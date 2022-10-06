Kari Lake - the Trump-backed election denier - has attacked her Democratic opponent as a “cowardice canidate” for deciding not to take part in a debate.The 53-year-old Republican who is involved in a race to be Arizona governor that is currently too close to call, again called on Democrat Katie Hobbs to take part in the debate. Ms Hobbs, 52, has to this point declined to do so, arguing that Ms Lake spent much of the Republican primary debate spouting conspirarcy theories, and repeated the false claim that the 2020 election was rigged.When it was put to her that Ms...

ARIZONA STATE ・ 30 MINUTES AGO