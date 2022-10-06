Read full article on original website
‘Velma’: Mindy Kaling & Charlie Grandy on Why Playing With Iconic Scooby Characters Was ‘Terrifying’ (VIDEO)
Mindy Kaling and Charlie Grandy are bringing a new, modernized version of Velma — and the rest of the Scooby Gang — to HBO Max in 2023, and given their love for the original series, it looks to be in good hands. Velma‘s Kaling (who also voices the...
‘Wednesday’: Netflix Unveils Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester
The Addams family of Netflix’s Wednesday continues to grow as Netflix finally unveiled the identity of the actor portraying Uncle Fester in the Tim Burton-directed series. Fred Armisen will play the iconic character created by Charles Addams alongside series lead Jenna Ortega who takes on the titular role of Wednesday Addams. He’s rounding out the family which also features Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez, and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley.
‘Transformers: Earthspark’ Animated Series Debuts Official Trailer & Additional Cast (VIDEO)
Paramount+ has debuted the first official trailer for its upcoming original animated series Transformers: Earthspark at New York Comic Con 2022 alongside new of additional cast members joining the series. During the panel, moderated by TV Insider/TV Guide’s Andrea Towers, it was also announced Nolan North, Michael T Downey, Marc...
‘Blue Bloods’: A Reagan Is Shot, Plus What’s Going on With Erin & Jack? (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Blue Bloods Season 13 premiere “Keeping the Faith.”]. Blue Bloods kicks off its 13th season by putting a Reagan in the hospital — and two of his relatives are determined to make sure the person responsible is brought to justice.
‘Manifest’ at NYCC: Ben’s Grief Beard, Love Triangle & More About Fourth & Final Season
After being brought back from the dead (cancellation), Manifest is preparing for its final descent with a fourth and final season on Netflix. Cast members Josh Dallas (Ben), Melissa Roxburgh (Michaela), J.R. Ramirez (Jared), Matt Long (Zeke), Parveen Kaur (Saanvi), Luna Blaise (Olive), Ty Doran (Cal), Holly Taylor (Angelina) and Daryl Edwards (Vance) and creator Jeff Rake were at New York Comic Con to tease what to expect in a panel moderated by Jim Halterman.
Zach Woods, Lenora Crichlow recall 'Avenue 5' Season 2 dangers
"Avenue 5" stars Zach Woods and Lenora Crichlow share some of the dangers of filming the space comedy.
‘Let the Right One In’ Team Talks Movie Changes & Child Vampires at NYCC (VIDEO)
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the series premiere of Let the Right One In.]. The novel Let the Right One In has gotten two adaptations, the 2008 Swedish film being the most popular. At the core of each story is a vampire, turned around 10-12 years old, who befriends a bullied, lonely boy. The story’s other key relationship is between the vampire and her caretaker, an adult man posing as her father who helps keep her fed (to tell you how would spoil the narrative for new viewers).
Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey marries Ozark star Marc Menchaca in Italy
Game of Thrones actor Lena Headey has married her partner, Ozark star Marc Menchaca, in a lavish ceremony in Italy.Photographs shared online showed the bride dressed in a sleeveless halter neck gown featuring a plunging neckline and backless design. Headey also wore a floral headpiece and veil in her hair, while Menchaca looked smart in a navy-blue suit accessorised with a wide-brimmed beige hat.The couple tied the knot surrounded by friends and family, including fellow actors Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, Michelle Fairley, and Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas. The ceremony reportedly took place on Thursday (6 October)....
Tamera Mowry was 'terrified' at the thought of joining The Real
Tamera Mowry was "terrified" at the thought of launching her talk show. The 44-year-old actress shot to fame alongside twin sister Tia in 1990s Nickelodeon sitcom 'Sister, Sister' but joined 'The Real' as a co-host back in 2013 and admitted it was "very daunting" to discuss hard-hitting issues such as suicide and relationships because she became "clickbait".
Michael J. Fox's mother didn't want him to make Back to the Future
Michael J. Fox's mother didn't want him to make 'Back to the Future'. The 61-year-old actor took on the leading role of Marty McFly in the 1985 cult classic but his late mother Phyllis - who passed away in September at the age of 92 - thought he would be "too tired" to film the role because he was already working on sitcom 'Family Ties' during the day.
