Election 2022 Recommendations; Vote Presidente District 1, Vote Carney District 5
NOTE: A rough draft of this article may have been inadvertently published in error, below is the finalized version. Apologies are made for any inconvenience this may have caused- CARNEY, PRESIDENTE = YES!. Overview: This November, South San Francisco voters have important issues to consider on their ballots and it...
Signs Signs Everywhere Signs – Must be Campaign Time!
“The only one who cares about campaign signs are the candidates!” an old timer in South City said years ago. And that statement is closer to truth than fiction, yet for good reason. The campaign signs are a great expense and generally are placed in areas with agreement of the owners who are supporters of the campaign.
South City city worker strike averted!
South San Francisco, CA October 8, 2022 AFSCME 829 Press Release. People in South City rely on city workers every day, whether they realize it or not. When residents call 911 in an emergency or visit a library or a park, they are counting on city workers. When families depend on city preschools to care for and educate their children while they work, they are counting on city workers. City workers ensure our buildings and construction zones are safe, and provide a myriad of other essential city services. City workers make South City a good place to live and work.
Fall Citywide Clean-Up Day Saturday October 15th at Corp Yard 550 North Canal
South San Francisco, Ca October 9, 2022 City Press Release. NOTE: We have had residents ask about this event and as we are just now receiving the press release in the form of mailers below, please share among your neighbors. Help keep our City clean!. ###. Fall Citywide Clean-Up Day.
Stolen Vehicles from South San Francisco
There are few things more frustrating than starting your day only to look outside and see your vehicle is missing. That is what happened to two of our neighbors who live in two different neighborhoods across town. Samantha, from Avalon Park, has reported their car was stolen from in front...
‘Pasta with a Purpose’ Dinner FUNdraiser November 18th Hosted by South San Francisco Women’s Club
South San Francisco, Ca October 9, 2022 Submitted by Sharon Silvers. We are having our last Drive Thru Meal Fundraiser for the year in November. Friday, November 18th we will be serving the Penne Pasta with Chicken meal which includes vegetables, roll with butter, side salad and cookie for $23. Please note the pick up time has moved to 5:00-6:00 pm.
Adult Coloring Book Group Open to New Members
Who doesn’t love to color? This activity is something many of us enjoyed as children and it’s great to see this extended to adults the past few years. The Mayo Clinic reports the benefits of coloring for adults to include;. Promoting Mindfulness. Relieving Stress. Embracing the imperfect. “What...
