mprnews.org
Giant pumpkins draw big crowds in Stillwater, Minn.
Competitive pumpkin growers gathered at the Stillwater Harvest Fest this weekend for its popular pumpkin weigh-off. Tanner Conway, from Austin, estimates his entry this year may be about 1,500 lbs. But getting the huge fruit there isn’t easy. He said other drivers can get really distracted as they pass him...
fox9.com
U.S. Bank Stadium hosts marching band championships
The 2022 Youth In Music championship Saturday consisted of 34 schools competing from 5 states to be crowned the champions of the upper midwest. Minnesota State Championship Winners are Class A Hastings, Class AA Lakeville South, Class AAA Irondale and Class AAAA Rosemount. The Youth In Music Grand Championship winner is Rosemount!
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls police, Goodhue County sheriff reports
This past week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Gooodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Tools were reported stolen on Monday, Sept. 26, from a shed on the 200 block of Hoffman Street West. Motorcycle parts were reported stolen on Monday, Sept. 26, from a trailer on the 300 block of Timber...
Celebrated barefoot water skier died in accident on Brooklyn Center lake
A world-record holding barefoot water skier died last month in an accident on a lake near his home in the Twin Cities. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said Paul S. Oman, 69, of Brooklyn Center, died Sept. 12 at a local hospital following the accident on Twin Lakes. Oman's cause of death is listed as "injuries sustained while barefoot water skiing."
KEYC
Food Friday: Amboy Cottage Café
AMBOY, Minn. (KEYC) - On this Food Friday, Kelsey and Lisa take a trip down Highway 169 to visit the Amboy Cottage Café. Follow the Amboy Cottage Café on Facebook for more information and updates.
4 Great Burger Places in Minnesota
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a really nice burger with some fries on the side then you are in the right because that is what this article is all about, because even though it is easy to prepare a nice burger at home, we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time. With that in mind, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Minnesota that you should definitely visit if you love good burgers, because all of these restaurants are highly-praised by both travellers and local people.
hot967.fm
The Drive-in Theater Experience Returns to Mankato Oct. 7
The outdoor drive-in movie experience returns Friday, Oct. 7 at Minnesota State University, Mankato with a showing of “Thor: Love And Thunder” in one of the larger parking lots on campus. The film will be shown at 9 p.m. at parking lot 21 in an event coordinated by...
KIMT
Mayo Clinic hosts employee appreciation event
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Peace Plaza was filled with thousands of Mayo Clinic staff today in celebration of its hardworking employees. This year, the US News and World Report declared Mayo Clinic as the number one health care provider in the nation for the seventh consecutive year. With a big achievement...
rejournals.com
Kraus-Anderson closes construction on three projects for Minnesota school district
Kraus-Anderson has completed construction on three projects for the White Bear Lake School District. The schools include North Star Elementary, Birch Lake Elementary and Lakeaires Elementary. Designed by Wold Architects and Engineers, the schools are part of a long-range facilities plan that in total includes 16 district projects, all funded...
Youth 1st’s Pigskin & Pork This Thursday & Friday in Owatonna
Let me get this straight; eat ribs, win a grill + Vikings stuff, and support children in southern Minnesota? Where do I sign up? The good news is that you don't have to sign up -- you just have to show up. This Thursday, October 7th and Friday, October 8th...
Rochester Family Invites Everyone To See Their Massive Halloween Display
You've probably noticed Halloween decorations popping up throughout your neighborhood. Some people love setting up skeletons, witches, and spiders in their yards and some people love putting up all of that and more. The Claire family in Rochester is one of those families that loves going all out. For more...
Massive Party in Rochester This Weekend for 11,000+ People
You've probably noticed that it is getting darker earlier, the comfy hoodies and sweaters are being pulled out to wear, and our trees are starting to turn those gorgeous reds and greens. And all of those mean one thing for Minnesota, summer is over. Before that snow starts flying though, Rochester is celebrating the end of summer with a massive party! Last year, over 11,000 people attended and this year, the party is bigger than ever. #YesYouAreInvited.
Minnesota Man Dies In Barefoot Water Skiing Accident
He was a world-record holding barefoot water skier.
Found girl reunited with parents after Brooklyn Park police put out alert
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police say they have located the parents of a young girl they found in Brooklyn Park earlier Saturday evening.Officers were dispatched to the 7800 block of Zane Avenue North at 7:05 p.m. but were not able to locate the child's parents.After asking for the public's help locating the child's parents, police were able to reunite the child with her family.
Maplewood Man Charged with Murder in Rochester Overdose
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Maplewood man has been charged with third-degree murder in connection to a fatal drug overdose that occurred in Rochester last year. Olmsted County prosecutors filed the charge against 44-year-old Sean Alexander Friday. The criminal complaint accuses him of selling the female victim heroin on the night of June 5, 2021 at the Oak Terrace Mobile Home Park in southeast Rochester.
voiceofalexandria.com
Funerals set for brother and sister following plane crash in Hermantown
(Burnsville, MN)--There’s a funeral mass today (Friday) in Burnsville for the brother and sister who died in a plane crash near Duluth International Airport. Thirty-two-year-old Alyssa Schmidt and 31-year-old Matthew Schmidt were passengers in a small plane that crashed into the second floor of a home last Saturday night in Hermantown. Pilot Tyler Fretland also died in the crash. He’ll be laid to rest next week in Williston, North Dakota. National Transportation Safety Board investigators are still trying to determine what caused the crash.
Halloween Lovers, It’s Back! The Minnesota Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular Returns For 2022
The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is back at the Minnesota Zoo In Apple Valley and it is bigger and better than ever! This years trail will lead you on a magical journey through "A Night At The Library." The event is going on now through November 5. Original Story: 9/30/ 2021. Halloween...
EPHS lockdown reportedly prompted by texted threats to specific students
An Eden Prairie High School (EPHS) student received anonymous threatening text messages directed at him and four other students as they sat in class Friday morning, Oct. 7, according to the student’s father. EPLN has seen screenshots of a text exchange that consisted of various threats from the perpetrator and responses to these threats from [...]
Faribault Fire Fundraiser Will Be a Rockin’ Good Time
Help support your Faribault Fire Department and rock out to some of your favorite hits from the 80s and 90s at the paradise Center for the Arts on Saturday, October 15th. Local favorite 'Street Talk' will some of the biggest hits from the eighties, nineties, and 2000s -- showcasing their decades of experience, accomplished musicianship, and five lead singers, performing hits from artists like Prince, Heart, Queen, Journey, Bon Jovi, Aerosmith, and more.
What's open, closed in Minnesota on Indigenous People's Day/Columbus Day 2022
The federal holiday known as either Indigenous People's Day or Columbus Day is being marked on Monday, Oct. 10. The federal holiday was formerly known as Columbus Day, but was recognized as Indigenous People's Day last year by President Joe Biden, following the growing number of states and municipalities that had changed the name.
Power 96
Faribault, MN
