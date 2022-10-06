ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

WESH

Police: 6 people injured, 1 dead after shooting at Florida bar

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Seven people were shot, and one person was killed at a Tampa bar Sunday morning after a fight broke out at closing time, according to Tampa’s police chief. Chief Mary O’Connor said the shooting happened at around 3 a.m. at the LIT Cigar &...
TAMPA, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

1 dead, 6 injured after shooting in downtown Tampa bar

TAMPA, Fla. — One person was killed and six people were injured after a shooting at a downtown bar in Tampa at closing time early Sunday, authorities said. According to a news release from the Tampa Police Department, the shooting occurred at the LIT Cigar & Martini Lounge shortly before 3 a.m. EDT. One man was found dead at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound, and four men and two women were injured, police said.
TAMPA, FL
thegabber.com

(VIDEO) Maserati Tops 123 MPH in Deadly St. Pete Crash

A teenage boy was killed Oct. 2 in a crash following the theft of a Maserati sports car and resulting police chase in St. Petersburg. Two 15-year old boys and a 16-year-old boy allegedly stole a 2016 silver Maserati at 3:20 a.m. east of U.S. 19 on 58th Avenue North.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Cops Corner 10.6.22

This week on Cops Corner: Plant City Police investigate a stolen truck, a home burglary and stolen copper. 800 block of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Theft: An officer met with the victim who reported the theft of a weed eater from their property. STICKY FINGERS. 2600 block of...
PLANT CITY, FL

