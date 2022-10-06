Lawyer from Leesville and Another Local Man Sentenced for their Involvement in Two Separate Child Pornography Cases

The Rapides Parish Fair will host a livestock competition for 4-H students. The competition teaches kids how to take care of animals properly and valuable life skills. Regional Livestock Agent for the LSU AgCenter says, “It teaches them responsibility because they are responsible for these animals’ care, they have to get up in the mornings and feed and take care of the animals when they get home, they have to feed and take care and they have to train these animals what they need to do in the showroom.”

RAPIDES PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO