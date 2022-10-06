Read full article on original website
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The Nike Dunk Low “Argon”
As Dunks continue to proliferate into the mainstream, Nike has matched the relentless demand with newly revealed releases week after week. There’s no stopping the Dunk Low, a shoe that at one point was relegated to outlets and the backburner, but this changing of trends is just a testament to how cyclical the sneaker game really is.
hypebeast.com
Teddy Santis and New Balance Present Second "MADE in the USA" Collection
Following the success of the first collection, New Balance is releasing a second “MADE in the USA” series with Aimé Leon Dore founder Teddy Santis as creative director. The upcoming series draws from outdoor influences to craft cozy wardrobe staples and footwear incorporating seasonal colors of “Rich Oak” and “Midnight Green.”
sneakernews.com
The Nike Dunk High “Somos Familia” Boasts Decorative Textiles
While only a few weeks remain in Latin Heritage Month, The Swoosh is putting its final touches on the roster of silhouettes centered around the brand’s “Somos Familia” collection – translating to “We Are Family” in English. Following the release of an Air Force 1 and Air Trainer 1, The Swoosh is electing the Nike Dunk High for its latest foray into decorative hispanic imagery.
sneakernews.com
Releasing This Week: AJ4 “Canyon Purple,” Social Status x Nike Air Max Penny 2, And AURALEE x New Balance XC-72
After catching their Holiday 2022 Preview on SNKRS Live, it’s clear to me that Jordan Brand is saving their best for the last few moments of the year. And while these upcoming days may not impress in terms of the Jumpman’s respective output, there’s still quite a few standouts worth paying attention to from the likes of New Balance, Nike, and Reebok.
sneakernews.com
The Jordan Dub Zero Shines In A “Light Smoke Grey” Palette
Hate it or love it, Jordan Dub Zeros and hybrid models are here to stay. Now appearing in a familiar blend of white and grey, this Jordan Dub Zero captures all that a Jordan Brand fanatic is looking for in a casual lifestyle shoe. Patent leather adds an unmistakeable gloss on the mudguard, while the laser-etched graphic that originated in 2005 comes through in a gold-like shade (actually the innards of the leather panel). Matte silver bumpers with the Y2K-era JORDAN logo returns to the heel, although we must point out that these lake the woven panel beneath the heel spoiler.
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Slips on Dr. Martens Boots With J-Lo in Platforms for Flea Market Shopping
Emme Muniz had a grunge-style moment at the Melrose Trading Post in Los Angeles this weekend. The teenage child of Jennifer Lopez, who is twins with Maximilian Muñiz, joined their mother for a shopping spree. Emme wore an oversized brown T-shirt, with light blue denim shorts and a pair...
Hypebae
Ottolinger Shows Femininity Unfastened at Paris Fashion Week
Ottolinger, founded by Christa Bösch and Cosima Gadient, showcased its Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Paris Fashion Week. Set in a gallery in central Paris, guests were found sitting in a pile of mattresses, expectant for what was about to come. The absence of decoration in the room accentuated the...
Hypebae
This Coperni SS23 Dress Was Made for Bella Hadid, Literally
Coperni has officially completed Paris Fashion Week, and we’re not even halfway through. The French womenswear brand turned heads with its Spring Summer 2023 collection, which ended in a scientific display starring model Bella Hadid. Coperni joined forces with Fabrican Ltd for a futuristic collaboration that resulted in live...
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Air Jordan 37 “Oreo”
The Air Jordan 37 has marched onto a medley of propositions since its debut this past June, including outfitting the brand’s most advanced performance hoops design in their historic catalog of iconic shades and casts. Most recently dawning the controversial “Raptors” scheme widely-associated with the Air Jordan 7, the AJ 4’s commonly employed “Oreo” combination is now treating Jordan’s 37th signature silhouette.
Hypebae
Photographer Joshua Woods Captures Kiko Kostadinov's FW22 Womenswear Campaign
Kiko Kostadinov just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 womenswear campaign, captured by New York-born, Paris-based photographer Joshua Woods. With make-up by Ana Takahashi, the campaign utilizes Woods’ warm aesthetic and signature ground-spice hues. Designed by dynamic duo Laura and Deanna Fanning, the collection seeks to explore the feminine binary...
Hypebae
SKIMS Launches "Glam" Collection, Inspired by Kim Kardashian's Vintage Archive
Shapewear brand SKIMS just launched its all-new “Glam” collection, drawing inspiration from vintage pieces from Kim Kardashian‘s extensive fashion archive. Just in time for the spooky season, the new collection consists of five curve-contouring styles like bustiers, full-length one pieces, slip dresses and catsuits in a sleek black colorway. Each piece is designed in a corseted silhouette that aims to cinch and smooth the body for the ultimate silhouette, made to wear on its own or underneath other garments. Available in sizes XXS-4XL, the collection’s pricing ranges from £78-128 GBP (approximately $86-142 USD).
sneakernews.com
Mulberry Accents Touch On The Nike Air More Uptempo
As a fan-favorite of Nike Basketball’s “golden era,” the Air More Uptempo continues to be an important part of the brand’s lineup of products even 26 years after its debut. Recently, the Wilson Smith-designed silhouette emerged in a predominantly two-tone white and black ensemble. Pop art-inspired...
sneakernews.com
The New Balance 550 Emerges In Classic “White/Gum”
The inline debut of the 650 hasn’t stopped New Balance from releasing more colorways of the shoe’s shorter, more popular counterpart: the 550. And following a string of suede-constructed pairs, the brand’s flagship model is about to release a classic “White/Gum” option. Borrowing a look...
sneakernews.com
This Nike Air Max TW Mixes “Midnight Navy” With A Bit Of “Lemon Twist”
Nike kept the fanfare to a minimum upon the Air Max TW‘s introduction. Following the reveal of its inaugural colorway back in July, we’ve seen very little from the up-and-comer. That may soon change, though, as a brand new release is about to hit the shelves. Here, the...
sneakernews.com
The adidas Yeezy Foam Runner Appears In “Flax”
Mere days after the Three Stripes placed their partnership with Ye under review, the brand is sustaining its steady stream of Yeezy footwear such as the “Flax” colorway – most widely associated with the adidas Yeezy Slide – now being employed unto the widely-heralded Yeezy Foam Runner.
sneakernews.com
The Jordan Series “Dear Unknown” Offered In Two Colorways
Melding their historic heritage of performance silhouettes with a recent foray into future-forward fashionable aesthetics, the Jordan Series continues to delve out its roster of propositions since being introduced in 2021. Joining the color-blocking of the Air Jordan 1 Elevate and Jordan 1 Mid “Exploration Unit”, the low-top lifestyle model has reserved its latest duo of offerings for the return of its “DEAR” series.
PopSugar
Lori Harvey Styled a Plunging Hooded Dress With Heels For Beyoncé's Party
Welcoming an A-list group to Yoyo Palais de Tokyo in Paris, Beyoncé and Tiffany & Co. came together to close out Fashion Month in style on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Lori Harvey arrived looking like an Alaïa muse in an archival hooded draped dress in burgundy. Pulled from the label's 1984 archives, it was the perfect match for Harvey's sultry and effortlessly chic style. Featuring a plunging neckline, an open back, and a figure-sculpting skirt, the design ranks high on the list of most memorable looks from the evening. The Skn by LH founder exuded a mysterious air with large, black cat-eye sunglasses and opted for gold YSL bangles and rose-gold hoops as finishing accessories. She carried a small Hermès Kelly bag, which matched her black René Caovilla wrap sandals.
sneakernews.com
Another Nike Air Force 1 Low “Plaid” Emerges With Gum Soles
Plaids are all the rage this holiday season. Or at least that’s what The Swoosh has alluded to with its bevy of propositions lined with the Tartan textile. Connecting on seemingly every model in their wheelhouse – the Dunk High, Blazer Low and Air Jordan 1 – Bruce Kilgore’s iconic 1982 design is returning to the disparate texture after enjoying a crisp white Air Force 1 earlier this month.
Levi’s Looks Beyond Denim in Levi’s for Feet, a Retro-Inspired Boot Collection for Fall ’22
When you hear Levi’s, you might automatically think of the famous blue denim jackets and pants we’ve iconized and worn forever. But did you know the brand doesn’t just specialize in manufacturing jeans? Their product assortment is far more vast than you may realize. Yep, the American retailer’s apparel offering spans knitwear, outerwear and accessories all the way down to underwear and socks. And while we’ve seen Levi’s sneakers before, the iconic American brand is now dusting off a decades-old product line to bring us (back) Levi’s boots. Depending on your age, you may even recall when Levi’s dabbled in footwear...
