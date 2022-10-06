ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Kawasaki’s subway car wins “Coolest Thing” contest

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance has completed its competition to decide the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska.”. The winner was the New York City transit subway cars, manufactured at the Kawasaki plant in Lincoln. Made to replace aging subway cars in New York, the Kawasaki website describes them as featuring LED lighting, digital displays, and wider doors for smoother boarding and exiting during congestion.
