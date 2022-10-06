‘Amsterdam’: Christian Bale Says He Wants To Work With David O. Russell Again After Third Collaboration Together

Read full article on original website
Christian Bale Thanks Leonardo DiCaprio: “Any Role That Anybody Gets, It’s Only Because He’s Passed On It”
Christian Bale stars in David O. Russell’s “Amsterdam,” in theaters this weekend, the latest film of the actor’s illustrious career. And what a career it is. Bale is undoubtedly one of this generation’s most in-demand, top acting talents, excellent in anything from blockbusters like “Thor: Love & Thunder” to more independent fare like Todd Haynes’ “Velvet Goldmine” or Scott Cooper’s “Out Of The Furnace.” But according to Bale, there’s a secret influence to the career he’s had so far, and it’s none other than arguably the best film actor in Hollywood: Leonardo DiCaprio.
‘Nosferatu’: Nicholas Hoult The Latest In Talks To Join The Robert Eggers Horror Remake
Last Friday, news broke that Robert Eggers’ remake of “Nosferatu” was underway again, with Bill Skarsgard attached to the star. And that’s excellent news, as the film is a passion project for Eggers long in the making. But also announced was Lily-Rose Depp in talks to replace Anya Taylor-Joy as the female lead in the film; not so great news for those who loved Taylor-Joy’s previous work with the director.
‘Devil In The White City’: Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese-Produced Serial Killer Series At Hulu
Over a decade ago, Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way partnered to bring “Devil In The White City,” the true story of America’s first serial killer, Dr. H. H. Holmes, during the late 1800s in Chicago, to the big screen. Originally conceived as a feature film — Scorsese and DiCaprio attached initially as director and star, way back when—the project eventually developed into a streaming series at Hulu back in 2019 after multiple delays and hiccups. The project would also luck out by recently landing director Todd Field (“TÁR”) and actor Keanu Reeves (“John Wick 4”) in one of the lead roles.
‘Is That Black Enough For You?!?’ Trailer: Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya & More Help Elvis Mitchell Tell The Story Of The ’70s Black Film Revolution
“One decade answered the question: what happens to a dream deferred? Does it dry up like a raisin in the sun, or does it explode?” That’s film critic, now filmmaker Elvis Mitchell narrating in his new documentary “Is That Black Enough For You?!?” Mitchell’s new doc, executive produced by David Fincher and Steven Soderbergh, centers on the 1970s Black film revolution and the rise of Blaxploitation in that decade. But what he’s talking about in that quote is the idea of all the burgeoning Black talent that had to wait several decades to get their due in the 1970s.
Keanu Reeves Would Love To Play Ghost Rider In The MCU
At this point, four phases in, Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios have enlisted dozens of Hollywood A-listers for the MCU frontlines. And big-name actors want to work for the franchise juggernaut too, but there remain a few names that haven’t yet made their first Marvel appearance. Enter Keanu Reeves. The “John Wick” and “The Matrix” star is a natural fit for MCU, on top of being a diehard fan of Marvel comics. So, if he were to sign on as a Marvel hero in the future, who would Reeves like to play?
‘The Palace’: Matthias Schoenaerts To Star Alongside Kate Winslet In HBO’s Limited Series
Television has dramatically evolved over the last ten-twenty years as it’s become the destination for adult stories, mid-budgeted dramas, and the filmmakers that have migrated across the threshold to tell those stories. With all that in mind, HBO is putting together two new series that star “Mare of Easttown” actress Kate Winslet with “The Palace” and “The Trust.” Certainly, this highlights HBO’s commitment to continue working with the Emmy-winning actress for the foreseeable future (also perhaps a sign that a “Mare Of Easttown” sequel isn’t coming anytime soon, but the two parties want to continue working together).
