroad Hall of Fame remains focused on building a new multi-million dollar visitors center museum in downtown Galesburg. Earlier this year, it was determined the price to rehab a vacant downtown building would cost nearly as much as the $7.7 million projection to construct a new facility near the Amtrak Depot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Moline resident’s firearm stolen from car’s trunk while in Galesburg
A 39-year-old Moline woman contacted Galesburg Police on Friday after discovering a firearm was taken from her car’s trunk. The woman works on a traveling basis and was working in Galesburg overnight on the night of September 29th. Her vehicle was parked overnight in a lot on East Carl Sandburg Drive and she admitted to police she may have forgot to lock it. The woman told police she knew the firearm wasn’t taken from her residence in the Quad Cities because it’s kept in a locked garage. After returning home on Friday, she noticed the black .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun along with its case was missing from her trunk. The woman said the gun was purchased at a pawn shop in Rock Island. According to police reports, the firearm will be listed as stolen. Galesburg Police are in the process of collecting any potential area security footage of the incident. The investigation is ongoing.
Intoxicated woman arrested Thursday for removing shirt and pretending to box at Henderson Street eatery
Galesburg Police on Thursday, October 6th, responded to Lenny’s Grill and Subs on Henderson Street shortly after 7:00 pm for a disturbance. An employee called police to report a short, bald, white female subject was “taking her clothes off and acting crazy,” according to police reports. Police are familiar with the 38-year-old female suspect who was believed to be under the influence at the time. The woman had removed her shirt and was wearing only a sports bra and was throwing punches at a TV set mounted on the wall. The TV was airing an MMA fight, and the woman was appearing to “shadow box” with the subjects on TV. The woman wasn’t making coherent statements to officers, was emitting an alcoholic odor, and was staggering back and forth with slurred speech. The woman refused to provide a breath sample and was placed under arrest. She was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Public Intoxication.
Galesburg woman arrested for DUI Friday evening
Galesburg Police on Friday, September 30th, around 6:00 pm were dispatched to the 1600 block of North Henderson Street – the site of City Select Motors. The caller told police a possibly intoxicated female was behind the wheel of a vehicle in the parking lot and an alcoholic beverage was visible in the center console. Officers made contact with the 47-year-old female driver who told police her boyfriend had driven the vehicle to the lot. The caller told police they observed the female pull into the lot off Henderson Street. The female added that she was at the dealership to return the vehicle because she did not want it. Video surveillance confirmed the caller’s account. The woman had difficulty maintaining balance and had slurred speech and watery eyes. She refused to perform a field sobriety test and was placed under arrest. Another small bottle of alcohol fell from her person as officers took her into custody. The woman was charged with DUI Alcohol, Aggravated DUI License Suspended, Driving on a Suspended License, and Illegal Transportation of Alcohol.
Vehicle stolen overnight from in front of owner’s residence
Galesburg Police are investigating a vehicle being stolen from the 500 block of North Prairie Street. The theft occurred overnight on October 1st. The 42-year-old female owner told police she had her son move her 2010 Toyota Venza from her driveway to the street the night before and when she got up that morning, the vehicle was gone. The woman has a security camera doorbell, but there were only still images. Officers discovered the Toyota was taken shortly after midnight about an hour after the owner returned home. The vehicle is white with tented windows and a crack all across the front windshield. The woman said she did not give anyone permission to take the vehicle, and her son may have left his spare key inside the vehicle. The vehicle has been listed as stolen and the investigation is ongoing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dance Hall Doves taking on Sandburg Songbag series on Sunday
The Carl Sandburg Songbag Concert Series features local and regional musicians that perform in the vain of the series’ namesake. Besides being a celebrated poet and author Sandburg was also a writer, collector, and performer of American songs. The series at the Carl Sandburg features local and regional musicians...
Want to buy an old fire truck? A meter maid cart? Check out what the city has for sale
The City of Galesburg has partnered with PurpleWave Auction to sell retired vehicles, miscellaneous parts and tools, and various office supplies and equipment. The items are available for bids on the PurpleWave Auction website, with the auction ending on Oct. 25. The following items are included in the auction:. 36...
