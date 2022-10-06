Read full article on original website
🏈HUTCHCC: No. 2 Dragons remain undefeated
DODGE CITY, Kan. — No. 2 Hutchinson (6-0, 3-0) was on Dylan Watch Saturday afternoon against the Conquistadors (2-4, 1-3). Quarterback Dylan Laible needed just three passing yards to surpass Luke Barnes as Hutchinson's all-time leader. Running back Dylan Kedzior came into the game as the back-to-back Conference Player...
Area high school sophomores invited to CCCC Preview Day
CONCORDIA - Area high school sophomores are invited to attend Cloud County Community College’s Sophomore Day later this month. The event is scheduled fro 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 18 on the Concordia campus. Those who attend the event are asked to check in at Entrance 2 on the Concordia...
Salina Crossroads Marathon entries up to 500 runners so far
The Salina Crossroads Marathon, Half Marathon, 4.01K Family Fun Run/Walk, and Team Relays will be held on Nov. 5. Thanks to generous sponsors 100 percent of the race entry fees will go to four youth sports organizations in Saline County: Salina Family YMCA, USD 305 School Marathon, Salina Area Youth Sportsmanship Initiative, and Kansas Youth Sports. All finishers will receive a custom made medal by Vortex and a t-shirt. The post-race meal will include our very own Cozy Inn along with other great food and drinks.
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Husband and wife win Wild West Gravel Fest 200k
Bicyclists from around the country came to Old Abilene Town Saturday morning to bike in the three races of Wild West Gravel Fest. The fest hosted a 200k, 100k and 50k races. Jay ShalekBriski won the 200k for men, and Abby ShalekBriski won the 200k for women. John Kollhoff, organizer...
Salina woman scores big early-bird prize in lottery's holiday raffle
The Kansas Lottery’s annual Holiday Millionaire Raffle is in full swing, and while there are still a couple months to go until the Grand Finale drawing, there are already big winners claiming prizes. Mona Cramer of Salina has been playing the Holiday Millionaire Raffle since it first started and...
15-year-old Kan. girl hospitalized in Salina after rollover accident
TREGO COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just before 5p.m. Monday in Trego County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a Chevy S-10 pickup driven by Meagan Lynnette Herrington, 35, Ellis, was traveling in the 32000 block of Old 40 just west of Kansas 147. The driver...
WIBW
Lawrence man sent to Hutchinson hospital after SUV skids, rolls into ditch
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man was sent to a Hutchinson hospital after his SUV skidded and rolled into a ditch. The Kansas Highway Crash Log indicates that around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of Valley Pride and Des Moines Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
City of Salina reducing northbound Ohio to 1 lane for Greeley repairs
On Monday, Bob Davis Concrete Construction of Salina will begin pavement repairs on Greeley Avenue east of S. Ohio Street. Due to the proximity of the repairs to S. Ohio Street, Greeley Avenue will be closed at S. Ohio Street, and while work is occurring northbound traffic will be reduced to the inside northbound lane. The work is expected to be complete in two weeks, weather permitting.
Street Eats & Beats set for Oct. 22 in downtown Salina
Food, fun, and music will be the fare of the day at Street Eats & Beats later this month. Salina Area Young Professions (SAYP) annual Street Eats & Beats event is scheduled for 1-5 p.m. Oct. 22 at the 67401 Plaza in Downtown Salina (N. Santa Fe Avenue/W. Ash Street).
Small earthquake shakes part of Dickinson County
HOPE - A small earthquake rattled part of Dickinson County Sunday morning. A 2.4 magnitude quake struck at 8:37 a.m. Sunday east-northeast of Hope, according to the Kansas Geological Survey. The earthquake was centered just east of Rain Road between Kansas Highway 4 and 800 Avenue.
Multiple shots fired into Salina residence
According to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester, at approximately 10:30 p.m. Oct. 7, officers were dispatched to area of Morrison and 10th Street to reports of shots fired. Officers arrived at the scene and were unable to discover the source of the reported shots. At 11:45 p.m., officers were contacted by Wade Hardesty, 28, Salina, who reported that his residence in the 400 block of South Phillip Street had been shot at multiple times.
KWCH.com
Wichita police officer arrested in Newton for DUI, possessing firearm
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Newton police arrested an off-duty Wichita police officer early Saturday morning for charges of DUI and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) identified the officer as Louis Hebert. He was booked into the Harvey County Jail following the arrest but has since been released.
Four people escape Sunday morning house fire
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Four adults escaped a fire early Sunday morning in Hutchinson. According to a release from the Hutchinson Fire Department, crews responded to 328 East Avenue F just after 1:15 a.m. Sunday. The one and a half story house had heavy fire showing from the front when firefighters arrived.
Chevy pickup reported stolen from 1000 block of Quincy in Salina
A mint green, 1994 Chevy 1500 pickup is missing from the 1000 block of Quincy Street. Cort Elliot, 22, Salina, reported his Chevy pickup stolen on Oct. 8. Elliot had been out of town for a couple days and, when he returned, his pickup was gone. A Smoky Valley High School and Don't Tread on Me sticker are located on the missing pickup.
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 11
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Corey, Dustin Warren; 44; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Failure to appear. Failure to...
Kansas police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An officer with the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was arrested early Saturday morning. A news release from WPD said early Saturday morning, Louis Hebert, who has been employed by WPD for two years and was assigned to the Field Services Division, was arrested by the Newton Police Department. Hebert was booked […]
Planning board to hear case on iced tea store
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The options for early morning beverages continue to spread in the Salt City. The Hutchinson Planning Commission will take on a rezoning as part of its meeting on Tuesday to allow for an HTeaO, a drive-thru iced tea store. HTeaO is a business that features 25...
WIBW
Salina Police attempt to identify possible witnesses of travel center theft
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police are attempting to identify possible witnesses of the theft of a travel center that left it out more than $1,300. The Salina Police Department says that on Sept. 26, officers were called to the Pilot Travel Center at 1944 N 9th St. with reports of a theft.
Off-duty Kansas officer accused of DUI
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an off-duty law enforcement officer for an alleged DUI. Early Saturday, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was made aware of the arrest of an off-duty officer by the Newton Police Department, according to Officer Trevor Macy. The Wichita Police Department learned that...
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Oct. 1-7
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: LATHAM, JASON HILARY PATRICK; 40; Abilene. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: LIPINSKI,...