Tony Gilroy Almost Made A Cheaper Version Of ‘Michael Clayton’ With Alec Baldwin & Ben Kingsley
Tony Gilroy enjoys the Hollywood spotlight on him as the showrunner of “Andor,” its first season presently airing on Disney+. And that’s how some moviegoers may know him best, as the man behind the “Star Wars” series and the script/reshoots of 2016’s “Rogue One,” which first introduced Cassian Andor’s character. But Gilroy is so much more than a man involved in “Star Wars.” While others may know him as the screenwriter behind the “Jason Bourne” films, what Gilroy should be best known for is his 2007 film “Michael Clayton.”
‘Dumb Money’: Shailene Woodley Joins Craig Gillespie’s GameStop Stock Comedy With Seth Rogen, Sebastian Stan & More
Earlier this year, it was revealed that “Dumb Money,” Craig Gillespie’s upcoming comedy about the 2021 GameStop short, had its cast. And what a formidable cast it is, as Seth Rogen, Sebastian Stan, Paul Dano, and Pete Davidson headline the film. Now Black Bear Pictures announced today that Shailene Woodley (“Big Little Lies,” “The ‘Divergent” Series) has also joined the cast.
Best Supporting Actor Oscars 2023 Predictions & Contenders
There will be some heartwarming news in the Oscar race for Supporting Actor in 2023. Barring some unforeseen event, acclaimed actor Brendan Gleeson should finally land an Academy Award nomination for his performance in “The Banshees of Inisherin.” And, the comeback story of the year, Ke Huy Quan, is likely to stand right beside him for his work in “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” The other three nominees in this category are honestly a coin flip.
‘Is That Black Enough For You?!?’: Elvis Mitchell Talks Overlooked Black Movies, Harry Belafonte & The Complexities Of Blaxploitation [Interview]
For over two decades, Elvis Mitchell, a film critic for LA Weekly and The New York Times, has wanted to put Blaxploitation in its proper historical place. While the results of his desire would prototypically arrive from Mitchell in the form of a book, sadly, those plans went for naught. Instead, the project Mitchell wanted to pursue languished as a mere possibility, steadily built up in smaller pieces of writing in other forms and for other singular topics, rather than as a singular actualized holistic body of work.
‘The Peripheral’ Trailer: Chloë Moretz Does Sci-Fi For ‘Westworld’ Creators Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy
Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan may have made themselves known as a Hollywood duo after the success of HBO’s “Westworld,” but soon into that run, they became so in demand that they signed a major deal with Amazon’s Prime Video. At the time, it seemed unclear what that would mean for “Westworld,” but it seems they’ve managed to keep everything concurrently running, “Westworld” is now on season four, and many Prime Video projects are in the works. The latest is “The Peripheral,” based on a science fiction mystery-thriller novel by legendary sci-fi writer William Gibson.
‘The Midnight Club’ Review: Mike Flanagan’s Horror Coming-Of-Ager Anthology Gets Too Sentimental About The Nature Of Storytelling
Mike Flanagan is as sentimental about storytelling as he is about horror, for better and for worse. Sometimes that has led to a unique heartbeat in his work—the aching pain in his landmark Shirley Jackson adaptation “The Haunting of Hill House,” or his dedication to making us see the demons of “The Shining” in a different light with his unfairly maligned feature “Doctor Sleep.” But his latest project, co-created with Leah Fong, shows that affinity getting the better of him. “The Midnight Club” is so focused on hosting storytelling that it neglects to tell a good one overall, mixing the main storyline of ghosts and cults with an anthology of overlong short stories. The two big chunks don’t complement each other well enough, and what starts out as emotionally ambitious more or less becomes numbing.
‘Mayfair Witches’ Trailer: Alexandra Daddario Stars In AMC’s Supernatural Expansion Of Its Anne Rice Universe
AMC has gone all in on Anne Rice. Since its 2020 acquisition of the author’s iconic catalog – including both “The Lives of the Mayfair Witches” series and the more famous “The Vampire Chronicles” series – the network has already renewed “Interview with the Vampire” for a second season on the heels of its acclaimed October 2 debut.
