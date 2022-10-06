Read full article on original website
Court sets date for Daniel Banyai contempt hearing
Daniel Banyai is scheduled to appear in a Rutland courtroom on Nov. 4, when the town of Pawlet will argue he has not complied with a court order requiring him to dismantle structures on his property. Read the story on VTDigger here: Court sets date for Daniel Banyai contempt hearing.
Supreme Court Declines To Take Up Issue Of 'Fetal Personhood' For Now
The court denied a request to examine the case without comment.
California broadens nation’s largest pot eradication effort
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — With California’s four-year-old legal marijuana market in disarray, the state’s top prosecutor said Tuesday that he will try a new broader approach to disrupting illegal pot farms that undercut the legal economy and sow widespread environmental damage. The state will expand its nearly...
Kari Lake attacks Democrat as ‘cowardice candidate’ for skipping Arizona debate
Kari Lake - the Trump-backed election denier - has attacked her Democratic opponent as a “cowardice canidate” for deciding not to take part in a debate.The 53-year-old Republican who is involved in a race to be Arizona governor that is currently too close to call, again called on Democrat Katie Hobbs to take part in the debate. Ms Hobbs, 52, has to this point declined to do so, arguing that Ms Lake spent much of the Republican primary debate spouting conspirarcy theories, and repeated the false claim that the 2020 election was rigged.When it was put to her that Ms...
Democrats’ Midterm Hopes In Georgia Hinge On Black Voter Turnout
“If we don’t get the vote out in the southern part of the state, we’re done,” warned Bishop Reginald Thomas Jackson of the AME Church in Georgia.
