Santa Monica Mirror
Mixed-Use Development Planned for Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica
Cypress Equity Investments (CEI) has made a presentation to the Santa Monica Architectural Review Board as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles regarding their plans for 2025 Wilshire Boulevard. CEI’s plans call for a mixed-use development that would be built on the oddly shaped site on Wilshire near 20th street. The...
Egg Tuck Opening Third Location in Westwood Village
The restaurant will move into the former home of Thai House and Kaido
2urbangirls.com
Mixed-Use development planned for former Inglewood car wash
The Inglewood Planning Commission adopted a resolution to approve a mixed-use project at 939 Manchester and determined the project is exempt from further review under the California Environmental Quality Act. Allied Urban is the developer seeking to build an eight-story mixed-use project on the site that currently houses a car...
TODAY.com
See the LA museum that showcases the soul of Mexican cooking
Los Angeles is home to the first-ever museum dedicated to the tastes, sights and smells of Mexican cuisine. In this week’s Sunday Spotlight, NBC’s Gadi Schwartz reports on the museum’s unique exhibits, including one where an abuelita shares her legendary family recipe for quesadillas in a working kitchen.Oct. 9, 2022.
luxury-houses.net
$14.995 Million Magnificent Estate of Elegant Charm and Character on A Promontory in Los Angeles comes to The Market for the First Time
The Estate in Los Angeles, a private, gated view estate rests at the end of a cul-de-sac has been impeccably maintained and freshly painted offering some of the most spectacular panoramas of the city, from Downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean is now available for sale. This home located at 1459 Stebbins Ter, Los Angeles, California offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Sally Forster Jones (Phone: 310-579-2200) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Los Angeles.
'CicLAvia' to close seven miles of streets in downtown LA
Downtown Los Angeles commuters beware: Officials will close seven miles of streets in the heart of L.A. for the latest installment of the bike-driven event, CicLAvia.CicLAvia-Heart of LA hopes to encourage residents to explore neighborhoods without their cars. While many will be on their bikes, attendees can walk, skate or use any other people-powered equipment. Electric scooters or hoverboards are not allowed. The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and will close many parts of Broadway, east First Street, west Second Street and many other roads. There will be five hubs for the event: Grand Park, Echo Park, Chinatown, Mariachi Plaza and Sixth Street.Participants can enjoy several family-friendly activities including live music, art installations, pop-up shops and much more.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Pasadena, CA
If you’ve recently made a move to Pasadena, California, you might be looking for an easy way to get to know the area. Leaving behind all of your favorite spots to eat and places to hang out can put a damper on something as exciting as moving to a new location.
foodgressing.com
Halloween in LA 2022: Things to Do, Activities for Los Angeles
Here’s a look at what is happening for Halloween in LA 2022. The Halloween spirit will be in full swing at the L.A. Zoo until October 31 daily from 10 a.m.–4 p.m., where you can enjoy spooktacular sights. Free with paid Zoo admission or GLAZA membership. Weekends are...
Campbell Soup Heiress Pays $9M For A New Home
The state of Southern California real estate is such that something branded as a "farmhouse" can sell for millions of dollars — the rustic factor is played up as a design style rather than any traditional understanding of the word barn. One such example of a fancy farmhouse is...
beverlyhillscourier.com
Beverly Hills on a PATH to Support the Unhoused
On Sept. 30, Beverly Hills City Councilmember Sharona Nazarian and Assistant City Manager Nancy Hunt-Coffey attended the grand opening and ribbon cutting for the PATH Metro Villas II campus in the Wilshire Center neighborhood of Los Angeles. PATH, which stands for People Assisting the Homeless, provides both interim and permanent housing to seniors, veterans and former unhoused persons.
beverlyhillscourier.com
Shake Shack Opens in Beverly Hills
Beverly Hills burger lovers, you’re in for a treat. A new Shake Shack location opens on South Santa Monica Boulevard Oct. 7, complete with all the cheese fries and milkshakes you could ever ask for. Customers can dine-in or place an order in the Shake Shack app and pick...
beverlypress.com
Beverly Hills plans street festival on South Beverly Drive
South Beverly Drive in Beverly Hills will host an evening of dynamic live music and family entertainment during the 5th annual NEXT NIGHT Street Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 4-9 p.m. The evening will include live musical performances by the “Pop 2000 Tour” featuring Lance Bass of NSYNC, OTown...
8 Things to do in Los Angeles this Weekend
Are you wondering what to do in Los Angeles this weekend? EatDrinkLA has you covered with cuisine, culture, and kiddos. What to Do in Los Angeles This Weekend Blog BannerPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA.
laparent.com
10 Best Pumpkin Patches in L.A.
Pumpkin patches are more than just a field of oversized squashes. These days, pumpkin patches host a variety of kid-friendly activities that can fill an entire afternoon. From hay mazes and haunted houses to carnival rides and petting zoos, there is something for everyone at these fall favorite events. We’ve rounded up the best pumpkin patches throughout L.A., Ventura County and the O.C.
travellemming.com
25 Best Restaurants in Long Beach (in 2022)
I hope you’re hungry because we’re about to explore the top Long Beach restaurants. Whether you’re in the mood for delicious fresh seafood, prime steaks, freshly baked pastries, or decadent desserts, Long Beach has it all. As a foodie and former Long Beach resident, I’ve spent a...
californiahomedesign.com
On the Block: Coup d’Etat Opens In Los Angeles
Since 2004, when furniture impresario Darin Geise opened his first shop in a small space on 18th Street in San Francisco, interior designers and decor aficionados alike have delighted in the stylings of Coup d’Etat. Setting trends in contemporary design with its mix of high end furniture, exclusive collaborations with cutting edge artists and impressive vintage finds, Geise’s eye for curating an impeccable, inviting mix has wooed—and wowed—everyone from Jeff Andrews to Kelly Wearstler.
yovenice.com
Fire Along Venice Canals That Destroyed Home Started by Homeless, Neighbors Say
Cause of Sunday night fire remains under investigation by LAFD. Neighbors of a Venice Canal home that burned down over the weekend say the blaze was started by homeless individuals. The incident was reported on Sunday around 11:50 p.m. at 421 Carroll Canal. Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) crews arrived...
5 Southern California pizza shops ranked best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer them thick and saucy, thin and crispy, loaded with toppings or simply covered in cheese, the definition of the perfect slice of pizza comes in all shapes and sizes. To celebrate International Pizza Month, pie aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 100 Places for Pizza in the U.S. The […]
UPS hiring 8,000 employees at Los Angeles job fairs this weekend
Delivery company UPS is hiring around 8,000 seasonal employees at job fairs taking place in Los Angeles this weekend. The company is ramping up hiring efforts across the nation in anticipation of the holiday shopping season. In-person Los Angeles-area job fairs will take place this Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8. Those unable to […]
