Elections Office Alerts Ferndale Residents to an Error in the Voter Information Guide, Which Former Ferndale Enterprise Poobah Caroline Titus Tweeted About Yesterday

Henry Lawrence Kane went home to be with the Lord with family by his side on October 4, 2022. Henry was born on January 25, 1935 to Robert and Iola Kane of Hoopa. He was a devoted Christian and a proud member of the Hoopa Valley Tribe. As a young man, he attended school in Hoopa, graduating from Hoopa Elementary and Hoopa Valley High School. While in high school, he was active in student activities and a natural athlete playing football, basketball, and tennis. After High School, he attended Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina, and later attended Humboldt State University where he studied Finance. He then enlisted in the US Army in 1956; he was honorably discharged and returned home to work for the Humboldt Fir Mill.

