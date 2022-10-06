ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My adorable side hustle earns me $3,000 per month and I’ve done it all from home

By Aurielle Weiss
 3 days ago

WHILE working from home, this hustler was able to add an extra $3,000 a month just from dog care.

The TikToker and hustler, who goes by the name of lilbabyck on the platform, posted a TikTok revealing just how easy the process is - and profitable.

The hustler said she uses the Rover app for scheduling and payments Credit: lilbabyck

She shared that her earnings from March to August were $18,185 with an expected $2,967 still pending.

She said her September bookings are not included at the time of the video so she may have earned even more.

However, after the company’s 20 percent fees, if you take her earnings and divide them by six months, you can see that she was paid over $3,000 a month.

The hustler said that she solely sticks to doggie daycare and boarding as she can’t leave her home due to her job.

An advantage to this is a tax write-off on her property since she technically runs a business out of her home.

Just make sure that if you choose this hustle, you know the proper codes and abide by your local rules.

What is Rover?

Rover is one of the largest networks for pet sitters and dog walkers.

The app is easy to use as customers and users can choose from six types of services:

  • Dog boarding
  • Dog walking
  • Dog training
  • Doggie day care
  • House sitting
  • Drop in visits

For dog boarders like lilbabyck, Rover will connect workers with sitters who take dogs into their homes when others are out of town.

This option is great for dogs of all ages and abilities, pet parents looking for an alternative to a kennel, and dogs who'd love to socialize with their sitter's pets.

Getting started

To get started, the process is super simple.

First, you need to create a profile that showcases specific information that pet owners care about.

Next, you tell Rover the types of pets you want to care for and the dates that work for you as you can set your own schedule.

Once that is complete, you can start accepting requests.

For payment, each one is ready for withdrawal two days after you have completed a specific service.

According to the site, sitters who offer boarding can make up to double than those who don't.

How it works for customers

All you do is head to Rover.com or click on the Rover app and hit dog boarding.

You then will search for pet sitters where you'll browse profiles of sitters near you who offer overnight dog boarding.

Next, you can schedule a free in-person Meet & Greet to find the perfect fit.

You then simply book and pay.

All payments are processed through Rover's secured platform.

The sun revealed a side hustle that made someone $9,600 in one month.

Plus, a hustler makes an extra $10,000 a year with this green thumb side hustle.

