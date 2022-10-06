Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
HCSO searching for homicide suspect
TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they believe is connected to a Tampa homicide. Detectives have issued an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Rashaad Kerney after a man was shot several times Friday evening at 3700 block of Coral Drive in Tampa. Kerney...
wbtw.com
1 dead, 6 hurt in Florida bar shooting; suspect still at-large
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One person was killed and six others hurt early Sunday morning at a Tampa bar after a fight broke out at closing time, according to Tampa’s police chief. The shooting happened at about 3 a.m. at the LIT Cigar & Martini Lounge on North...
Police arrest Florida man accused of shooting at homeless family sleeping in car
Police arrested a Florida man accused of shooting a family sleeping in their car earlier this week, leaving a pregnant woman injured, the Tampa Police Department announced Saturday. Police arrested Christopher Stamat Jr., 21, Saturday in connection with the Oct. 5 shooting, which took place at around 4:30 a.m. Stamat...
Seven People Shot, One Dead In Tampa Overnight After Lounge Altercation
TAMPA, Fla. – Seven people were shot with one dead following an altercation at a lounge in Tampa overnight. According to police, just before 3:00 AM, Tampa Police responded to the report of shots fired near the LIT Cigar & Martini Lounge at 908 N
7 shot, 1 dead after fight leads to Tampa bar shooting; suspect still at-large, police say
Seven people were shot, and one person was killed at a Tampa bar Sunday morning after a fight broke out at closing time, according to Tampa's police chief.
Police: 1 person dead, 6 injured after shooting at downtown Tampa bar
TAMPA, Fla. — One man was killed and 6 were others injured in an overnight shooting outside a bar in downtown Tampa, according to police. Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor said during a news conference that the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. near LIT Cigar & Martini Lounge at 908 N Franklin St.
St. Pete mom arrested after baby ends up in ICU from suspected drug exposure: police
A St. Petersburg woman was arrested Saturday after her baby ended up hospitalized from exposure to suspected narcotics, according to police.
21-year-old man linked to shooting at car containing family of 5, police say
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department says they have arrested a 21-year-old man who is responsible for shooting at a car that a family of five was sleeping in on Oct. 5., including a pregnant woman. Detectives say Christopher Stamat Jr. owned the 2012 BMW captured on multiple...
Tampa man accused of shooting at sleeping family, striking pregnant mother in head
Tampa police arrested a man accused of shooting at a homeless family while they slept in their car on Wednesday, sending a pregnant mother to the hospital.
wnctimes.com
17-Year-Old Arrested in Shooting of Two Teens
Orange County -- October 8, 2022: On October 5, 2022 the Hillsborough County Sherrif's Office announced that authorities detained a juvenile in connection with the murders of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods. On September 21, 2022 Wnctimes reported the sherrif's office filed a petition for two counts of first-degree murder...
Clearwater man, teen caught with 25 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop, police say
A Clearwater man and a 16-year-old boy were caught with a large amount of marijuana during a traffic stop Friday, police said.
Suspect identified in Tampa shooting that left 1 person dead: HCSO
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said they have identified a suspect in an ongoing homicide investigation.
fox13news.com
Person of interest identified in Tampa homicide, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday evening. According to HCSO, deputies responded to the 3700 block of Coral Drive in Tampa for a report of a shooting shortly before 5 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies found a man...
Plant City Woman Killed In Sunday Crash
PLANT CITY, Fla. – A 39-year-old Plant City woman has died after a crash that happened around 7:50 am on Sunday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the woman was driving a Honda Civic westbound on SR-60, east of Ramsgate Place. Investigators say the
pasconewsonline.com
Pasco Sheriff deputies on scene investigating Hudson crime scene
HUDSON, FLA- Pasco Sheriff detectives have established a crime scene in the Hudson area Saturday afternoon after receiving a call for a welfare check on an individual. According to a Pasco Sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies received a call for a welfare check on an individual in the 13000 block area of US 19 in Hudson. This is an active and ongoing investigation related to a welfare check at this time, according to deputies. There is no known public safety threat. No additional information is available at this time.
Tampa man killed after crashing into garage, FHP says
A Tampa man died in a crash involving a house in Pasco County Sunday morning, troopers said.
St. Pete woman allegedly stole over $1,100 in liquor from Publix store, police say
A St. Petersburg woman was arrested Thursday in connection with multiple thefts in Pinellas County, according to arrest documents.
plantcityobserver.com
Cops Corner 10.6.22
This week on Cops Corner: Plant City Police investigate a stolen truck, a home burglary and stolen copper. 800 block of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Theft: An officer met with the victim who reported the theft of a weed eater from their property. STICKY FINGERS. 2600 block of...
St. Pete police used ankle monitor data to link man to burned body found in alley: records
A man charged for his alleged involvement in the death and burning of a St. Petersburg woman was already on bond for murder, according to a search warrant.
St. Petersburg Police Investigate “Disturbing” Threat In Northeast High School Bathroom
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Police in St. Petersburg are investigating a “disturbing” threat found in the bathroom of a local high school. According to police, at 11:38 a.m., school officials learned of a disturbing written threat on a bathroom wall at Northeast High School.
