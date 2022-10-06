Elections Office Alerts Ferndale Residents to an Error in the Voter Information Guide, Which Former Ferndale Enterprise Poobah Caroline Titus Tweeted About Yesterday

Read full article on original website
Related
lostcoastoutpost.com
MEET ‘THE PINC’: Rebranded Pink Lady Mansion Seeks to Expand Operations at Eureka Planning Commission Tonight
The owner of Eureka’s prized Queen Anne Victorian “The Pink Lady” – excuse me, “The Pinc Lady” or simply “The Pinc” – hopes to bring new life to the beloved mansion by expanding lodging opportunities for its visitors, offering guided tours of the grounds and serving up tea-time treats at an in-house café.
lostcoastoutpost.com
The Wiyot Tribe’s Da gou rou louwi’ Cultural Center Will Officially Open in Eureka Tuesday
The big day is finally here. Just over two years since taking over the space, the Wiyot Tribe’s shiny, new Da gou rou louwi’ Cultural Center — located in the heart of Old Town at 417 Second St. — is scheduled to finally open its doors to the public on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Two Arrested For Criminal Threats, Trespassing in Connection With Myers Flat Confrontation
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Oct. 8, 2022, at about 2:19 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Myers Avenue in Myers Flat for the report of a disturbance. According to the reporting party, an unknown number of suspects...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Eureka Resident Arrested on Suspicion of Meth Sales
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Oct. 8, 2022, at about 4:30 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies and K9 Yahtzee conducted a probation search at a residence associated with a wanted felony warrant suspect on the 2900 block of Harris Street in Eureka. The suspect,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lostcoastoutpost.com
McKinleyville Resident Arrested For Attempted Murder; Victim Expected to Recover
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Oct. 9, 2022, at about 3:16 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 4500 block of Chaffin Road in McKinleyville for the report of a stabbing. Deputies arrived at the residence and located a...
lostcoastoutpost.com
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Jerry Reece, 1950-2022
Jerry was born in San Diego on December 13, 1950. He liked to call himself a “Navy Brat.” He moved around as a child, but loved his time in Florida and Alabama. Later in his childhood, his dad was transferred to Hunter’s Point and the family settled in San Mateo, firmly planting Jerry in the Bay Area. The family later moved to East San Jose, where Jerry attended Overfelt High School. He loved his time there, where he was Class Valedictorian and Student Body President.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Humboldt Bay Fire Says Cause of Small Ridgewood Home Blaze is Undetermined
At 12:16 P.M. on Monday October 10th 2022, Humboldt Bay Fire units, including three engines, a ladder truck, and two duty chiefs were dispatched to a reported structure fire in a residential structure at the 6100 block of Beechwood Drive in Eureka. The first responding engine reported seeing smoke from the roof and eves of the structure, and set up for an interior fire attack.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lostcoastoutpost.com
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘It’s Horrible What You Have Done to These Communities’: Two Suspects Sentenced in Brutal Roadside Murder
Two sisters weeping for a brother who suffered an awful death at the hands of a young stranger. A mother sobbing as her son is sentenced to prison for 15 years. This morning Judge Kaleb Cockrum sentenced Bronson Moon Lewis Jr. to 25 years to life and Daniel Armendariz III to 15 years for killing 42-year-old Julius Tripp, who was first mutilated and then shot off state Highway 96 between Hoopa and Weitchpec.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Jeanne Loraine Skutt, 1927-2022
Jeanne Loraine (Allen) Skutt passed away peacefully at home in Eureka on September 26, 2022. She was 94 years old. Born September 30, 1927 in Pontiac, Michigan to Warren Hugo Allen and Veivai-Inez (Rhodes) Allen, Jeanne graduated from Pontiac Senior High School with “The Greatest Generation” during World War II. After graduation, she was employed by Bell Telephone Co. in both Michigan and California for six years, Valley College in North Hollywood for seven years, and part-time at Eureka City Hall for twelve years. She also volunteered as a Pinafore at General Hospital in Eureka, and was a long-time member of the congregation of Grace Baptist Church in Eureka.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Got Extra Tickets to the Sara Bareilles Concert This Weekend? City of Eureka Asks You Return Them So Other Fans Can Attend
When the City of Eureka announced a few weeks ago that one of Humboldt’s favorite homegrown stars — musician, writer and actor Sara Bareilles — would be playing a free concert in Halvorsen Park on Oct. 16, it was no surprise that all the tickets were quickly snatched up. Like, really, really quickly! Less than three hours after the concert was announced, the roughly 11,000 free tickets made available online had all been claimed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Janice H. Sams, 1934-2022
Janice was born in Myrtle Point, Oregon to Fred and Dorothy Hollister in 1934. She was the eldest of 4 children with younger siblings Carol, Don and Diane. She graduated from Springfield High School in 1952, went on to attend the University of Oregon and studied Biology/Medical Technology. She met...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Henry Lawrence Kane, 1935-2022
Henry Lawrence Kane went home to be with the Lord with family by his side on October 4, 2022. Henry was born on January 25, 1935 to Robert and Iola Kane of Hoopa. He was a devoted Christian and a proud member of the Hoopa Valley Tribe. As a young man, he attended school in Hoopa, graduating from Hoopa Elementary and Hoopa Valley High School. While in high school, he was active in student activities and a natural athlete playing football, basketball, and tennis. After High School, he attended Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina, and later attended Humboldt State University where he studied Finance. He then enlisted in the US Army in 1956; he was honorably discharged and returned home to work for the Humboldt Fir Mill.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Comments / 0