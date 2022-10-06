A frost advisory will be in effect from 1 am to 8 am Sunday morning. Patchy areas of frost are likely to develop so be sure and cover plants. A cold front moved through yesterday evening and colder air will be settling in over the Midsouth today and tonight. Starting off in the low 40’s Saturday morning under clear skies. Saturday highs will only reach the mid to upper 60s. Tonight will bring the mid to upper 30’s under clear skies, patchy frost, and light north breezes around 2 to 5 mph. There is also a decent shot for some rain showers and storms in the middle of next week and we will have all the latest details coming up here.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO