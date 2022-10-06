ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Shocking moment whole gang burst out of van and ambush man, steal his car at Philadelphia gas station in latest violent incident - as Dem-led city's DA says his soft-on-crime policies are WORKING

By Vanessa Serna For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Horrific surveillance footage from a Philadelphia gas station shows the moment a gang burst out of a white van and carjacked a man at gunpoint in Germantown as the city's crime rate rises.

The footage shows a man, 29, pumping gas at a Sunoco station located at Wissahickon Avenue and Rittenhouse Lane around 10pm on Saturday when suddenly four men with guns jump out of a van parked at the pump in front of him.

Startled by the surprise confrontation, the victim ran toward the gas station's building as multiple guns were pointed at him - including one from a man that jumped on the roof of the victim's red Chrysler 300, threatening him from above.

'It looks like something out of a movie, because of that guy jumping on the car,' Sunoco customer Antonius Mikuriya, told ABC 6 on Monday.

The masked gun men all ran after the victim but then shortly took off in the man's red sedan and the white van. The suspects fled in both cars in different directions.

Three other cars were also parked at the gas station when the scene unfolded.

No arrests have been made, the Philadelphia Police Department told DailyMail.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kaysc_0iOzgrlh00
Footage from a Philadelphia gas station showed the moment a gang burst out of a white van and carjacked a man at gunpoint in Germantown, as the city's crime rate rises
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AWX8A_0iOzgrlh00
Quickly, the thieves ran around the car with one jumping on the roof of the victim's car
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WLfTL_0iOzgrlh00
The man, 29, was pumping gas at a Sunoco gas station located at Wissahickon Avenue and Rittenhouse Lane around 10pm on Saturday when he was ambushed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a1NMt_0iOzgrlh00
The ambush sent the victim running into the gas station store while multiple guns were pointed toward him
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eUIWb_0iOzgrlh00
The brazen thieves followed the man inside but didn't appear to stay for long
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QAgO9_0iOzgrlh00
Within seconds, the thieves made their way outside and rushed into the man's red sedan and the white van
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z0l4L_0iOzgrlh00
The vehicles quickly left the gas station as multiple cars remained around the store
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09R70l_0iOzgrlh00
The thieves then took off in separate directions. The van has yet to be identified
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4URzOQ_0iOzgrlh00
Sunoco gas station during the day 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PiEBY_0iOzgrlh00
Some say woke Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is the one to blame for the rise in crime

Philadelphia has experienced an increase in crime, and some say Woke Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is the one to blame.

Krasner has made changes to implement a variety of liberal ideologies since taking office in 2018, including lowering incarceration rates and the jail population.

The district attorney's regime has imposed 29,500 fewer years of incarceration than the previous district attorney, according to the DA's office.

Krasner, who won reelection in 2021, also decreased the jail population by 40 percent - plunging it its lowest level since 1985, according to his website.

To avoid rising incarceration rates, Krasner has also halted the prosecution of simple drug possession cases and promoted treatment for perpetrator's instead of jail time.

Robberies in Philadelphia have risen by 35.4 percent, or 1,154 more cases, since last year.

The number of shooting victims is up, by 1.2 percent, with 21 more cases as of October 2 in comparison to last year.

Homicide rates are also up in the state and have gradually increased over the past few years with 444 documented in 2022 to date, and 256 reported when Krasner took office in 2018. In 2017, 236 homicides were reported.

Overall, crime is up by 31.8 percent with about 12,692 more cases to date.

Krasner has also avoided the death penalty for convicts and resentenced minors who were sentenced to life without parole.

Philadelphia's District Attorney's Office declined to comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gw2X2_0iOzgrlh00
Crime states in Philadelphia show the city is facing an increase in crime by 31.8 percent in comparison to the same time last year

Krasner appeared on Good Day Philadelphia last month to discuss the recent crime wave in the city and respond to accusations that he is the one to blame.

'We have a terrible crisis in this country when it comes to gun violence. I don’t have good news for you, but I will tell you the number of homicides this day last year was more,' Krasner said.

When asked about his policies that have let those with gun charges back out into the streets, Krasner claimed that it was the direction the city should go in.

'We do not want to just be prosecuting people after the crime, we want to stop the crime from happening and save that victim’s life,' he said of his measures.

The hosts interviewing Krasner pushed back on his rhetoric of improvement and asked what tangible solutions he will provide to solve the issue.

'The lesson is that we were in a shaky position when the pandemic hit and there should have been a lot more money into things like football, which are necessary for prevention, which is constructive,' he responded.

'The areas of this city where we had the highest level of support were the areas that are most affected by gun violence because they believe in what we’re trying to do,' he said.

'The perception is there for political reasons and only within certain communities,' Krasner continued, alluding to rural counties that are typically against the DA.

Multiple incidents have been recorded and widely viewed, including mass looting and other brazen assaults, like when a man waiting for the subway was held at gunpoint by a masked man.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Cuzb_0iOzgrlh00
Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner appeared on Good Day Philadelphia, and defended his policies that many believe have resulted in a crime surge
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14yOWv_0iOzgrlh00
Krasner said he hopes to prevent crimes before they happen. Robberies in Philadelphia have risen by 35.4 percent, or 1,154 more cases, since last year. The number of shooting victims is up, by 1.2 percent, with 21 more cases as of October 2 in comparison to last year.

In addition to Saturday's carjacking, the Philadelphia Police Department recently shared another incident of a car being stolen from a mother and her daughter on the morning of September 19.

In a release sent to DailyMail.com, police describe the unidentified suspect as a Black male teen and the victims as a 48-year-old woman and her 14-year-old daughter.

The video shows the woman and her daughter heading out for the day when a man, who was earlier seen riding a bicycle on the sidewalk, ambushes the pair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EWW7j_0iOzgrlh00
The video released by the Philadelphia Police Department shows the suspect approach the mother and her daughter as they are near their vehicle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IBs8C_0iOzgrlh00
After chasing the teenage girl into the street, the suspect turns his attention to the mother, pointing the gun at her as he moves towards the driver's side of the vehicle

One suspect appears to hide behind another car in the driveway before eventually sneaking up on the mother and daughter, brandishing a weapon.

A victim in the video can be heard screaming 'don't shoot' as the suspect begins to run up on the women.

The video ends with a plea from police, urging anyone who knows or recognizes the suspect to come forward.

At one point in the video, the victims can be heard loudly screaming and pleading with the suspect.

The 48-year-old was able to track her vehicle with a smartlink assistance feature and the car was later recovered on the 2000 block of Griffith Street.

Comments / 69

Patriot 1st
3d ago

All these areas need carjackers serving minimum of 5 yrs in prison and if someone is hurt 10 yrs. This bulls--t would stop. Even if the criminal offender is under 18.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply(1)
39
Proud Patriot
2d ago

you don't see Josh Shapiro doing anything do you? you don't see the mayor of Philadelphia doing anything do you? you don't see the governor of Pennsylvania doing anything do you? if you want this stuff to stop you need to vote differently when you go to the polls next month. if you want some Law and Order and normalcy and not be afraid to walk out the doors I suggest you vote red because these liberals have done nothing for the state. and I'm Democrat. but I will be voting Republican come November

Reply(4)
24
Don't kill Babies
2d ago

Philly is a death trap for the normal American. Any city run by the Dems is a mess. Congrats to those who put them in office time and time again. So glad I don't live there.

Reply
17
Related
CBS Philly

Police release video of shooting suspects in Philadelphia's Logan section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police hope someone recognizes the three men seen in a newly released surveillance video. The men are suspected of taking part in a shooting near Broad and Windrim Streets around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.Police say the three suspects were inside a store before they shot a man out on the sidewalk.The victim survived. If you recognize any of the suspects you are urged to call police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Berks Weekly

Security Guard injured after shooting at downtown Reading bar

The Reading Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning in downtown Reading, leaving one person injured. On October 9, 2022, around 2:30am, a man showed up to Reading Hospital with a gunshot wound, identifying himself as security at a bar in downtown Reading. According to...
READING, PA
CBS Philly

Loved ones say fatal shooting outside Bucks County pub could've been prevented

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) – A shooting at a Bucks County pub left two men dead and one person injured, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said on Saturday. Both men, a 28-year-old and 30-year-old, were pronounced dead on scene.The 28-year-old was identified as Raymond Farrell from Philadelphia, and officials identified the 30-year-old as Steven Panebianco of Bensalem. Police say a third victim, a 24-year-old, was also shot. He was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.The  shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday outside the Steam Pub on Second Street Pike in Upper Southampton Township.Police say the shooter...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Philadelphia#Shooting#Drug Possession#Violent Crime#Dem#Working#Sunoco#Abc
CBS News

South Philadelphia shooting leaves 2 women injured: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two women were shot in South Philadelphia on Saturday evening, police said. The shooting happened on the 1600 block of South Taney Street around 5:15 p.m. An 18-year-old woman was shot twice in her right ankle, according to police. The second victim, a 21-year-old woman, was shot...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Jahme Barnes arrested in North Philly

POTTSTOWN, Pa. -- Jahme Barnes, wanted for second-degree murder and related offenses, was arrested October 4th in North Philadelphia. Barnes, 17, was allegedly involved in the murder of 25-year-old Dakari Rome and the shooting of a 17-year-old boy on August 28, 2022. Both victims were from Pottstown.
POTTSTOWN, PA
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Man Gunned Down In Alley In Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police, along with Mercer County Homicide task force, are investigating a shooting on Cross Street and Kersey Alley just after 3:00 pm Sunday. A male was shot multiple times. Residents reported hearing multiple gunshots; Trenton Emergency Medical Services and Capital Health paramedics rushed the man to the Hospital in extreme critical condition. The male later died from his injuries at the Hospital. Police have not released any information at this time.
TRENTON, NJ
WPXI Pittsburgh

Philadelphia teen charged in fatal shooting

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia teen accused in the shooting death of a 25-year-old man was arrested Friday after a months-long search, authorities said. Jahme Barnes, 17, was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, third-degree murder, aggravated assault, robbery, conspiracy, possessing an instrument of crime and multiple firearms charges, WTXF-TV reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Man Robbed, Carjacked At South Jersey Bank ATM

Police are on the lookout for two men who robbed and carjacked another man early Tuesday, Oct. 4. At 1:54 a.m., Cherry Hill police responded to the Republic Bank at 457 Haddonfield Road. The victim, who was making an ATM transaction, stated he was approached on the parking lot by...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
CBS Philly

"Stop terrorizing the city": Philly Police investigating possible links to multiple shootings

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating possible links in multiple shootings that happened in recent weeks in the city. Investigators have been combing for clues and looking for links in several recent shootings.As they investigate, what is clear is the pain felt by those who lost loved ones.Security video released by Philadelphia police Wednesday shows three gunmen wearing dark clothing, masks and latex gloves as they run from a vehicle and ambush a 19-year-old man, firing more than two dozen times, killing him.The victim's grieving mother identified him as Tahmir Jones."He was a good kid," Theresa Guyton,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Man, 24, shot multiple times and killed in East Germantown, police say

EAST GERMANTOWN - A 24-year-old man has been shot multiple times and killed in East Germantown. Authorities say the shooting happened Saturday night, just after 8:30, on the 800 block of East Chelten Avenue. 14th District officers responded to the address and found the 24-year-old man suffering with multiple gunshot...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Man arrested in Philly after N.J. shooting death, officials say

A 20-year-old has been charged in the shooting death of a man in Plainfield last month, authorities said. Michael Cruz, of Plainfield, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force Monday in Philadelphia, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday. Cruz shot David M. Buck around 6:40 p.m....
PLAINFIELD, NJ
billypenn.com

City paints Italian flag on box of controversial Columbus statue in South Philly, court cases still pending

On what was once its eponymous holiday, the Christopher Columbus statue in Marconi Plaza will remain sealed in a box — though this year, it sports a fresh coat of paint. The monument’s plywood home, which has hidden it for 2½ years, is now emblazoned with vertical stripes in the green, red, and white colors of the Italian flag. The makeover happened Friday night, three days before the commemoration officially known in Philadelphia as Indigenous Peoples Day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
local21news.com

Four accused of infamous stealing at Famous Footwear

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say they are seeking the identity of four people who allegedly stole almost $400 worth of shoes from the Famous Footwear store in Tanger Outlets on Lincoln Highway East. Authorities say the two men stood as look-outs while the two...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

643K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy