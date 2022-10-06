Read full article on original website
American Airlines Jumps After Raising Third-Quarter Revenue Forecast
American Airlines said Tuesday that its third-quarter sales likely came in better than it previously expected. The brighter forecast points to higher fares making up for a jump in expenses. American is set to report quarterly results on Oct. 20. American Airlines said Tuesday that its third-quarter sales likely came...
Stock Futures Fall After the Nasdaq Composite Closes at a 2-Year Low
U.S. stock futures fell Tuesday after the Nasdaq Composite closed at its lowest in two years during the regular session. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures traded lower by 227 points, or 0.8%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.9% each. Stocks closed lower Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite falling...
Five9 Shares Plunge More Than 20% After CEO Announces Resignation
Shares of cloud software provider Five9 closed down 25% Monday after CEO Rowan Trollope announced his resignation. Trollope is leaving to pursue become CEO of a venture-backed pre-IPO startup, he said on Twitter. He's being succeeded by former Five9 CEO Mike Burkland, who resigned from the position in 2017 after...
Jim Cramer Says Market Rallies Will Have a ‘Short Shelf-Life' Until the Fed Beats Inflation
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday warned that any market rally will be temporary until the economy cools down. Markets have been roiled this year due to skyrocketing inflation, the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and recession fears. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday warned that any market...
European Markets Lower as Global Growth Concerns Persist
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets retreated on Tuesday as concerns persisted over the global growth outlook and the prospect of more monetary policy tightening from central banks. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.75% by mid-afternoon, with the majority of sectors and all major...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. stock markets started October with a bang, but have now posted four straight losing sessions. The tech-laden Nasdaq on Monday closed at its lowest level in two years, and it looks like Tuesday morning will bring more declines. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, days before his bank reports quarterly earnings, told CNBC that he thinks the S&P 500 could fall another 20% depending on how the Federal Reserve continues to handle its battle against decades-high inflation. Investors are looking forward to reams of economic data this week, including inflation reports Wednesday and Thursday, as well as earnings reports from several big companies, including Delta Air Lines and Citigroup. Read live market updates here.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Zscaler, BlackRock, Roblox and More
Angi (ANGI) – Angi shares added 2% in premarket trading after the online home services company named Joey Levin as CEO, replacing Oisin Hanrahan. Levin is currently the CEO of Angi parent company IAC and will continue in that role as well as running Angi. Leggett & Platt (LEG)...
Auto Giant Stellantis Looks to Australian Materials, Including Nickel, for Its EVs
According to the International Energy Agency, electric vehicle sales are on course to hit an all-time high this year. The sector's expansion and other factors are creating pressure points when it comes to the supply of the batteries crucial for EVs. Stellantis' electric vehicle plans put it in competition with...
GM Is Launching a New Business to Connect Homes and Businesses With EV Chargers, Energy Storage
GM is starting a new business unit to offer electricity storage and management for homes and businesses. The new unit, called GM Energy, will provide battery packs, EV chargers, and software to help customers optimize charging and ride out electric grid disruptions. General Motors on Tuesday said that it is...
Jim Cramer Goes Over the Best and Worst Q3 Performers on the Dow
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday named the biggest losers and winners on the Dow Jones Industrial Average during the third quarter. "Anything economically sensitive has been crushed and even high-dividend yields are no protection when the Fed is on the warpath," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday named the...
