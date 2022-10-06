TAMPA, Fla. — One person was killed and six people were injured after a shooting at a downtown bar in Tampa at closing time early Sunday, authorities said. According to a news release from the Tampa Police Department, the shooting occurred at the LIT Cigar & Martini Lounge shortly before 3 a.m. EDT. One man was found dead at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound, and four men and two women were injured, police said.

