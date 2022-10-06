ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Hill

Lawmakers bring Senate version of defense bill to the floor

Senate lawmakers on Tuesday formally began floor debate on the upper chamber’s version of the massive annual defense policy bill. “We are at a critical period in our nation’s security and this bill will help ensure our military has the tools and capabilities it needs to combat threats around the globe and keep Americans safe,” Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed (D-N.H.) said of the legislation on the floor during a quick procedural session.
CNN

Trump appeals judge's dismissal of his sprawling lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and ex-FBI officials over Russia probe

Former President Donald Trump is appealing a federal judge's decision last month to dismiss his sprawling lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee, several ex-FBI officials and more than two dozen other people and entities that he claims conspired to undermine his 2016 campaign by trying to vilify him with fabricated information tying him to Russia.
POTUS

