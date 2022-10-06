Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions
A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?
About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Wall Street and Top Financial Institutions Waiting To Go All-In on Crypto, Says Bitcoin Bull Anthony Pompliano
Well-known Bitcoin (BTC) bull Anthony Pompliano says multiple sources claim Wall Street investors and the biggest financial institutions are planning to invest heavily in cryptocurrency. Pompliano tells his 436,000 Youtube subscribers that financial institutions are already dedicating a lot of resources to the crypto space with an eye toward the...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Institutional Interest in Crypto Growing Despite Bear Market
The head of the largest US-based cryptocurrency exchange says institutional buyers are still into crypto amid the crypto winter. In a new interview released on Coinbase’s YouTube channel, Armstrong expands on the exchange’s history with crypto bear markets. “We’ve been through four of these now. It’s funny, I...
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
u.today
Binance Boss Ready to Spend $1 Billion on Acquisitions
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao claims that his company is ready to spend more than $1 billion on acquisition deals in 2022 alone, Bloomberg reports. The cryptocurrency giant has so far shelled out $325 million in 2022, more than doubling the amount of money that was invested last year. As reported...
Exchange Giant Coinbase Wins Dutch Crypto License
Coinbase secured regulatory approval to operate crypto services in the Netherlands. The approval was awarded by the De Nederlandsche Bank, the Dutch central bank. Coinbase becomes the first major exchange to receive the green light from the Dutch regulator. Thursday’s news means the exchange can now offer a full suite...
cryptoglobe.com
$TRX and $XRP Could Soon Start Outperforming $BTC, Popular Crypto Analyst Suggests
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has recently suggested that based on their charts, both TRON ($TRX) and the $XRP token could soon start outperforming the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) ahead of the release of economic data this week. In a series of tweets shared with their over 500,000 followers on the...
boundingintocrypto.com
2008 ‘Lehman Moment About to Hit’ — Major Banks Suffer; How to Access Your ETHW, ‘No Digital Dollar Act,’ Sega Blockchain Game — Bitcoin.com News Week in Review – The Weekly Bitcoin News
In this week’s edition of the Bitcoin.com News Week in Review, two of the world’s largest banks — Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank — are suffering from distressed valuations, with credit default insurance levels looking like those last seen in the 2008 financial crisis. For those interested in assets outside of such behemoth tradfi (traditional finance) institutions, a handy guide on how to claim your ETHW tokens from the recent Ethereum hard fork can also be found in this edition. Further, a U.S. senator has introduced a “No Digital Dollar Act,” and Japanese gaming giant Sega is set to launch its first blockchain game.
dailyhodl.com
$43,000,000,000,000 Financial Giant BNY Mellon To Offer Bitcoin (BTC) Services to Wealthy Clients: Report
US banking giant Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is set to offer Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto custody services. Earlier this year, BNY Mellon CFO Emily Portney stressed the importance of mainstream financial institutions obtaining clear definitions of what is permitted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) before offering crypto investment services to their clients.
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Tough Week for Layer 1 as Solana, BNB Chain Suffer Outages; Bitcoin Trades Flat as October Doldrums Continue
Prices: Bitcoin and other cryptos have yet to receive much inspiration in what has historically been a strong month. Insights: Layer 1 protocols Solana and BNB had a difficult week, reminding crypto observers that they are not yet ready to challenge Ethereum. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for...
u.today
Cardano Investor Loses ADA Worth More Than $25 Million to Celsius Freeze
CoinDesk
Opimas CEO ‘Not surprised’ About Bitcoin’s Correlation to Gold
Bitcoin’s correlation with gold hits its highest level in over a year. Opimas CEO Octavio Marenzi says he’s “not surprised” by this correlation, because “the arguments of buying either one are very similar” in this market. But, he adds that this correlation won’t be permanent.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Slips Below $20K as October Doldrums Continue
Bitcoin (BTC) has yet to find inspiration in what has historically been a strong month, trading flat at $19,300. Opimas CEO and founder Octavio Marenzi discusses his crypto outlook ahead of the CPI report this week. Plus, insights into the correlation between bitcoin and gold.
u.today
BNY Mellon, Largest Crypto Custodian Bank, Launches Payments to China: Details
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Surges to All-Time High; Paul Tudor Jones Still Holding Bitcoin
Bitcoin mining difficulty has surged to an all-time high, putting additional pressure on miners amid weakening prices and higher energy costs. Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones told CNBC he still has a “minor allocation” to bitcoin (BTC). Iranian Bitcoin advocate Ziya Sadr was arrested by Iranian security forces last month, according to multiple sources.
CoinDesk
Solana-Based Decentralized Finance Platform Mango Hit by $100 Million Exploit
Mango, a decentralized finance platform hosted on the Solana blockchain, has been exploited for over $100 million. The exploit was initially reported on Twitter by blockchain auditors OtterSec, who say “the attacker was able to manipulate their Mango collateral.”. “The [MGNO] governance token was valued for far more than...
dailycoin.com
Crypto Investment Firm Blockwater Defaults on $3.4M Loan from TrueFi
TrueFi, a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol, announced on Sunday that it has issued a notice of default to South Korea-based digital asset investment firm Blockwater Technologies. TrueFi said in a blog post that Blockwater failed to make a scheduled payment on its $3.4 million BUSD loan. The firm has...
bitcoinmagazine.com
BNY Mellon Now Offers Bitcoin Custody Services: Report
BNY Mellon can now provide bitcoin custody services. The centuries-old institution won the approval of New York’s financial regulator to begin offering the service. The move comes as institutions attempt to cater to a growing demand for cryptocurrency services. Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon), the world’s largest...
