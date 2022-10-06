ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Historic Greenwood District added to National Register of Historic Places

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tiAau_0iOznjhe00

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Greenwood Historic District has been added to The National Register of Historic Places.

Placement on the National Register brings recognition, some protection, and possibly some financial incentives.

Greenwood was previously listed with the Oklahoma Historical Society and the State Historic Preservation Office.

The National Register includes the 100 to 300 blocks of N. Greenwood Avenue and 419 N. Elgin Avenue.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
okcfox.com

Five Oklahoma tribes to endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Leaders from five of the largest tribes in Oklahoma are coming together on Tuesday for a press conference where they will announce their endorsement of Joy Hofmeister for Governor of Oklahoma. The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole Nations will make the announcement at the...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Lifestyle
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa County extends Burn Ban through Oct. 17

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County announced Monday that they are extending their burn ban through Oct. 17. Tulsa County Commissioners approved extending the burn ban within Tulsa County for a period not to exceed seven days. Area fire officials determined conditions were appropriate for continuing the burn ban according to the guidelines for extreme fire dangers under Oklahoma law.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

10 members of a drug trafficking organization indicted

TULSA, Okla. — A federal indictment has been unsealed charging 10 defendants with drug conspiracy, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Oklahoma announced this week. “Federal prosecutors and our law enforcement partners continue the fight to reduce the flow of deadly narcotics into northeastern Oklahoma,”...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Nonprofit hosting Dancing with the Stars in Bartlesville

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Dancing with the Stars comes to Bartlesville. The special event is happening Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center. The event benefits Paths to Independence, an organization to providing educational and support services to children and adults with autism spectrum disorders and their families.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Missing Tulsa man found

TULSA, Okla. — A man who went missing has been found. Authorities issued an endangered missing advisory after Vernard Smith, 57, went missing. Smith was last seen Saturday in the area of 1100 East Apache Street. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol announced on Sunday that Smith was located. ©2022 Imagicomm...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Woman found dead on porch of east Tulsa house

TULSA, Okla. — A woman was found dead in an east Tulsa neighborhood and a house fire is being investigated. The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said just before 6 a.m., first responders were called to a home near East Admiral Place and Memorial Drive, where a 46-year-old woman was found dead on the porch of the house.
TULSA, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
76K+
Followers
137K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy