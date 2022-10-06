Read full article on original website
Hillsborough County Sheriff Looking For 21-Year-Old Tampa Murder Suspect
TAMPA, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect connected to a homicide investigation in Tampa. Detectives have issued an arrest warrant for Rashaad Kerney, 21, for 2nd Degree Murder with a Firearm. While there is no threat to the public at
Florida man arrested after homeless family of 5 shot at while sleeping in car, pregnant mom struck in head
Christopher Stamat Jr., 21, was arrested after Tampa police said they linked him to a shooting in which a family of five were fired at while sleeping in a car last week.
Driver arrested for DUI after crashing into a Pinellas deputy assigned to agency DUI unit
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a crash involving a deputy. The crash occurred at approximately 10 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, 2022. The crash occurred at the intersection of US-19 and 70th Avenue N in Pinellas Park. The crash led to the arrest of Michael Belizario,...
Plant City Woman Killed In Sunday Crash
PLANT CITY, Fla. – A 39-year-old Plant City woman has died after a crash that happened around 7:50 am on Sunday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the woman was driving a Honda Civic westbound on SR-60, east of Ramsgate Place. Investigators say
Clearwater man, teen caught with 25 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop, police say
A Clearwater man and a 16-year-old boy were caught with a large amount of marijuana during a traffic stop Friday, police said.
St. Pete mom arrested after baby ends up in ICU from suspected drug exposure: police
A St. Petersburg woman was arrested Saturday after her baby ended up hospitalized from exposure to suspected narcotics, according to police.
Tampa Man Killed When His Pickup Truck Crashes Into Wesley Chapel House
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – A 62-year-old Tampa man has died after a crash that happened around 4:13 am on Sunday in Wesley Chapel, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the man was driving a Ford F150 pickup truck northbound on Tupelo Lane in Wesley
St. Pete woman allegedly stole over $1,100 in liquor from Publix store, police say
A St. Petersburg woman was arrested Thursday in connection with multiple thefts in Pinellas County, according to arrest documents.
(VIDEO) Maserati Tops 123 MPH in Deadly St. Pete Crash
A teenage boy was killed Oct. 2 in a crash following the theft of a Maserati sports car and resulting police chase in St. Petersburg. Two 15-year old boys and a 16-year-old boy allegedly stole a 2016 silver Maserati at 3:20 a.m. east of U.S. 19 on 58th Avenue North.
Suspect identified in Tampa shooting that left 1 person dead: HCSO
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said they have identified a suspect in an ongoing homicide investigation.
Tampa man accused of shooting at sleeping family, striking pregnant mother in head
Tampa police arrested a man accused of shooting at a homeless family while they slept in their car on Wednesday, sending a pregnant mother to the hospital.
Man Shot And Killed In Tampa, Hillsborough County Sheriff Investigating
TAMPA, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation in Tampa. On Friday, October 7, 2022, just before 5 p.m., deputies responded to the 3700 block of Coral Drive to a report of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they discovered a
Thonotosassa Man Killed In Overnight Motorcycle Crash Near State Fairgrounds
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 36-year-old Thonotosassa man has died after a crash that happened around 1:20 AM on Saturday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was traveling southbound on US-301 at a high rate of speed on a Kawasaki motorcycle. Troopers say a
1 dead, 5 injured after driver crashes into Sarasota home, police say
A woman was killed ad five others were injured after a driver crashed into a house in Sarasota Friday night, police said.
Cops Corner 10.6.22
This week on Cops Corner: Plant City Police investigate a stolen truck, a home burglary and stolen copper. 800 block of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Theft: An officer met with the victim who reported the theft of a weed eater from their property. STICKY FINGERS. 2600 block of...
Woman crossing U.S. 19 in wheelchair hit, killed by Jeep, police say
Police say a woman was struck and killed by a Jeep on Wednesday while using her motorized wheelchair to cross U.S. Highway 19 in Tarpon Springs.
