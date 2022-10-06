South San Francisco, CA October 8, 2022 AFSCME 829 Press Release. People in South City rely on city workers every day, whether they realize it or not. When residents call 911 in an emergency or visit a library or a park, they are counting on city workers. When families depend on city preschools to care for and educate their children while they work, they are counting on city workers. City workers ensure our buildings and construction zones are safe, and provide a myriad of other essential city services. City workers make South City a good place to live and work.

