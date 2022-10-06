ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon News

Body Found In U-Haul Truck Parked In Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD—On Wednesday, October 5, a man was found fatally shot inside of a U-haul truck on the 5900 block of Carlos Avenue, near Hollywood Boulevard and the 101 Freeway just after 11:00 p.m. Police responded to the scene after reports were made. When they arrived they found the body...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Wild video: Burnouts, a ring of fire, man sideswiped at raucous street takeovers in Orange County

At least one man was struck by a car at a riotous street takeover – one of three that took over intersections in Orange County overnight.Illegal sideshows are taking place on public streets more often in recent months, and appear to be getting more dangerous. At least three took place in Anaheim, Buena Park, and Cerritos between Thursday night and Friday morning. One of the sideshows happened at Valley View Street and Artesia Boulevard in Buena Park just before midnight. Video shows a silver vehicle with passengers hanging out its rear windows doing donuts in an intersection and sideswiping a...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Khan-Kuo Links to “Dark Money” and Attack Mail Lies

Dark money PACs are often established at the very last minute to avoid campaign finance disclosure laws. In this way, big developers and special interest groups can pour hundreds of thousands of dollars into mass-mailing pieces — filled with vicious attacks and outright lies — to sway voters who may not know the facts.
IRVINE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Drivers Circle Ring of Fire in Anaheim Street Takeover

One person was struck by a car and spectators watched drivers power-slide around a ring of fire Thursday in Anaheim on a night of multiple street takeovers in Orange County. Video showed a spectator fall to the ground before he was struck by a car late Thursday night at the intersection of South Sunkist Street and Cerritos Avenue. It was not immediately clear whether he was injured.
ANAHEIM, CA
oc-breeze.com

In-custody death of inmate from the Intake Release Center

On Thursday, September 29, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died at the hospital. The inmate, Margarita Luna, 44, was booked into jail on September 11, 2022 by the Costa Mesa Police Department for grand theft. Luna was pronounced deceased at the hospital after...
SANTA ANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man charged with attacking woman with hammer in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 22-year-old man was charged Friday with a hammer- wielding sexual assault on a woman in Fountain Valley. Fernando Diaz was accused of attacking the woman with a hammer on Sept. 30 in a tent, according to the criminal complaint. Diaz was charged with assault...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

1 arrested in break-in at Rosemead business

At least one person was taken into custody outside a Rosemead business that had been burglarized overnight.The owner of JC Company Mart, at 8062 Garvey Ave., called police at about 5:20 a.m. Thursday to report his business' security system had detected movement at the closed storefront. The owner told authorities this wasn't the first break-in at his store – a previous burglary occurred when someone got in through the roof.The business owner went out to the store to let the deputies in, but a Los Angeles County Fire truck was called in so deputies could find how the intruder made entry. Once the deputies got up to the roof, they found an air conditioning unit had been removed so a person could get into the building. Within the hour, one man in baggy, light-colored shorts and a dusty black shirt had been taken into custody. But authorities say a second suspect may still be in the store.
ROSEMEAD, CA
KTLA

San Bernardino police catch ATM skimmer suspects in the act

The San Bernardino Police Department is warning the public to look out for credit card skimmers at ATMs after a local bank spotted two would-be thieves installing devices Thursday morning. Police responded to the Bank of America at 2011 E. Highland Ave. on Thursday when a live surveillance feed showed the suspects installing a skimmer […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Riverside County, CA: Riverside County Sheriff’s Office confirms wanted suspect Garrett Cole from Bakersfield, California has been arrested.

Source: Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Bakersfield Police Department (Information) Picture: Bakersfield Police Department (Courtesy) Riverside County, California: The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed that wanted suspect Garrett Cole from Bakersfield, California has been arrested during the morning on Friday, October 7th, 2022.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