BREAKING: Decomposed body found inside storage unit in Maquon
According to a press release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a storage unit at 105 East 3rd Street in Maquon around 6:00 pm last night (October 7th) for a suspicious odor. Deputies met with the manager of the storage facility and the owner of the storage unit where the smell was coming from. The owner of the unit told deputies the odor was from a dead opossum that had died inside the unit. According to the release, inside the unit was a large box and the owner was ordered to open the box. The owner then advised there was a body inside the box. After a search warrant was obtained, the box was opened and decomposed human remains were discovered. Investigators were called from the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigations. Identification was not able to be made on the scene due to the condition of the body. The storage unit owner was detained and then later transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center for medical reasons. Due to medical conditions, no charges have been filed at this time. Charges are pending upon the results of the investigation. Names of those involved are being withheld at this time.
East Galesburg man flees from the law after auto theft
Two East Galesburg men are facing felony charges from an incident that started with a tip of a stolen Chevy Equinox. Knox County Deputies on Wednesday located the Equinox on the 100 block of Miller Ave in East Galesburg. They knocked on the door and spoke with the home’s owner...
Part of Grand Avenue will be closed for sewer repairs
Weather permitting, the Galesburg Sanitary District will be closing Grand Avenue to through traffic between Main Street and Farnham Street beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, for sewer repairs. It is anticipated the closure will be in place until 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6,. Access will be...
17-year-old charged after attempting to steal from multiple vehicles
Galesburg Police, shortly after midnight on Friday, were dispatched to the 500 block of Burlgand Avenue for a burglary to a motor vehicle complaint. The caller was on the phone with dispatch and watched as a 17-year-old male entered a 2002 Chevy Tahoe parked on the street and then attempted to enter two more vehicles across the street. According to police reports, the teen was inside the SUV for about a minute before attempting to enter the other two vehicles. Police would later watch the incident unfold via security footage provided by the victim. When officers arrived on the scene, the teen took off running despite officers commanding him to stop. Officers caught up with the male and detained him in a driveway in the 500 block of Phillips Street. Officers made contact with the boy’s mother who also told police she believed her son also stole a laptop recently – but was unable to locate it. The teen was eventually taken to the Public Safety Building and then processed at the Knox County Jail before being released to his mother. He was charged with Criminal Trespassing to a Vehicle and Resisting a Peace Officer.
Galesburg City Council divided on resolution showing support for repealing SAFE-T Act
With the SAFE-T Act going into effect in a few months, and the cavalcade of issues that have sprung up since its passing, the Galesburg City Council was split on a resolution seeking changes to the law. A lengthy discussion was held over the resolution that essentially urged state legislators...
Two vehicles stolen from towing company’s locked shed overnight
Galesburg Police are investigating a pair of vehicles being stolen from a locked shed on the Bolin’s Towing and Repair property on Grand Avenue. Officers responded to the business on Wednesday of last week and met with employees. One of the vehicles was a red 2002 Chevy Silverado 1500 single cab and the other was a white 2009 Chevy Impala. A tow truck driver said the sedan was brought to Bolin’s at about 12:30 the night before. Officers viewed a security video of an unknown male suspect sneaking up to the business and breaking into a walk-in door on the west side of the building. The man departs in the truck through the grass on the west side of the building. The man then returns about 90 minutes later and takes the sedan. A Chevy Trailblazer, a Titan trailer, and a wooden storage rack were all possibly damaged during the theft. The owner of the vehicles was notified, and both vehicles have been listed as stolen. The investigation is ongoing.
WGIL - Galesburg's news
Galesburg, IL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
749K+
Views
ABOUT
Radio designed for the People of Galesburg. Local news, weather and sports for Galesburg, Illinois and surrounding area. Including all of Knox County as well as Warren County in West Central Illinois.http://www.wgil.com
Comments / 0