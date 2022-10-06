Read full article on original website
Related
willmarradio.com
Animals in the spotlight at Willmar Area Community Orchestra concerts this weekend
(Willmar MN-) The Willmar Area Symphonic Orchestra will be playing a pair of concerts this weekend featuring songs with animals in them. There are two shows, entitled "Animilia"...one Saturday at The Performing Arts Center in Benson starting at 3, and Sunday at 3 at the Willmar Education and Arts Center. In Willmar, people are encouraged to come early for animal activities, including live alpacas and a llama, Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center's "Skins, Skulls and Scat" exhibit, photo ops with area mascots, and door prizes from the Minnesota and Omaha Zoos. Conductor Steven J. Ramsey says during the show, Paul Knapper will narrate Poulenc's History of Babar the Elephant...
willmarradio.com
Animalia Concert
Willmar Area Symphonic Orchestra presents "Animalia". An event with something for everyone! Live animals and activities before the concert. Great animal themed music. An instrument petting zoo after the concert. Sunday, October 9 at the Willmar Education and Arts Center. The pre-concert activities start at 2 pm, the concert is...
willmarradio.com
Parents protest what they thought was a rainbow flag in Willmar classroom
(Willmar MN-) Willmar Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Holm says the school board was recently approached by a group of parents concerned about what they thought was a rainbow flag in an elementary classroom. The rainbow flag is a symbol of LGBTQ causes, and Holm says the parents didn't think it belonged in an classroom for small children. Holm says they investigated the claims and found the rainbow was not part of any political statement...
willmarradio.com
Paul Cole
Paul J. Cole, 68 of Spicer, died Sunday, October 9, 2022, at his home in Spicer. Funeral se…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
willmarradio.com
Chip sealing project on Highways 12, 55 completed
(Kerkhoven MN-) A chip sealing project on Highway 12 and Highway 55 has been completed. The project included chip seal applications on the following road segments:. Originally expected to be completed by Aug. 30, a glass bead shortage delayed the installation of permanent striping. Project benefits:. Chip sealing prevents deterioration...
willmarradio.com
Elaine Frank
Elaine A. Frank, age 87, of Willmar, MN, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Bethesda Grand Nursing Home in Willmar. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 13, at the Church of St. Mary in Willmar with Father Steve Verhelst officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Bethesda Foundation or the Andrew Hatlestad Legacy Fund. www.hafh.org.
willmarradio.com
Dorothy Ann Broman
Dorothy Ann Broman, 88, of Willmar, died Saturday, October 8th at Copperleaf Senior Living in Willmar. Her funeral service will be at 11:00 am, Monday, October 17th at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. Visitation will be one hour prior to her service. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Willmar, www.hafh.org.
willmarradio.com
Just one step left before CentraCare takes over Swift County-Benson Health System
(Benson MN-) Swift County and Benson have approved 30 year leases for CentraCare Health Systems and Cura of Benson to take over operation of the Benson-Swift County Hospital and ScandiHaven nursing home. Assuming the agreements are approved by legal counsel for the bond holders, it will go into effect January First. The Swift County Monitor News says the city and county approved the agreements at their meetings in early September, and the CentraCare board approved the full affiliation and lease agreements September 15th. Under the agreement, CentraCare would assume all operations, assets and expenses of SCBHS. The local governing board would no longer be needed, but an advisory board would need to be created.
Comments / 0