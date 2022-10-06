Hate it or love it, Jordan Dub Zeros and hybrid models are here to stay. Now appearing in a familiar blend of white and grey, this Jordan Dub Zero captures all that a Jordan Brand fanatic is looking for in a casual lifestyle shoe. Patent leather adds an unmistakeable gloss on the mudguard, while the laser-etched graphic that originated in 2005 comes through in a gold-like shade (actually the innards of the leather panel). Matte silver bumpers with the Y2K-era JORDAN logo returns to the heel, although we must point out that these lake the woven panel beneath the heel spoiler.

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO