Quinn Ewers expected to start for the Texas Longhorns

What’s been expected is becoming a reality. Pete Thamel of ESPN is reporting that the Texas Longhorns are expected to start Quinn Ewers at quarterback on Saturday in the Red River Showdown.

Ewers, who suffered a shoulder injury in Texas’ loss to Alabama in week two, has missed the last three games. Hudson Card, who took over against the Crimson Tide, helped navigate Texas to a 2-1 record in his three starts. The lone loss coming in overtime to the Texas Tech Red Raiders after Bijan Robinson fumbled on the first play of the Longhorns’ possession in OT.

The quarterback quandary that both teams are facing this week has been easily the biggest storyline ahead of the 118th meeting in the Red River Showdown.

While there has been video circulating of Dillon Gabriel in pads, his status for Saturday’s matchup remains up in the air. Gabriel has been in concussion protocol since the loss to TCU after taking a vicious hit to the head.

The Oklahoma Sooners are looking to get back on the winning side of things after two straight losses. That task just got a bit tougher with the report that Quinn Ewers will start for Texas in the Cotton Bowl.

