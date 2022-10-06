ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle Claps Back At ‘Crazy’ & ‘Hysterical’ Labels: I Was At My ‘Worst Point’

Meghan Markle, 41, hasn’t held back when speaking about her struggles adjusting to life as a member of the UK’s royal family. And now, she’s clapping back via her Archetypes” podcast and sharing how her husband Prince Harry, 38, supported and guided her when she was at what she called her “worst point.” “I mean, I think at my worst point, being finally connected to someone that [helped],” she said during the October 11 episode, via Us Weekly. “You know, my husband had found a referral for me to call. And I called this woman. She didn’t know I was even calling her. She was checking out at the grocery store. I could hear the little beep, beep, and I was like, ‘Hi,’ and I’m introducing myself. You can literally [hear her] going, ‘Wait, sorry. I’m just [confused]. Who is this?’ [I was saying] ‘I need help,’ and she could hear the dire state that I was in.”
Internet Reacts to Chilling Trailer for Doll Movie 'M3GAN'

The trailer for 'M3GAN,' an upcoming horror film about an android that develops a mind of its own, dropped earlier today, and it's already gone viral. Between its rare feature of a Taylor Swift song, comparisons to sentient dolls past, and bizarre, TikTok-style dance breaks, the memes really make themselves.
