According to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester, at approximately 10:30 p.m. Oct. 7, officers were dispatched to area of Morrison and 10th Street to reports of shots fired. Officers arrived at the scene and were unable to discover the source of the reported shots. At 11:45 p.m., officers were contacted by Wade Hardesty, 28, Salina, who reported that his residence in the 400 block of South Phillip Street had been shot at multiple times.

SALINA, KS ・ 21 HOURS AGO