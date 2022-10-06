According to a press release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a storage unit at 105 East 3rd Street in Maquon around 6:00 pm last night (October 7th) for a suspicious odor. Deputies met with the manager of the storage facility and the owner of the storage unit where the smell was coming from. The owner of the unit told deputies the odor was from a dead opossum that had died inside the unit. According to the release, inside the unit was a large box and the owner was ordered to open the box. The owner then advised there was a body inside the box. After a search warrant was obtained, the box was opened and decomposed human remains were discovered. Investigators were called from the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigations. Identification was not able to be made on the scene due to the condition of the body. The storage unit owner was detained and then later transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center for medical reasons. Due to medical conditions, no charges have been filed at this time. Charges are pending upon the results of the investigation. Names of those involved are being withheld at this time.

MAQUON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO