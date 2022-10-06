ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd fans all say same thing as frustrated Cristiano Ronaldo sees Rashford and Martial score minutes after coming on

By Kostas Lianos
 3 days ago
CRISTIANO RONALDO saw Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial score within minutes of coming on for Manchester United against Omonia while he toiled for no reward.

Ronaldo has been dropped by new United boss Erik ten Hag with the superstar starting just once in the Premier League and only picked in the XI for Europa League games.

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo failed to hit the target against Omonia Credit: Getty
Manchester United stars Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial scored within minutes Credit: AP

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner got his chance to score what would be only his second goal of the season as he started against Omonia in Nicossia.

The star forward led the attack but couldn't register his 700th career goal, with the Red Devils finding themselves trailing 1-0 on 34 minutes after ex-Nottingham Forest ace Karim Ansarifard's opener.

But thankfully for the Manchester giants, it all changed after Rashford and Martial came off the bench as they scored within minutes of their introduction.

Rashford equalised in the 53rd minute, just eight minutes after he replaced Jadon Sancho.

And Martial turned things around in the 63rd minute, just a minute after he took Bruno Fernandes' place.

Nothing could have been more frustrating than Ronaldo hitting the post from six yards out with the goal at his mercy in the 77th minute.

United fans took to Twitter after that development and stated how sorry they feel for Ronaldo, who fired blanks once more after missing a sitter on 78 minutes when he hit the post from close range.

Many are now expecting the United legend to continue playing back-up to Rashford and Martial.

One supporter tweeted: "Feeling for Ronaldo, ngl [not gonna lie] this is painful to watch."

Another posted: "Martial is who Ronaldo thinks he is."

A third wrote: "Anthony Martial might be better than Ronaldo I fear."

This fan said: "Rashford-Martial-Antony. Sadly, Ronaldo has past it."

And another tweeted: "Ronaldo, my GOAT, is finished. End of an era."

But Ronaldo still got an assist as he created Rashford's second, who sealed a 3-2 win after Nikolas Panayiotou's strike.

