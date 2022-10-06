Read full article on original website
Related
10 Unique Guinness World Records Held Proudly By Texas
"Records are meant to be broken... unless they belong to Texas. In that case, HANDS OFF!" Oh.. that's not how the saying goes? Well that's how I'M gonna start saying it! Here are 10 bizarre world records broken in Texas, BY Texans. World's Tallest Jackass... What? I'm talking about a...
Places Outside of Texas Closer To El Paso Than Places In Texas
El Paso is located on the western edge of Texas. pretty far away from the rest of Texas. El Paso is the 6th largest city in Texas, the only major city in Texas in the mountain time zone and is nowhere near the rest of Texas. If you head east...
Texas’ Own Grandmother Of Juneteenth, Nominated For Nobel Prize
Our newest National Holiday "Juneteenth" which celebrates the end of slavery across the United States, was a holiday that got its birth right here in Texas and we can thank "The Grandmother of Juneteenth" Opal Lee for it. Who Is Opal Lee??. Opal Lee is the major force behind Juneteenth's...
8 Texas Bucket List Destinations That Deserve More Love
We've talked about The Texas Bucket List before; we've shown what the top 10 destinations are according to the amount of views the videos get on YouTube & the top 5 El Paso locations. This one's different: these are ones that don't have many views on YouTube & in my...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
7 Ghost Tours at Texas Bars and Pubs You Can Take This Halloween!
They are known as Haunted Pub Crawls. Have you ever been on a Ghost Tour? If so, it was probably a cool old collection of buildings and cemeteries. Well, what if you could TOUR a bunch of BARS AND PUBS that have a 'Haunted' feel? These tours feature some pretty cool BARS and Pubs in Texas with a good drink and a shot of pretty scary ghost stories with them. Let's take a look at these Texas Ghost Tours at Bars and Pubs!
Spooky Texas Locations You Remember Seeing On Ghost Adventures
El Paso certainly remembers seeing the Ghost Adventures tv show come to the De Soto Hotel & Concordia Cemetery. But they've been to other haunting places in Texas. We've seen all the locations the GAC has been to in New Mexico. Now here are all the episodes that show the Ghost Adventures visiting Texas, in chronological order:
El Paso Ranks as Some of the Best Rated Whataburger’s in Texas
I don't know the answer; and I don't think I need to know it! I love Whataburger. And if you're looking for a great Whataburger experience in Texas, then you are better off coming to El Paso. Why El Paso? Well, because El Paso was ranked as having the best...
2 of the Spookiest US Roads Are Found In Texas & New Mexico
We all love a good scare, especially around Halloween time. You can certainly get a good scare on the road (just drive around El Paso and you'll see what I mean). But maybe you're the kind that loves taking road trips to experience the spookiest of spookiest spots. Well according to the Travel & Leisure website, 2 of the spookiest roads you can drive in the United States are found in Texas & New Mexico, 1 in each state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
These 10 Texans Just Made The Forbes List Of Richest People In America
When you think of some of the richest people in America, the first names to pop into your head are probably Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Bill Gates and of course, you would be right. Those 3 are filthy rich billionaires and while Elon Musk in recent years moved to Texas (the Austin area) he is not from Texas.
Shocking: Top 10 States For Lightning Deaths And Texas Ranks Very High
This is something I bet most don't know. I mean, after all, how often do we think about lightning? We've all seen it before. It scatters across the sky like electric fingers. But unfortunately, it's not all mystifying beauty. Lightning can cause death. I don't know about you but anything that can cause death needs to be looked at.
Texas Governor’s Debate Was A Draw (Which Means Abbott Wins)
On Friday, September the 30th, Governor Greg Abbott and challenger Beto O’Rourke sparred in the first, and most likely only, gubernatorial debate. There were no dramatic “you’re no Jack Kennedy” moments and both candidates cleaved closely to their talking points and established positions. But, would anybody...
600 ESPN El Paso
El Paso, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
337K+
Views
ABOUT
600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0