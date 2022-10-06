ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions

A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
MARKETS
Kiplinger

Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?

About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
MARKETS
u.today

Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Wall Street and Top Financial Institutions Waiting To Go All-In on Crypto, Says Bitcoin Bull Anthony Pompliano

Well-known Bitcoin (BTC) bull Anthony Pompliano says multiple sources claim Wall Street investors and the biggest financial institutions are planning to invest heavily in cryptocurrency. Pompliano tells his 436,000 Youtube subscribers that financial institutions are already dedicating a lot of resources to the crypto space with an eye toward the...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Leon
Person
Chris Ferraro
u.today

Binance Boss Ready to Spend $1 Billion on Acquisitions

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao claims that his company is ready to spend more than $1 billion on acquisition deals in 2022 alone, Bloomberg reports. The cryptocurrency giant has so far shelled out $325 million in 2022, more than doubling the amount of money that was invested last year. As reported...
BUSINESS
EWN

Exchange Giant Coinbase Wins Dutch Crypto License

Coinbase secured regulatory approval to operate crypto services in the Netherlands. The approval was awarded by the De Nederlandsche Bank, the Dutch central bank. Coinbase becomes the first major exchange to receive the green light from the Dutch regulator. Thursday’s news means the exchange can now offer a full suite...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#Audio Recordings#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Cto Nuke Goldstein#Financial Affairs#Cso#Cel#The Bankruptcy Court
cryptoglobe.com

$TRX and $XRP Could Soon Start Outperforming $BTC, Popular Crypto Analyst Suggests

A popular cryptocurrency analyst has recently suggested that based on their charts, both TRON ($TRX) and the $XRP token could soon start outperforming the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) ahead of the release of economic data this week. In a series of tweets shared with their over 500,000 followers on the...
MARKETS
boundingintocrypto.com

2008 ‘Lehman Moment About to Hit’ — Major Banks Suffer; How to Access Your ETHW, ‘No Digital Dollar Act,’ Sega Blockchain Game — Bitcoin.com News Week in Review – The Weekly Bitcoin News

In this week’s edition of the Bitcoin.com News Week in Review, two of the world’s largest banks — Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank — are suffering from distressed valuations, with credit default insurance levels looking like those last seen in the 2008 financial crisis. For those interested in assets outside of such behemoth tradfi (traditional finance) institutions, a handy guide on how to claim your ETHW tokens from the recent Ethereum hard fork can also be found in this edition. Further, a U.S. senator has introduced a “No Digital Dollar Act,” and Japanese gaming giant Sega is set to launch its first blockchain game.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

$43,000,000,000,000 Financial Giant BNY Mellon To Offer Bitcoin (BTC) Services to Wealthy Clients: Report

US banking giant Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is set to offer Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto custody services. Earlier this year, BNY Mellon CFO Emily Portney stressed the importance of mainstream financial institutions obtaining clear definitions of what is permitted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) before offering crypto investment services to their clients.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
u.today

Cardano Investor Loses ADA Worth More Than $25 Million to Celsius Freeze

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Opimas CEO ‘Not surprised’ About Bitcoin’s Correlation to Gold

Bitcoin’s correlation with gold hits its highest level in over a year. Opimas CEO Octavio Marenzi says he’s “not surprised” by this correlation, because “the arguments of buying either one are very similar” in this market. But, he adds that this correlation won’t be permanent.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Slips Below $20K as October Doldrums Continue

Bitcoin (BTC) has yet to find inspiration in what has historically been a strong month, trading flat at $19,300. Opimas CEO and founder Octavio Marenzi discusses his crypto outlook ahead of the CPI report this week. Plus, insights into the correlation between bitcoin and gold.
MARKETS
u.today

BNY Mellon, Largest Crypto Custodian Bank, Launches Payments to China: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ECONOMY
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Surges to All-Time High; Paul Tudor Jones Still Holding Bitcoin

Bitcoin mining difficulty has surged to an all-time high, putting additional pressure on miners amid weakening prices and higher energy costs. Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones told CNBC he still has a “minor allocation” to bitcoin (BTC). Iranian Bitcoin advocate Ziya Sadr was arrested by Iranian security forces last month, according to multiple sources.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Solana-Based Decentralized Finance Platform Mango Hit by $100 Million Exploit

Mango, a decentralized finance platform hosted on the Solana blockchain, has been exploited for over $100 million. The exploit was initially reported on Twitter by blockchain auditors OtterSec, who say “the attacker was able to manipulate their Mango collateral.”. “The [MGNO] governance token was valued for far more than...
ECONOMY
dailycoin.com

Crypto Investment Firm Blockwater Defaults on $3.4M Loan from TrueFi

TrueFi, a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol, announced on Sunday that it has issued a notice of default to South Korea-based digital asset investment firm Blockwater Technologies. TrueFi said in a blog post that Blockwater failed to make a scheduled payment on its $3.4 million BUSD loan. The firm has...
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

BNY Mellon Now Offers Bitcoin Custody Services: Report

BNY Mellon can now provide bitcoin custody services. The centuries-old institution won the approval of New York’s financial regulator to begin offering the service. The move comes as institutions attempt to cater to a growing demand for cryptocurrency services. Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon), the world’s largest...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy