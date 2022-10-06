ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Hutch Post

🏈HUTCHCC: No. 2 Dragons remain undefeated

DODGE CITY, Kan. — No. 2 Hutchinson (6-0, 3-0) was on Dylan Watch Saturday afternoon against the Conquistadors (2-4, 1-3). Quarterback Dylan Laible needed just three passing yards to surpass Luke Barnes as Hutchinson's all-time leader. Running back Dylan Kedzior came into the game as the back-to-back Conference Player...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Salina Crossroads Marathon entries up to 500 runners so far

The Salina Crossroads Marathon, Half Marathon, 4.01K Family Fun Run/Walk, and Team Relays will be held on Nov. 5. Thanks to generous sponsors 100 percent of the race entry fees will go to four youth sports organizations in Saline County: Salina Family YMCA, USD 305 School Marathon, Salina Area Youth Sportsmanship Initiative, and Kansas Youth Sports. All finishers will receive a custom made medal by Vortex and a t-shirt. The post-race meal will include our very own Cozy Inn along with other great food and drinks.
SALINA, KS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Husband and wife win Wild West Gravel Fest 200k

Bicyclists from around the country came to Old Abilene Town Saturday morning to bike in the three races of Wild West Gravel Fest. The fest hosted a 200k, 100k and 50k races. Jay ShalekBriski won the 200k for men, and Abby ShalekBriski won the 200k for women. John Kollhoff, organizer...
ABILENE, KS
WIBW

Lawrence man sent to Hutchinson hospital after SUV skids, rolls into ditch

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man was sent to a Hutchinson hospital after his SUV skidded and rolled into a ditch. The Kansas Highway Crash Log indicates that around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of Valley Pride and Des Moines Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
LAWRENCE, KS
Salina Post

City of Salina reducing northbound Ohio to 1 lane for Greeley repairs

On Monday, Bob Davis Concrete Construction of Salina will begin pavement repairs on Greeley Avenue east of S. Ohio Street. Due to the proximity of the repairs to S. Ohio Street, Greeley Avenue will be closed at S. Ohio Street, and while work is occurring northbound traffic will be reduced to the inside northbound lane. The work is expected to be complete in two weeks, weather permitting.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Multiple shots fired into Salina residence

According to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester, at approximately 10:30 p.m. Oct. 7, officers were dispatched to area of Morrison and 10th Street to reports of shots fired. Officers arrived at the scene and were unable to discover the source of the reported shots. At 11:45 p.m., officers were contacted by Wade Hardesty, 28, Salina, who reported that his residence in the 400 block of South Phillip Street had been shot at multiple times.
SALINA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police officer arrested in Newton for DUI, possessing firearm

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Newton police arrested an off-duty Wichita police officer early Saturday morning for charges of DUI and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) identified the officer as Louis Hebert. He was booked into the Harvey County Jail following the arrest but has since been released.
NEWTON, KS
Hutch Post

Four people escape Sunday morning house fire

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Four adults escaped a fire early Sunday morning in Hutchinson. According to a release from the Hutchinson Fire Department, crews responded to 328 East Avenue F just after 1:15 a.m. Sunday. The one and a half story house had heavy fire showing from the front when firefighters arrived.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Chevy pickup reported stolen from 1000 block of Quincy in Salina

A mint green, 1994 Chevy 1500 pickup is missing from the 1000 block of Quincy Street. Cort Elliot, 22, Salina, reported his Chevy pickup stolen on Oct. 8. Elliot had been out of town for a couple days and, when he returned, his pickup was gone. A Smoky Valley High School and Don't Tread on Me sticker are located on the missing pickup.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 11

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Corey, Dustin Warren; 44; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Failure to appear. Failure to...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Kansas police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An officer with the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was arrested early Saturday morning. A news release from WPD said early Saturday morning, Louis Hebert, who has been employed by WPD for two years and was assigned to the Field Services Division, was arrested by the Newton Police Department. Hebert was booked […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Planning board to hear case on iced tea store

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The options for early morning beverages continue to spread in the Salt City. The Hutchinson Planning Commission will take on a rezoning as part of its meeting on Tuesday to allow for an HTeaO, a drive-thru iced tea store. HTeaO is a business that features 25...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Off-duty Kansas officer accused of DUI

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an off-duty law enforcement officer for an alleged DUI. Early Saturday, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was made aware of the arrest of an off-duty officer by the Newton Police Department, according to Officer Trevor Macy. The Wichita Police Department learned that...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Oct. 1-7

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: LATHAM, JASON HILARY PATRICK; 40; Abilene. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: LIPINSKI,...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
