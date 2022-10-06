'FEMA will likely be on the ground for years': After Ian, officials promise federal aid despite delays

Read full article on original website
California tribes will manage, protect state coastal areas
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Five California tribes will reclaim their right to manage coastal land significant to their history under a first-in-the-nation program backed with $3.6 million in state money. The tribes will rely on their traditional knowledge to protect more than 200 miles of coastline in the state,...
NY churches file lawsuit against state's gun laws
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After the Concealed Carry Improvement Act was approved by Gov. Kathy Hochul in July prohibiting concealed weapons from being carried in “sensitive locations,” including houses of worship, churches throughout New York state are joining together in protest of their safety. “Essentially Gov. Hochul has...
N.C. State Fair: what’s new and how to save money
RALEIGH, N.C. — We’re in the final days before fried food heaven gets underway at the 154th year of the North Carolina State Fair. The N.C. State Fair opens Thursday, Oct. 13 at noon and runs through Oct. 23. This year’s fair features more than 40 new foods...
District East owner redeveloping ShoppingTown seeks help in takeover of old Sears, Macy's
OHB ReDev unveiled more details of its $50 million plan to redevelop the former ShoppingTown Mall site in Dewitt, but a company official said they will need an assist from the local government. The developers were selected by Onondaga County in a competitive RFP process over a year ago, and...
NY Senate GOP candidate Joe Pinion: Are things better now than when Schumer took office?
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Yonkers native Joe Pinion played football at Colgate University. Now he's trying to tackle Chuck Schumer. The U.S. Senate candidate isn't well-known by most New Yorkers, but he's a political commentator, securing his own cable show on Newsmax which he left when he chose to run for office.
New York State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen stepping down
New York State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen is departing from the agency's top post amid a reported investigation in his handling of complaints leveled against a human resources staffer. The Times Union earlier this morning reported Bruen's departure, and reported on Thursday Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed the investigation in an...
Mother who forgave son’s killer asks Maine to bring back parole
A mother whose son was murdered in 2006 asked a state panel Friday to reinstate parole in Maine, saying she’s forgiven her son’s killer. Felicity Ferrell of Bristol told the Commission to Examine Reestablishing Parole that Steven Clark killed her son and buried his body after a night of drinking and drug use. Her son, Robert Wagner, 28, was a local businessman and mortgage loan officer, according to his obituary in the Portland Press Herald.
New gun laws in New York create confusion amongst hunting-related sports enthusiasts
New gun laws that have taken effect in New York state are causing confusion around certain hunting-related sport activities. At the trap shooting range, Noah St. John finds peace of mind. “It really just takes your mind off of things, when you’re out here on the trap field," St. John...
