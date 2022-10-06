Read full article on original website
Teen in Tesla Intentionally Rams Sheriff’s Patrol Vehicle
Canyon Country, Santa Clarita, CA: A teen in a Tesla intentionally rammed a sheriff’s department patrol vehicle at Canyon High School and was quickly apprehended by another patrol unit in Canyon Country after a short pursuit, according to authorities. The incident occurred around 9:00 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
Authorities seeking victim who was assaulted, kidnapped in Pasadena area
An urgent search is underway for a kidnapping victim and the men accused of assaulting him in the Pasadena area.
Dozens arrested for alleged mail fraud totaling $5 million in losses
Authorities Friday announced the arrests of 56 people across Southern California allegedly involved in a long-running mail- and check-fraud scheme that officials say bilked more than 700 victims out of nearly $5 million. Beginning in 2018, perpetrators “allegedly deposited altered checks stolen from the U.S. mail into numerous bank accounts,”...
Drunk driver gets 15 to life in deadly Santa Ana collision
A 31-year-old man was sentenced today to 15 years to life in prison for an alcohol-fueled crash that killed a veteran newspaper editor near his Santa Ana home two years ago.
foxla.com
Drunk driver sentenced in street racing crash that killed longtime OC Register editor
Repeat DUI driver faces life imprisonment for Santa Ana street racing death
spectrumnews1.com
Dozens arrested in mail fraud operation involving nearly $5 million in losses
Group of teens arrested for attempted murder in Riverside County shootings
Two 18-year-old men and a group of juveniles have been arrested for attempted murder after shootings in Riverside County. On Oct. 1, deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of shots fired near the 63000 block of Landon Lane in Thermal. While responding to the scene, a second report of shots fired […]
Canyon News
Body Found In U-Haul Truck Parked In Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD—On Wednesday, October 5, a man was found fatally shot inside of a U-haul truck on the 5900 block of Carlos Avenue, near Hollywood Boulevard and the 101 Freeway just after 11:00 p.m. Police responded to the scene after reports were made. When they arrived they found the body...
Wild video: Burnouts, a ring of fire, man sideswiped at raucous street takeovers in Orange County
At least one man was struck by a car at a riotous street takeover – one of three that took over intersections in Orange County overnight.Illegal sideshows are taking place on public streets more often in recent months, and appear to be getting more dangerous. At least three took place in Anaheim, Buena Park, and Cerritos between Thursday night and Friday morning. One of the sideshows happened at Valley View Street and Artesia Boulevard in Buena Park just before midnight. Video shows a silver vehicle with passengers hanging out its rear windows doing donuts in an intersection and sideswiping a...
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Khan-Kuo Links to “Dark Money” and Attack Mail Lies
Dark money PACs are often established at the very last minute to avoid campaign finance disclosure laws. In this way, big developers and special interest groups can pour hundreds of thousands of dollars into mass-mailing pieces — filled with vicious attacks and outright lies — to sway voters who may not know the facts.
NBC Los Angeles
Drivers Circle Ring of Fire in Anaheim Street Takeover
One person was struck by a car and spectators watched drivers power-slide around a ring of fire Thursday in Anaheim on a night of multiple street takeovers in Orange County. Video showed a spectator fall to the ground before he was struck by a car late Thursday night at the intersection of South Sunkist Street and Cerritos Avenue. It was not immediately clear whether he was injured.
oc-breeze.com
In-custody death of inmate from the Intake Release Center
On Thursday, September 29, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died at the hospital. The inmate, Margarita Luna, 44, was booked into jail on September 11, 2022 by the Costa Mesa Police Department for grand theft. Luna was pronounced deceased at the hospital after...
2urbangirls.com
Man charged with attacking woman with hammer in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 22-year-old man was charged Friday with a hammer- wielding sexual assault on a woman in Fountain Valley. Fernando Diaz was accused of attacking the woman with a hammer on Sept. 30 in a tent, according to the criminal complaint. Diaz was charged with assault...
1 arrested in break-in at Rosemead business
At least one person was taken into custody outside a Rosemead business that had been burglarized overnight.The owner of JC Company Mart, at 8062 Garvey Ave., called police at about 5:20 a.m. Thursday to report his business' security system had detected movement at the closed storefront. The owner told authorities this wasn't the first break-in at his store – a previous burglary occurred when someone got in through the roof.The business owner went out to the store to let the deputies in, but a Los Angeles County Fire truck was called in so deputies could find how the intruder made entry. Once the deputies got up to the roof, they found an air conditioning unit had been removed so a person could get into the building. Within the hour, one man in baggy, light-colored shorts and a dusty black shirt had been taken into custody. But authorities say a second suspect may still be in the store.
3 Southern California men charged in dozens of smash-and-grab robberies at cell phone stores
Three men have been federally charged for a two-month smash-and-grab robbery spree of over 50 cell phone stores throughout Southern California. Tony Tyron Lee Stewart, 22, of Highland, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for committing 52 smash-and-grab robberies of T-Mobile and AT&T stores. He’s been ordered to pay a restitution fee […]
SoCal man sentenced to 5 years in prison for 2-month smash-and-grab robbery spree
A 22-year-old from San Bernardino County was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday for a two-month smash-and-grab robbery spree targeting cellphone stores across Southern California, the Department of Justice announced.
San Bernardino police catch ATM skimmer suspects in the act
The San Bernardino Police Department is warning the public to look out for credit card skimmers at ATMs after a local bank spotted two would-be thieves installing devices Thursday morning. Police responded to the Bank of America at 2011 E. Highland Ave. on Thursday when a live surveillance feed showed the suspects installing a skimmer […]
newsantaana.com
Suspect nicknamed Dung Body pleads guilty to running illegal casinos in Santa Ana and bribing a police officer
SANTA ANA, California – A Fountain Valley man has agreed to plead guilty to federal offenses for operating illegal gambling dens and paying $128,000 in cash bribes to a Santa Ana Police officer to avoid law enforcement scrutiny of his underground casinos, according to a plea agreement filed today in federal court.
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Riverside County, CA: Riverside County Sheriff’s Office confirms wanted suspect Garrett Cole from Bakersfield, California has been arrested.
Source: Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Bakersfield Police Department (Information) Picture: Bakersfield Police Department (Courtesy) Riverside County, California: The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed that wanted suspect Garrett Cole from Bakersfield, California has been arrested during the morning on Friday, October 7th, 2022.
