ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
City
Longview, TX
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
600 ESPN El Paso

7 Ghost Tours at Texas Bars and Pubs You Can Take This Halloween!

They are known as Haunted Pub Crawls. Have you ever been on a Ghost Tour? If so, it was probably a cool old collection of buildings and cemeteries. Well, what if you could TOUR a bunch of BARS AND PUBS that have a 'Haunted' feel? These tours feature some pretty cool BARS and Pubs in Texas with a good drink and a shot of pretty scary ghost stories with them. Let's take a look at these Texas Ghost Tours at Bars and Pubs!
TEXAS STATE
600 ESPN El Paso

2 of the Spookiest US Roads Are Found In Texas & New Mexico

We all love a good scare, especially around Halloween time. You can certainly get a good scare on the road (just drive around El Paso and you'll see what I mean). But maybe you're the kind that loves taking road trips to experience the spookiest of spookiest spots. Well according to the Travel & Leisure website, 2 of the spookiest roads you can drive in the United States are found in Texas & New Mexico, 1 in each state.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trick Or Treating#Candy Corn#East Texas#One Of Them#Food Drink#Candystore Com
600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
337K+
Views
ABOUT

600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy