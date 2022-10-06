Read full article on original website
tex1
4d ago
hey trumpsters , you've been saying no one's been charged with seditious conspiracy , read this article , or have someone read it for you .
Reply(5)
34
Is that So?
4d ago
I just want to know why they copped out? Is it because they know the truth?? That Dump lost fair? Do they have a conscious and do not want to waste tre courts time?
Reply
7
M R
4d ago
I'm glad these idiots are doing what gang members often do: plead out, rat on your friends, and hope for leniency. 🤣
Reply(1)
18