Eiza González Says Sorry Internet, She’s Not Playing Elektra In Marvel’s ‘Daredevil’ Series
After years of hand-wringing and petitions by fans, Daredevil is finally back in the Marvel fold with Charlie Cox, the actor reprising the role from his Netflix tenure as the character. While Cox appeared briefly as Matt Murdock in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” he made his first appearance as Daredevil in the MCU this week in the latest episode of “She-Hulk.” So yes, Daredevil is officially back, and it seems like he’s going to be all over the Marvel Cinematic Universe soon, appearing in the Disney+ series, “Echo” next year and then after that, his own series “Daredevil: Born Again” due in 2024.
‘Penguin’ Series Taps ‘Mare Of Easttown’ Helmer Craig Zobel To Direct First Two Episodes
What’s in store for the DC Universe? Well, while Warner Bros. Discovery canceled projects like “Batgirl” and “Wonder Twins,” and many worried about the state of dozens of projects still in development, filmmaker Matt Reeves’ take on the “Batman” universe is still moving forward unbothered. The Hollywood Reporter reveals that the “Penguin” spinoff series starring Colin Farrell is still moving ahead and has hired a new director.
‘Wednesday’ Trailer: Tim Burton Reveals Fred Armisen As His Uncle Fester
What’s Tim Burton up to, you ask? Well, after 2019’s Disney foray with the live-action remake of “Dumbo,” he’s back to the franchise route and staying in his spooky lane with “Wednesday,” a new take on “The Addams Family” franchise. As you likely heard by now, “Wednesday” centers on the titular Wednesday Addams family member, played by Jenna Ortega, and the film is now a series is now a Netflix series with a huge cast.
Irvine Welsh Doc Set At Noah Media; Alyssa Milano Mipcom Keynote; ‘In My Skin’ Gongs; ‘Mariupol’ Doc Sales; Beyond Rights Hire — Global Briefs
Noah Media Group Boards Irvine Welsh Doc Netflix’s 14 Peaks producer Noah Media Group has boarded a documentary on cult Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh and will shop the show at Mipcom Cannes next week. I Am Irvine Welsh, from LS Films, followed a year in the life of the Scottish auteur as he adapted Trainspotting into a West End musical, published a new novel, launched a record label and worked on two TV series. The doc reflects on a remarkable life after Welsh was propelled into the spotlight when Trainspotting became a cult classic, starring Ewan McGregor, and he has since been prolific across literature, screenwriting and music. BAFTA-nominated Poly Styrene:...
New ‘V/H/S/99’ Trailer: The Fifth Installment Of The Found Footage Horror Series Hits Shudder On October 20
Back in 2012, “V/H/S” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival to give “Paranormal Activity” and the rest of the found footage horror sub-genre a run for its money. And now, after three sequels, a spin-off, and a Snapchat miniseries, the fifth installment of the series is upon us, “V/H/S/99.”
‘George & Tammy’ First Look: Jessica Chastain & Michael Shannon Star As Country Music Stars In Upcoming Miniseries
Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon first costarred together in 2011’s “Take Shelter.” Now, they’ll costar again in a very different project: “George & Tammy,” a miniseries about country music legends Tammy Wynette and George Jones for Paramount Network. The series is a long-time passion project for Chastain, who first signed onto the project in 2011 when creator Abe Sylvia wanted to make it a film. Instead, over a decade since first conceived, it’s a six-episode series directed by John Hillcoat, set to debut later this year. Chastain produces through her production label, Freckle Films.
‘His Dark Materials’ Season 3 Teaser: The Fantasy Drama’s Final Season Beings On HBO On December 5
Based on Philip Pullman‘s novel trilogy of the same name, “His Dark Materials” is one of TV’s best current fantasy dramas. In the show, two teens, Lyra and Will, search for missing friends and relatives in a multi-world reality full of witches, daemons, and prophecies. Now, an adaptation of “The Amber Spyglass,” the final novel in Pullman’s trilogy, hits HBO this December to wrap the series.
