ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

HCSO searching for homicide suspect

TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they believe is connected to a Tampa homicide. Detectives have issued an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Rashaad Kerney after a man was shot several times Friday evening at 3700 block of Coral Drive in Tampa. Kerney...
TAMPA, FL
wbtw.com

1 dead, 6 hurt in Florida bar shooting; suspect still at-large

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One person was killed and six others hurt early Sunday morning at a Tampa bar after a fight broke out at closing time, according to Tampa’s police chief. The shooting happened at about 3 a.m. at the LIT Cigar & Martini Lounge on North...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsborough County, FL
Crime & Safety
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Hillsborough County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Tampa Police Department#Violent Crime#Crimestoppers#Tpd#Shell#Shotspotter
wnctimes.com

17-Year-Old Arrested in Shooting of Two Teens

Orange County -- October 8, 2022: On October 5, 2022 the Hillsborough County Sherrif's Office announced that authorities detained a juvenile in connection with the murders of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods. On September 21, 2022 Wnctimes reported the sherrif's office filed a petition for two counts of first-degree murder...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox13news.com

Person of interest identified in Tampa homicide, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday evening. According to HCSO, deputies responded to the 3700 block of Coral Drive in Tampa for a report of a shooting shortly before 5 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies found a man...
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Plant City Woman Killed In Sunday Crash

PLANT CITY, Fla. – A 39-year-old Plant City woman has died after a crash that happened around 7:50 am on Sunday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the woman was driving a Honda Civic westbound on SR-60, east of Ramsgate Place.  Investigators say the
PLANT CITY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Pasco Sheriff deputies on scene investigating Hudson crime scene

HUDSON, FLA- Pasco Sheriff detectives have established a crime scene in the Hudson area Saturday afternoon after receiving a call for a welfare check on an individual. According to a Pasco Sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies received a call for a welfare check on an individual in the 13000 block area of US 19 in Hudson. This is an active and ongoing investigation related to a welfare check at this time, according to deputies. There is no known public safety threat. No additional information is available at this time.
HUDSON, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Cops Corner 10.6.22

This week on Cops Corner: Plant City Police investigate a stolen truck, a home burglary and stolen copper. 800 block of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Theft: An officer met with the victim who reported the theft of a weed eater from their property. STICKY FINGERS. 2600 block of...
PLANT CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy