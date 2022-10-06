ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FOX Sports

Midges swarm Browns field, stands during game with Chargers

CLEVELAND (AP) — Those October nuisances, the midges, are back. This time, they're on the football field. The flying insects that impacted a Cleveland-New York Yankees playoff game 15 years ago swarmed the field and stands at FirstEnergy Stadium as the Browns and Los Angeles Chargers played Sunday. During...
Chicago Tribune

Point guard uncertainty on the Chicago Bulls leaves room from Coby White — but a big jump would be needed

In three years with the Chicago Bulls, Coby White has fashioned himself into a journeyman. The guard joked last season that he would play anywhere on the court — even at center if necessary. But this year, the Bulls hope to cement a role for White to become a more productive scorer, both off ball and with the ball in his hands. As the Bulls recalibrate to start the season without point guard ...
FOX Sports

MLB wild card: Padres silence Mets, Mariners shut out Blue Jays

The MLB postseason is officially in full swing. The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1, and the Seattle Mariners shut out the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in Friday's two AL wild-card games. Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Phillies pulled off a stunning 6-3 comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the afternoon's first NL wild-card game. Rounding out the day, the San Diego Padres pulled away from the New York Mets in a 7-1 victory in the second NL wild-card game.
WGN News

Report: White Sox plan to let Jose Abreu walk in free agency

CHICAGO – It doesn’t sound like Jose Abreu will be coming back to the South Side next year. According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the White Sox plan to part ways with the former MVP after nine seasons with the organization. Abreu is a free agent now after his three-year, $50 million contract expired. Last […]
FOX Sports

MLB Wild Card top plays: Mariners complete historic comeback win over Jays

Day 2 of MLB wild card action featured four outstanding games, highlighted by the Seattle Mariners' improbable comeback to complete a 2-0 sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays. The Cleveland Guardians swept the Tampa Bay Rays in Saturday's first matchup, via a walk-off homer. Seattle followed that up by completing...
FOX Sports

Mariners erase 7-run deficit, sweep Blue Jays with 10-9 win

TORONTO (AP) — Adam Frazier hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the ninth inning, and the Seattle Mariners erased a seven-run deficit while topping the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 on Saturday for a sweep of their AL wild-card series. It was the biggest road comeback win in playoff history...
FOX Sports

MLB Wild Card top plays: Padres advance, shut out Mets in Game 3

The San Diego Padres pulled off a Game 3 shutout over the New York Mets, winning 6-0 on Sunday to advance and face the Los Angeles Dodges in the divisional round. The other National League matchup will see the Atlanta Braves take on the Philadelphia Phillies. Over in the American League, the New York Yankees will face the Cleveland Guardians, and the Houston Astros will line it up with the Seattle Mariners.
Chicago Tribune

How the top 11 Chicago Blackhawks prospects fared at training camp, from Nolan Allan to Samuel Savoie

The Chicago Blackhawks had a difficult decision picking which defensive prospect would break training camp with the team, but a trade helped clear a path for at least one young defenseman. The Hawks late Friday dealt Riley Stillman to the Vancouver Canucks for forward Jason Dickinson and a second-round pick in the 2024 draft. While Stillman’s departure frees up a spot in the three-way battle ...
Eater

The Idea of an Italian Beef Pizza Isn’t So Fresh in Chicago

Nearly 20 years ago, a buddy asked me to meet him after work at a suburban sports bar for pizza and beer. My friend, the kind of guy who loves sleeveless shirts, sat me down and was excited to order. The bar, Stadium, specialized in Chicago-style thin crust. He was eager for me to try his favorite new topping combo inspired by Johnny’s Beef, just a few blocks in Arlington Heights: giardiniera and meatballs.
FOX Sports

MLB odds: 2022 Wild Card best bets for Phillies-Cardinals, Rays-Guardians

The MLB Wild Card Round has moved on to Game 2, and I have you covered from a betting perspective. I will guide you through these playoffs by giving you daily study materials. That homework consists of previewing each game with some bets I like for the daily slate. That...
FOX Sports

2022 MLB Playoffs: Mariners stun Blue Jays with Game 2 comeback

For four innings, Game 2 of the Wild-Card Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners trended in a way that many people could have seen coming. After a dominant performance from Seattle’s Luis Castillo in Game 1, Toronto's Cy Young candidate, Kevin Gausman, appeared to be returning the favor in Game 2. Meanwhile, Robbie Ray — in a return to his old stomping grounds — was getting pummeled. On top of facing his former team in unfriendly territory, Ray’s arsenal from the left side appeared to play right into the right-handed power of the Jays lineup.
FOX Sports

Smith-Marsette's late mistakes hurt Bears in loss to Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Chicago Bears were driving late and trailing by a touchdown when Ihmir Smith-Marsette caught a 15-yard pass and reached the Minnesota 39. The second-year receiver had juked past Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler Sr. with a cut and a stiff-arm to gain a crucial first down.
