ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Stock Futures Fall After the Nasdaq Composite Closes at a 2-Year Low

U.S. stock futures fell Tuesday after the Nasdaq Composite closed at its lowest in two years during the regular session. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures traded lower by 227 points, or 0.8%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.9% each. Stocks closed lower Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite falling...
STOCKS
NBC Chicago

Five9 Shares Plunge More Than 20% After CEO Announces Resignation

Shares of cloud software provider Five9 closed down 25% Monday after CEO Rowan Trollope announced his resignation. Trollope is leaving to pursue become CEO of a venture-backed pre-IPO startup, he said on Twitter. He's being succeeded by former Five9 CEO Mike Burkland, who resigned from the position in 2017 after...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Margin#Business Markets Analysis#Linus Business#Amd Warns#Q3#Data Center#Xilinx
NBC Chicago

European Markets Lower as Global Growth Concerns Persist

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets retreated on Tuesday as concerns persisted over the global growth outlook and the prospect of more monetary policy tightening from central banks. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.75% by mid-afternoon, with the majority of sectors and all major...
STOCKS
NBC Chicago

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. stock markets started October with a bang, but have now posted four straight losing sessions. The tech-laden Nasdaq on Monday closed at its lowest level in two years, and it looks like Tuesday morning will bring more declines. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, days before his bank reports quarterly earnings, told CNBC that he thinks the S&P 500 could fall another 20% depending on how the Federal Reserve continues to handle its battle against decades-high inflation. Investors are looking forward to reams of economic data this week, including inflation reports Wednesday and Thursday, as well as earnings reports from several big companies, including Delta Air Lines and Citigroup. Read live market updates here.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
AMD
NBC Chicago

Jim Cramer Goes Over the Best and Worst Q3 Performers on the Dow

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday named the biggest losers and winners on the Dow Jones Industrial Average during the third quarter. "Anything economically sensitive has been crushed and even high-dividend yields are no protection when the Fed is on the warpath," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday named the...
STOCKS
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
76K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy