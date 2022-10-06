Read full article on original website
Related
WOWT
Election 2022: Nebraska First Lady endorses Pansing-Brooks in Congressional race
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s First Lady is once again backing the Democratic candidate for the state’s 1st Congressional District race in November, according to a video posted Wednesday. Suzanne Shore said in the endorsement that Patty Pansing-Brooks shares her passion for helping children, particularly disadvantaged youth. “From...
WOWT
Tuesday Oct. 11 COVID-19 update: Positivity falls in Douglas County, Sarpy/Cass health districts
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
WOWT
New Mutual of Omaha Tower slated to become Nebraska’s tallest building
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mutual of Omaha’s new skyscraper is set to become the tallest building in Nebraska. The new corporate headquarters will rise to 677 feet, which is 43 feet taller than the First National Bank building - the state’s current tallest building. Mutual of Omaha says...
WOWT
‘There was nowhere in Nebraska’: Lack of dog blood sends family out of state for urgent care
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s not something we typically think about, a dog needing a blood transfusion. But after going through it and at times hitting roadblocks one Nebraska man wants all pet owners to be prepared for this kind of emergency. It started when his dog was hit...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWT
Kawasaki’s subway car wins “Coolest Thing” contest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance has completed its competition to decide the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska.”. The winner was the New York City transit subway cars, manufactured at the Kawasaki plant in Lincoln. Made to replace aging subway cars in New York, the Kawasaki website describes them as featuring LED lighting, digital displays, and wider doors for smoother boarding and exiting during congestion.
Comments / 0